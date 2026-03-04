Best 15 Public Golf Courses in Connecticut - Golfers' Choice 2026

The Northeast - and New England in particular - is home to a high concentration of the best golf courses in the United States. But Connecticut tends to be left out of the discussion, which typically revolves mainly around New York's incredible courses in Westchester County and on Long Island and the great golf in and around Boston, Massachusetts.

Connectiicut has its own fair share of compelling golf, too, from private clubs to more accessible - and, crucially, affordable - gems. Yale University Golf Course is in the midst of a multi-year restoration project; word on the street is that when it reopens, it will have public access, making it eligible for this list. In the meantime, hundreds of golfers left more than 1,000 reviews of dozens of public Connecticut golf courses over the past year, making them eligible for this year's list.

GolfPass releases a list of the Top Public Golf Courses in Connecticut every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating thousands of reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Connecticut's best public golf courses shine in the summer and early fall.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Connecticut or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Connecticut golf courses reviewed in 2025: 36

Reviews of Connecticut golf courses in 2025: 1,289

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 1,300 reviews of Connecticut golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.