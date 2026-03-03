10 best spring golf trips

Spring golf trips are arguably the most satisfying of them all.
Sure, summer getaways are great, and golfers are spoiled for choices there. But spring golf trips are mostly about mental therapy and kicking off the 2026 golf season for the majority of golfers who are planning them.
Living in California, I don't need spring golf trips anymore. Growing up in Michigan, though, I had to head south or west sometime in March or April for any sign that spring would, eventually, indeed arrive at home.
Obviously, spring break golfers are somewhat limited for choices. Florida, Arizona, California, Puerto Rico and Hawaii are the go-tos for those without a passport. Several top warm-weather U.S. golf destinations ranked highly in our most important travel story of the year - the 10 best golf trips to take in 2026.
Right about now, the courses in the Carolinas are starting to green up as temperatures consistently rise. Internationally, other Caribbean islands, Australia, Dubai and New Zealand are the dream destinations for a fortunate few.
Still looking for a last-minute spring golf vacation? We combed through our GolfPass golf packages for 10 really great options. Here goes:
Maui, Hawaii
Having just returned from Maui, I can vouch that Kapalua's Plantation Course has made a miraculous recovery from last fall's brownout due to drought. Despite still being under water restrictions, The Plantation is getting water diverted from the Bay Course, which is closed for the foreseeable future. It's in fantastic shape, perhaps the best it has been in years. With the cancellation of The Sentry, there's no tournament traffic and build-out wear and tear. Most mainland golfers assume the trip to Maui isn't worth it because the course is in poor shape, so they're not coming. They couldn't be more misguided. Fewer golfers means better conditions and a better overall experience for the folks who are teeing it up. I also played Royal Kaanapali (4.3 GolfPass stars) during my February visit, where a round followed by lunch at Roy's in the clubhouse is as good a golf-dining combo as anywhere. Between the pandemic, Lahaina wildfires and drought, Maui's had a rough go of it lately. It's time to give back by returning the island to support it.
Phoenix-Scottsdale, Arizona
I chose to feature the Triple Down Stay & Play Package package out of the more than a dozen golf packages we offer to the Valley of the Sun because of how well Whirlwind's two courses - Cattail and Devil's Claw - in Chandler performed in Golfers' Choice 2026. They both ranked among the top 50 public courses in the country (19th and 39th, respectively). Ak-Chin Southern Dunes in Maricopa sits securely among the top 10 courses in Scottsdale and is only getting better with the news of a $20-million clubhouse expansion, among other updates, to be completed by 2027.
Charleston, South Carolina
Reinvestment has really upgraded the golf experience at the 36-hole Wild Dunes Resort in the Isle of Palms outside Charleston. A $9.5-million renovation of the Harbor Course (4.2 stars) completed last fall has rebuilt all 18 greens, reshaped or moved bunkers and expanded landing areas, all to make a round more fun and strategic. Holes near the Intercoastal Waterway were raised several feet to curb flood risk and multiple golf cart bridges have been restored. The Links Course (4.3) tends to be the star of the show and recently received a five-star review from golfer 'alexcpark' in February. He wrote: "The last 3 holes are especially stunning with the ocean right there. The only ding is really the price... but I think it's fair given the quality of the overall experience. Absolutely had a wonderful time."
Jekyll Island, Georgia
Last year's restoration of Great Dunes at Jekyll Island Golf Club is a fantastic tribute to original architect Walter Travis. The work by architects Jeff Stein and Brian Ross - read more about it here during my visit last fall - will put the island back on the map for traveling golfers. After golf, guests can relax at the beach or ride bikes along the island's serene coastal marshes.
Southern California
This Monarch Beach Resort Stay & Play Package in Dana Point makes sense for two reasons: 1, All 4 hotel options are stunners: Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach, the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Nigel, the Montage Laguna Beach or the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa; and 2, Monarch Beach finished sixth nationally in Golfers' Choice 2026. The Waldorf-Astoria is the most convenient choice, sharing the same property and providing a shuttle between the course and hotel. Monarch Beach Golf Links is most famous for its two-hole oceanfront stretch early in the round, but there's plenty of memorable holes guarded by water features, hard doglegs or hilly terrain the rest of the journey.
Orlando, Florida
I chose to feature the Omni Orlando Resort At Championsgate Stay & Play Package for the architectural variety of the four courses golfers will play and the quality of the resort itself. When my kids were little, they loved the lazy river and pool at the Omni Orlando. Its two Greg Norman designs - the International Course (4.4) and National Course (4.5) - nicely complement the two off-property options, the Waldorf Astoria Golf Course (4.4) by Rees Jones and the Shingle Creek Golf Course (4.4) by David Harman.
San Diego, California
The Lodge At Torrey Pines Stay & Play Package is a no-brainer. Who doesn't want to play the South course where all those legends have played? Don't be surprised if you walk away saying the North course is better. It's more fun and maybe even a tad more scenic.
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
The PGA Tour's Florida Swing provides the best options for traveling golfers to play where the pros play. I chose the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort Stay & Play Package over two other Florida Swing hubs - Bay Hill Club & Lodge and Innisbrook - but you really can't go wrong with any of them. Would you rather make birdie on 17 at Sawgrass or 18 at Bay Hill? There's no right or wrong answer.
A golf trip to Palm Springs, California
The southern California desert can be pricey this time of year, so steering clear of premium, name-brand places like playing at PGA West and staying at La Quinta Resort & Club will help golfers save some coin. (If you can afford to splurge, that package is here). By choosing this package to play at The Classic Club (4.7) in Palm Desert is hardly second tier. The Palmer design hosted the PGA Tour in the past. Indian Canyons and Tahquitz Creek are two 36-hole facilities with good reputations. The North (4.9) and South (4.7) courses at Indian Canyons consistently outrank the Resort (4.0) and Legend (3.9) courses at Tahquitz Creek on GolfPass.
San Antonio, Texas
Selfishly, I'd love to experience the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package myself. It's on my bucket list. I've never seen the city's Riverwalk or these two golf courses that have hosted numerous PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions events. With a giant water park, spa and multiple restaurants, the JW Marriott is a resort for all ages.
