Top 5 male professional golfers in Big Break history

Big Break is returning to Golf Channel later this year for the first time since 2015. When re-watching the 23 seasons that aired from 2003 to 2015, viewers will learn a lot, including just how far television camera technology has improved in a little more than a decade! You also see the familiar faces of many pros who would eventually see their dreams of playing on the PGA Tour come true.

In the second edition of our countdown to Big Break: Good Good, we look back at the male contestants on the Big Break who went on to have the best professional careers. There were plenty to choose from!

5. Richy Werenski

Episode 1 - Make or Break

Richy Werenski is the most recent champion of Big Break. After winning season 23, Big Break The Palm Beaches, Richy quickly made his way to the PGA Tour within two years. Three years later he won his first PGA Tour event, The 2020 Barracuda Championship.

4. Matt Every

Matt Every was a part of season 8, Big Break Mesquite. His appearance was short lived as he was eliminated in just the second episode. After 8 years of bouncing back-and-forth between tours, Every had a magical two year run at Bay Hill in Orlando. He won the 2014 Arnold Palmer Invitational and then defended his title in 2015 for his second PGA Tour win.

3. Wesley Bryan

Wesley Bryan, and his brother George, were also a part of the final season of Big Break (until it returns later this year!) The brothers came to the show with a following as a trick shot duo. While Wesley’s time on Big Break Palm Beaches was cut short when he fell victim to one of the most clutch shots in Big Break history by Chad Priefer in episode 3.

Wesley would overcome his early exit and go on to win three times on the Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour) in 2016 earning him a PGA Tour card. He quickly would find success on the PGA Tour, winning the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town. Today, Wesley and George have a large presence on YouTube with their Bryan Bros Golf channel boasting more than 800,000 subscribers.

2. Tommy "2 gloves" Gainey

Episode 12 - Redemption at Reunion

Tommy appeared in two seasons of Big Break - Season 4, Big Break: USA vs. Europe and season 7, Big Break: Reunion, where he won the title. Tommy defeated Ashley Gomes in the finale claiming many cash prizes, a new car and a spot in a Korn Ferry event. Tommy earned his PGA Tour card the same year he won Big Break, through Q-school. Four years later he would win his first and only PGA Tour event, what is now the RSM Classic.

Tommy “2 gloves” recently made his way back into the golf scene by winning on the Champions Tour in 2025. Tommy Monday qualified four times last season, proving he still can perform when it matters most like he did on Big Break.

1. Tony Finau

Episode 1 – Cast of Characters

A young Tony Finau made his Big Break appearance, alongside his brother Gipper, in the Disney Golf season in 2009. The six-time PGA Tour winner made it all the way to the championship match before eventually falling to Mike Perez, brother of Pat Perez, on the 19th hole. Finau didn’t land his big break in 2009 but would eventually in 2014 through Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour) qualifying.

Tony has been a part of two Ryder Cup teams, three Presidents Cup teams and reached the top 10 in the World Golf Rankings, making him by far and away the most succesful Big Break contestant.