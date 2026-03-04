Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 15 Public Golf Courses in Connecticut - Golfers' Choice 2026

Connecticut is small and its golf scene is often overlooked in favor of New York and Massachusetts. But the Constitution State has some strong, value-oriented public golf.
Tim Gavrich
Manchester Country Club, a semi-private course that is more than a century old, is one of many hidden gems available to Connecticut golfers.

The Northeast - and New England in particular - is home to a high concentration of the best golf courses in the United States. But Connecticut tends to be left out of the discussion, which typically revolves mainly around New York's incredible courses in Westchester County and on Long Island and the great golf in and around Boston, Massachusetts.

Connectiicut has its own fair share of compelling golf, too, from private clubs to more accessible - and, crucially, affordable - gems. Yale University Golf Course is in the midst of a multi-year restoration project; word on the street is that when it reopens, it will have public access, making it eligible for this list. In the meantime, hundreds of golfers left more than 1,000 reviews of dozens of public Connecticut golf courses over the past year, making them eligible for this year's list.

GolfPass releases a list of the Top Public Golf Courses in Connecticut every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating thousands of reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Connecticut's best public golf courses shine in the summer and early fall.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Connecticut or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Connecticut golf courses reviewed in 2025: 36
Reviews of Connecticut golf courses in 2025: 1,289

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 1,300 reviews of Connecticut golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Connecticut

  1. Manchester Country Club

    Manchester CC
    View Tee Times
    Manchester Country Club
    Manchester, Connecticut
    Semi-Private
    4.6673363255
    333
    Write Review

    Green fee: $83
    What they're saying: "The course is in really good condition. Challenging and interesting holes, something different on every hole, between elevation changes and doglegs. Greens were very nice and fast. First time playing in years and it was great back then and is still a great experience. Be back to play again asap" - GolfPass reviewer

  2. Wintonbury Hills Golf Course

    Wintonbury Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Wintonbury Hills Golf Course
    Bloomfield, Connecticut
    Public/Municipal
    4.6929039959
    399
    Write Review

    Green fee: $62-$79
    What they're saying: "As advertised, Wintonbury Hills is a beautiful course. Immaculately kept, every hole seems scenic and is challenging. Links style course front 9 and the more classic tree lined back 9. Greens are challenging. This was my first time here and I am sure to be back frequently. Worth the greens fees, no question." - KFitz24

  3. Lyman Orchards Golf Club (Jones)

    Lyman Orchards GC - Jones: #10
    View Tee Times
    Jones at Lyman Orchards Golf Club
    Middlefield, Connecticut
    Public
    4.5512934586
    263
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60+
    What they're saying: "The course was nice and in good condition. You get penalized if you miss the greens left or right. The front 9 played harder for me than the back. The pace of play was slow and it was hot, but the course was beautiful." - GolfPass reviewer

  4. Gillette Ridge Golf Club

    Gillette Ridge: #17
    View Tee Times
    Gillette Ridge
    Bloomfield, Connecticut
    Public
    4.3051685008
    926
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80+
    What they're saying: "Wonderful, variety packed layout. Many., many risk reward opportunities. Quality of grounds and facility is 10/10. Really fun layout that can be penal but also offers chances for eagles on a few of the 5’s" - Jamesbrianlow

  5. Chris Bargas Golf Club at Whitney Farms

    Chris Bargas GC at Whitney Farms
    View Tee Times
    Chris Bargas Golf Club at Whitney Farms
    Monroe, Connecticut
    Public
    4.2997303022
    694
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60-$75
    What they're saying: "Nice course, great greens. Course starts out with wide fairways and gets alittle tighter as you go. Good warmup to get your drives down. Nice amenities, bar/restaurant. Food was good." - hockey69

  6. Connecticut National Golf Club

    Connecticut National GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    Connecticut National Golf Club
    Putnam, Connecticut
    Semi-Private
    4.5415290188
    781
    Write Review

    Green fee: $93
    What they're saying: "First time playing this course and it was beautiful. Everything (I mean everything) was green and lush: tees, fairways, and greens. Staff was amazing, friendly, and welcoming. Pace of play was slow at 5 hours, for a midday, midweek tee time. Amenities are a little limited due to a recent fire, and they did an amazing job at overcoming that obstacle and having services available." - DaleChip

  7. Quarry Ridge Golf Course

    Quarry Ridge GC
    View Tee Times
    Quarry Ridge Golf Course
    Portland, Connecticut
    Public
    4.3329612812
    531
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59+
    What they're saying: "It's one of my top 10 CT courses. Great scenery, challenging tee shots and lots of variation in the hole designs. I played it in very hot and dry conditions and the lack of water showed in the fairways. The greens were perfect." - GolfPass reviewer

  8. Norwich Golf Club

    Norwich GC: #3
    View Tee Times
    Norwich Golf Club
    Norwich, Connecticut
    Public/Municipal
    4.273467388
    606
    Write Review

    Green fee: $90
    What they're saying: "Norwich GC is probably one of the most underrated courses in the area. It's a challenging but fun layout. Lots of elevation change keeps it exciting." - todd026

  9. Wheeler Family Traditions Golf Club

    Tradition GC At Wallingford: #1
    View Tee Times
    Wheeler Family Traditions Golf Club
    Wallingford, Connecticut
    Semi-Private
    4.239669922
    514
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "I found the layout to this course quite challenging due to its elevation differences, doglegs and some narrow fairways in the valley. The island green is nice. Overall an enjoyable but challenging course." - anandchiplunkar

  10. Twin Hills Country Club

    Twin Hills CC
    View Tee Times
    Twin Hills Country Club
    Coventry, Connecticut
    Public
    4.3531076203
    411
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "Greens in great shape. Tee boxes, fairways, all well done. Challenging layout. Awesome starter! Love ya Mike." - GolfPass reviewer

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Connecticut

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Senior writer Tim Gavrich grew up in Connecticut; here are some of his favorite public courses in addition to those that made this year's Golfers' Choice list.

    Keney Park GC: #10
    Keney Park Golf Club
    Hartford, Connecticut
    Public
    2.9978354978
    35
    Write Review
    Shennecossett GC: #10
    Shennecossett Golf Club
    Groton, Connecticut
    Public/Municipal
    4.1388888889
    36
    Write Review
    Fenwick GC
    Fenwick Golf Club
    Old Saybrook, Connecticut
    Public/Municipal
    3.9428571429
    11
    Write Review
    Hotchkiss GC
    Hotchkiss School Golf Course
    Lakeville, Connecticut
    Semi-Private
    4.3333333333
    6
    Write Review
    North at Lake of Isles: #11
    North Course at Lake of Isles
    North Stonington, Connecticut
    Public
    4.6029411765
    18
    Write Review
    GC At Oxford Greens: #8
    View Tee Times
    The Golf Club At Oxford Greens
    Oxford, Connecticut
    Public
    3.8565283227
    579
    Write Review
    Simsbury Farms GC
    Simsbury Farms Golf Club
    Simsbury, Connecticut
    Public
    4.0416666667
    5
    Write Review
    Pequabuck GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Pequabuck Golf Club
    Pequabuck, Connecticut
    Public
    4.2513858947
    197
    Write Review
    Timberlin GC
    Timberlin Golf Club
    Berlin, Connecticut
    Public/Municipal
    4.4140969163
    454
    Write Review
    Fairview Farm GC: Practice area
    Fairview Farm Golf Course
    Harwinton, Connecticut
    Public
    4.6428571429
    5
    Write Review

  11. Southington Country Club

    Southington CC
    View Tee Times
    Southington Country Club
    Southington, Connecticut
    Semi-Private
    4.2676235728
    484
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "Didn't think it would be a great course until I played it. The greens are especially nice, roll very true. Everybody that plays there seems to care about the course and always fixes their ball marks. Never a ball mark on the greens. Friendly and interesting layout, not overly long, but still challenging and interesting." - clk688

  12. Oak Hills Park Golf Course

    Oak Hills Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Oak Hills Park Golf Course
    Norwalk, Connecticut
    Public
    4.3055177861
    609
    Write Review

    Green fee: $68
    What they're saying: "Good course with challenging holes. Definitely not a cookie cutter course. Friendly staff and I felt welcomed by the people I played with." - TerryForsberg

  13. Tallwood Country Club

    Tallwood CC: #11
    View Tee Times
    Tallwood Country Club
    Hebron, Connecticut
    Public
    4.3530360531
    428
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape considering the hot dry summer we have had. Went as a twosome and were paired with a nice couple. A challenging back nine but would play again and recommend it." - GolfPass reviewer

  14. Ridgefield Golf Course

    Ridgefield GC: #16
    View Tee Times
    Ridgefield Golf Course
    Ridgefield, Connecticut
    Municipal
    4.0154957124
    124
    Write Review

    Green fee: $57
    What they're saying: "This was our first time playing and it was in good shape. Course has a few "tricky" areas but otherwise pretty straight forward." - GolfPass reviewer

  15. The Vue

    The Vue
    View Tee Times
    The Vue
    Hamden, Connecticut
    Public
    3.9362786221
    650
    Write Review

    Green fee: $69+
    What they're saying: "Played here on a whim to meet some friends from Connecticut, haven’t played since prior to the remodeling, and was totally turned off by unfriendly and negative staff previously…BUT I JUST WANNA SAY THAT THEY HAVE HANDS DOWN THE NICEST STAFF SINCE POST REMODELING, this course is a gem I’LL SAY IT AGAIN. THE STAFF IS ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL.!!!!!" - mnaps

Golfers' Choice 2026
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

    • Search Near Me