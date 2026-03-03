10 best spring golf trips

Spring golf trips are arguably the most satisfying of them all.

Sure, summer getaways are great, and golfers are spoiled for choices there. But spring golf trips are mostly about mental therapy and kicking off the 2026 golf season for the majority of golfers who are planning them.

Living in California, I don't need spring golf trips anymore. Growing up in Michigan, though, I had to head south or west sometime in March or April for any sign that spring would, eventually, indeed arrive at home.

Obviously, spring break golfers are somewhat limited for choices. Florida, Arizona, California, Puerto Rico and Hawaii are the go-tos for those without a passport. Several top warm-weather U.S. golf destinations ranked highly in our most important travel story of the year - the 10 best golf trips to take in 2026.

Right about now, the courses in the Carolinas are starting to green up as temperatures consistently rise. Internationally, other Caribbean islands, Australia, Dubai and New Zealand are the dream destinations for a fortunate few.

Still looking for a last-minute spring golf vacation? We combed through our GolfPass golf packages for 10 really great options. Here goes:

Maui, Hawaii

Kapalua's Plantation course has made a strong recovery from last fall's brownout. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Having just returned from Maui, I can vouch that Kapalua's Plantation Course has made a miraculous recovery from last fall's brownout due to drought. Despite still being under water restrictions, The Plantation is getting water diverted from the Bay Course, which is closed for the foreseeable future. It's in fantastic shape, perhaps the best it has been in years. With the cancellation of The Sentry, there's no tournament traffic and build-out wear and tear. Most mainland golfers assume the trip to Maui isn't worth it because the course is in poor shape, so they're not coming. They couldn't be more misguided. Fewer golfers means better conditions and a better overall experience for the folks who are teeing it up. I also played Royal Kaanapali (4.3 GolfPass stars) during my February visit, where a round followed by lunch at Roy's in the clubhouse is as good a golf-dining combo as anywhere. Between the pandemic, Lahaina wildfires and drought, Maui's had a rough go of it lately. It's time to give back by returning the island to support it.

Best of Maui Golf Package Kapalua, Hawaii MAUI | Enjoy lodging accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua and golf at the newly refined Kapalua Resort Plantation Course, the Royal Ka'anapali Course, the Ka'anapali Kai Course, or the King Kamehameha Golf Club.

Phoenix-Scottsdale, Arizona

View of the dunes at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club

I chose to feature the Triple Down Stay & Play Package package out of the more than a dozen golf packages we offer to the Valley of the Sun because of how well Whirlwind's two courses - Cattail and Devil's Claw - in Chandler performed in Golfers' Choice 2026. They both ranked among the top 50 public courses in the country (19th and 39th, respectively). Ak-Chin Southern Dunes in Maricopa sits securely among the top 10 courses in Scottsdale and is only getting better with the news of a $20-million clubhouse expansion, among other updates, to be completed by 2027.

The Triple Down Stay & Play Package Chandler, AZ PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy lodging accommodations at Gila River Resorts & Casino - Wild Horse Pass or Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino and golf at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes and Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail & Devil's Claw courses.

Charleston, South Carolina

A $9.5-million renovation has the Harbor Course at Wild Dunes Resort looking fantastic. Courtesy photo

Reinvestment has really upgraded the golf experience at the 36-hole Wild Dunes Resort in the Isle of Palms outside Charleston. A $9.5-million renovation of the Harbor Course (4.2 stars) completed last fall has rebuilt all 18 greens, reshaped or moved bunkers and expanded landing areas, all to make a round more fun and strategic. Holes near the Intercoastal Waterway were raised several feet to curb flood risk and multiple golf cart bridges have been restored. The Links Course (4.3) tends to be the star of the show and recently received a five-star review from golfer 'alexcpark' in February. He wrote: "The last 3 holes are especially stunning with the ocean right there. The only ding is really the price... but I think it's fair given the quality of the overall experience. Absolutely had a wonderful time."

Wild Dunes Resort Stay & Play Package Charleston, SC CHARLESTON, SC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Wild Dunes Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Wild Dunes – Harbor Course, Wild Dunes – Links Course, RiverTowne Golf Course, and Charleston National Golf Course.

Jekyll Island, Georgia

Aerial view from Jekyll Island Golf Club - Great Dunes Course Jekyll Island Golf Club

Last year's restoration of Great Dunes at Jekyll Island Golf Club is a fantastic tribute to original architect Walter Travis. The work by architects Jeff Stein and Brian Ross - read more about it here during my visit last fall - will put the island back on the map for traveling golfers. After golf, guests can relax at the beach or ride bikes along the island's serene coastal marshes.

Jekyll Island Stay & Play Package Jekyll Island, GA JEKYLL ISLAND, GA | Enjoy lodging accommodations at the Hampton Inn & Suites Jekyll Island or the Home2 Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island and golf at Jekyll Island Golf Club - Pine Lakes, Indian Mound, or Great Dunes courses.

Southern California

This Monarch Beach Resort Stay & Play Package in Dana Point makes sense for two reasons: 1, All 4 hotel options are stunners: Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach, the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Nigel, the Montage Laguna Beach or the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa; and 2, Monarch Beach finished sixth nationally in Golfers' Choice 2026. The Waldorf-Astoria is the most convenient choice, sharing the same property and providing a shuttle between the course and hotel. Monarch Beach Golf Links is most famous for its two-hole oceanfront stretch early in the round, but there's plenty of memorable holes guarded by water features, hard doglegs or hilly terrain the rest of the journey.

Monarch Beach Resort Stay & Play Package Orange County, CA ORANGE COUNTY, CA | Enjoy lodging accommodations at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach, the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Nigel, the Montage Laguna Beach, or the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa and golf at Monarch Beach Golf Links.

Orlando, Florida

ChampionsGate Golf Club is often recommended for its pristine conditions. Courtesy of 'jorden17'

I chose to feature the Omni Orlando Resort At Championsgate Stay & Play Package for the architectural variety of the four courses golfers will play and the quality of the resort itself. When my kids were little, they loved the lazy river and pool at the Omni Orlando. Its two Greg Norman designs - the International Course (4.4) and National Course (4.5) - nicely complement the two off-property options, the Waldorf Astoria Golf Course (4.4) by Rees Jones and the Shingle Creek Golf Course (4.4) by David Harman.

Omni Orlando Resort At Championsgate Stay & Play Package Championsgate, Florida CHAMPIONSGATE, FL | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of ChampionsGate Golf Club - International Course, ChampionsGate Golf Club - National Course, Waldorf Astoria Golf Course, and Shingle Creek Golf Course.

San Diego, California

The fourth hole on Torrey Pines South plays closest to the ocean cliffs. Getty Images

The Lodge At Torrey Pines Stay & Play Package is a no-brainer. Who doesn't want to play the South course where all those legends have played? Don't be surprised if you walk away saying the North course is better. It's more fun and maybe even a tad more scenic.

The Lodge At Torrey Pines Stay & Play Package La Jolla, CA LA JOLLA, CA | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at The Lodge at Torrey Pines and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Torrey Pines – South Course and Torrey Pines – North Course.

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

The short par-5 16th hole at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course ushers golfers into one of modern golf's holiest sites. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

The PGA Tour's Florida Swing provides the best options for traveling golfers to play where the pros play. I chose the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort Stay & Play Package over two other Florida Swing hubs - Bay Hill Club & Lodge and Innisbrook - but you really can't go wrong with any of them. Would you rather make birdie on 17 at Sawgrass or 18 at Bay Hill? There's no right or wrong answer.

Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort Stay & Play Package Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of TPC Sawgrass - PLAYERS Stadium Course, TPC Sawgrass – Dye's Valley Course, South Hampton Golf Course, and St. John’s Golf Course.

A golf trip to Palm Springs, California

A view from The Classic Club The Classic Club

The southern California desert can be pricey this time of year, so steering clear of premium, name-brand places like playing at PGA West and staying at La Quinta Resort & Club will help golfers save some coin. (If you can afford to splurge, that package is here). By choosing this package to play at The Classic Club (4.7) in Palm Desert is hardly second tier. The Palmer design hosted the PGA Tour in the past. Indian Canyons and Tahquitz Creek are two 36-hole facilities with good reputations. The North (4.9) and South (4.7) courses at Indian Canyons consistently outrank the Resort (4.0) and Legend (3.9) courses at Tahquitz Creek on GolfPass.

The Palm Mountain Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package Palm Springs, CA PALM SPRINGS, CA | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at Palm Mountain Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Indian Canyons – South Course, Indian Canyons – North Course, The Classic Club, Tahquitz Creek – Resort Course, and Tahquitz Creek – Legend Course.

San Antonio, Texas

View of a green at TPC San Antonio - Canyons Course. TPC San Antonio

Selfishly, I'd love to experience the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package myself. It's on my bucket list. I've never seen the city's Riverwalk or these two golf courses that have hosted numerous PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions events. With a giant water park, spa and multiple restaurants, the JW Marriott is a resort for all ages.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package Horseshoe Bay, TX SAN ANTONIO, TX | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course and TPC San Antonio – Canyons Course.