Best 15 Public Golf Courses in Connecticut - Golfers' Choice 2026

The Northeast - and New England in particular - is home to a high concentration of the best golf courses in the United States. But Connecticut tends to be left out of the discussion, which typically revolves mainly around New York's incredible courses in Westchester County and on Long Island and the great golf in and around Boston, Massachusetts.
Connectiicut has its own fair share of compelling golf, too, from private clubs to more accessible - and, crucially, affordable - gems. Yale University Golf Course is in the midst of a multi-year restoration project; word on the street is that when it reopens, it will have public access, making it eligible for this list. In the meantime, hundreds of golfers left more than 1,000 reviews of dozens of public Connecticut golf courses over the past year, making them eligible for this year's list.
GolfPass releases a list of the Top Public Golf Courses in Connecticut every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating thousands of reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Connecticut's best public golf courses shine in the summer and early fall.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Connecticut or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Connecticut golf courses reviewed in 2025: 36
Reviews of Connecticut golf courses in 2025: 1,289
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 1,300 reviews of Connecticut golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Connecticut
-
Manchester Country ClubManchester, ConnecticutSemi-Private4.6673363255333
Green fee: $83
What they're saying: "The course is in really good condition. Challenging and interesting holes, something different on every hole, between elevation changes and doglegs. Greens were very nice and fast. First time playing in years and it was great back then and is still a great experience. Be back to play again asap" - GolfPass reviewerPast Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in ConnecticutConnecticut might be small in size and population, but its public golf scene is strong.More than 1,500 reviews helped determine Connecticut's most popular public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.Our community of reviewers determine the best public golf courses in Connecticut.Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.
-
Wintonbury Hills Golf CourseBloomfield, ConnecticutPublic/Municipal4.6929039959399
Green fee: $62-$79
What they're saying: "As advertised, Wintonbury Hills is a beautiful course. Immaculately kept, every hole seems scenic and is challenging. Links style course front 9 and the more classic tree lined back 9. Greens are challenging. This was my first time here and I am sure to be back frequently. Worth the greens fees, no question." - KFitz24
-
Lyman Orchards Golf Club (Jones)Middlefield, ConnecticutPublic4.5512934586263
Green fee: $60+
What they're saying: "The course was nice and in good condition. You get penalized if you miss the greens left or right. The front 9 played harder for me than the back. The pace of play was slow and it was hot, but the course was beautiful." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Gillette Ridge Golf Club
Green fee: $80+
What they're saying: "Wonderful, variety packed layout. Many., many risk reward opportunities. Quality of grounds and facility is 10/10. Really fun layout that can be penal but also offers chances for eagles on a few of the 5’s" - Jamesbrianlow
-
Chris Bargas Golf Club at Whitney FarmsMonroe, ConnecticutPublic4.2997303022694
Green fee: $60-$75
What they're saying: "Nice course, great greens. Course starts out with wide fairways and gets alittle tighter as you go. Good warmup to get your drives down. Nice amenities, bar/restaurant. Food was good." - hockey69
-
Connecticut National Golf ClubPutnam, ConnecticutSemi-Private4.5415290188781
Green fee: $93
What they're saying: "First time playing this course and it was beautiful. Everything (I mean everything) was green and lush: tees, fairways, and greens. Staff was amazing, friendly, and welcoming. Pace of play was slow at 5 hours, for a midday, midweek tee time. Amenities are a little limited due to a recent fire, and they did an amazing job at overcoming that obstacle and having services available." - DaleChip
-
Quarry Ridge Golf Course
Green fee: $59+
What they're saying: "It's one of my top 10 CT courses. Great scenery, challenging tee shots and lots of variation in the hole designs. I played it in very hot and dry conditions and the lack of water showed in the fairways. The greens were perfect." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Norwich Golf Club
Green fee: $90
What they're saying: "Norwich GC is probably one of the most underrated courses in the area. It's a challenging but fun layout. Lots of elevation change keeps it exciting." - todd026
-
Wheeler Family Traditions Golf ClubWallingford, ConnecticutSemi-Private4.239669922514
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "I found the layout to this course quite challenging due to its elevation differences, doglegs and some narrow fairways in the valley. The island green is nice. Overall an enjoyable but challenging course." - anandchiplunkar
-
Twin Hills Country Club
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "Greens in great shape. Tee boxes, fairways, all well done. Challenging layout. Awesome starter! Love ya Mike." - GolfPass reviewer
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Connecticut
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Senior writer Tim Gavrich grew up in Connecticut; here are some of his favorite public courses in addition to those that made this year's Golfers' Choice list.Oxford, ConnecticutPublic3.8565283227579Pequabuck, ConnecticutPublic4.2513858947197
-
Southington Country ClubSouthington, ConnecticutSemi-Private4.2676235728484
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "Didn't think it would be a great course until I played it. The greens are especially nice, roll very true. Everybody that plays there seems to care about the course and always fixes their ball marks. Never a ball mark on the greens. Friendly and interesting layout, not overly long, but still challenging and interesting." - clk688
-
Oak Hills Park Golf Course
Green fee: $68
What they're saying: "Good course with challenging holes. Definitely not a cookie cutter course. Friendly staff and I felt welcomed by the people I played with." - TerryForsberg
-
Tallwood Country Club
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape considering the hot dry summer we have had. Went as a twosome and were paired with a nice couple. A challenging back nine but would play again and recommend it." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Ridgefield Golf CourseRidgefield, ConnecticutMunicipal4.0154957124124
Green fee: $57
What they're saying: "This was our first time playing and it was in good shape. Course has a few "tricky" areas but otherwise pretty straight forward." - GolfPass reviewer
-
The Vue
Green fee: $69+
What they're saying: "Played here on a whim to meet some friends from Connecticut, haven’t played since prior to the remodeling, and was totally turned off by unfriendly and negative staff previously…BUT I JUST WANNA SAY THAT THEY HAVE HANDS DOWN THE NICEST STAFF SINCE POST REMODELING, this course is a gem I’LL SAY IT AGAIN. THE STAFF IS ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL.!!!!!" - mnaps
Comments (0)