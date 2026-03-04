Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Colorado - Golfers' Choice 2026

Enjoy a Rocky Mountain High as Colorado's best public golf courses thrill golfers.
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club - views
Rollingstone Ranch is a semiprivate resort course operated by Troon Golf.

Contrary to what golfers might think, the best public golf courses in Colorado aren't all roller-coaster rides up and down mountain slopes.

Many are located on flatter terrain that's plenty playable with those gorgeous mountains as a backdrop.

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Colorado every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Colorado or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Colorado golf courses reviewed in 2025: 54
Reviews of Colorado golf courses in 2025: 1,475

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 1,500 reviews of Colorado golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Colorado

  1. Pole Creek Golf Club

    Pole Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Ranch Golf Course at Pole Creek Golf Club
    Tabernash, Colorado
    Public
    4.8603871929
    283
    Write Review

    Green fee: $159
    What they're saying: "We had a great time playing at Pole Creek Golf Course. The course was in excellent condition and we really enjoyed our round. Highly recommend it!" - Garrhodes

  2. Arrowhead Golf Club

    Arrowhead GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    Arrowhead Golf Club
    Littleton, Colorado
    Public
    4.2316159379
    256
    Write Review

    Green fee: $160+
    What they're saying: "The course is absolutely beautiful. The scenery is epic, the course is in fantastic condition. I would consider this course on my top 5 of all time favorites now. Hopefully I get a chance to play it again this year. I really have nothing negative to say about this golf course!!!" - Cabrera71

  3. Boomerang Links

    Boomerang Links
    View Tee Times
    Boomerang Links
    Greeley, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.6947487497
    144
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$50
    What they're saying: "This is a great track and I'm excited to return next Monday! 3.5 hour round, the course is in excellent condition, and the scenery is fantastic!" - Skilli

  4. Grand Elk Golf Course

    Grand Elk GC
    View Tee Times
    Grand Elk Golf Course
    Granby, Colorado
    Public
    4.6893939394
    173
    Write Review

    Green fee: $129-$149
    What they're saying: "Nice to play on a ‘traditional’ course in the mountains. Had a great time, although bring an extra sleeve of balls. They are easily lost in the tall ‘near fairway’ grass." - Jimnems

  5. Four Mile Ranch Golf Club

    Four Mile Ranch GC
    View Tee Times
    Four Mile Ranch Golf Club
    Canon City, Colorado
    Public
    4.5717376028
    497
    Write Review

    Green fee: $54-$76
    What they're saying: "Played with family and had the best 18 holes! Perfect weather, perfect company. But the course??? We’ve played it in the past but it’s absolutely perfect now. I mean perfect! Such a joy! Thanks 4Mile for a perfect day!!" - Bizybee

  6. Aurora Hills Golf Course

    Aurora Hills GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Aurora Hills Golf Course
    Aurora, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.5027947831
    68
    Write Review

    Green fee: $52-$58
    What they're saying: "While visiting Aurora, we played this fun course. Fun layout and fairways/greens were in good condition. Being from Tampa, FL, we found the weather to be fantastic, although the locals thought it was hot. Lilly, beverage cart operator, was absolutely fantastic...we saw her 7 times during our round. The staff in the pro shop were fantastic as well as the bar. We will be back again." - MacproGolf

  7. Grandote Peaks Golf Club

    Grandote Peaks GC
    View Tee Times
    Grandote Peaks Golf Course
    La Veta, Colorado
    Public
    4.5
    6
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "The course had beautiful scenery with a nice little river flowing through the front nine. There were lots of improvements being made so some construction areas on the course. The people working there were very friendly and we enjoyed a delicious lunch in the clubhouse after our round." - Nelsonthegolfer

  8. Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club

    Cheyenne Shadows GC
    View Tee Times
    Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course
    Fort Carson, Colorado
    Military/Public
    4.4890630996
    86
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Course was in great condition and very enjoyable to play. Plenty of length from back tees. Gold was 5,800 (yards) and blue was 6,600 (yards). I’d go back anytime. GolfNow gave a great rate. Greens were comparable to (the) Broadmoor." - Danny8358794

  9. Quail Dunes Golf Course

    Quail Dunes GC: #11
    View Tee Times
    Quail Dunes Golf Course
    Fort Morgan, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.4992825221
    318
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$35
    What they're saying: "Beginners course but very well kept was pleasantly surprised for how cheap you can lock it in. No sand traps which is weird to me, minimal water, so losing a ball is tough. Very much a beginner course. But had a good time will come back." - Michael5529772

  10. Vail Golf Club

    Vail GC
    View Tee Times
    Vail Golf Club
    Vail, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.5539820089
    287
    Write Review

    Green fee: $68-$164
    What they're saying: "Thoroughly enjoyed round of golf today. Course was spectacular and staff was top notch! Highly recommend playing this course!" - GolfPass Reviewer

  11. Meadow Hills Golf Course

    Meadow Hills GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Meadow Hills Golf Course
    Aurora, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.3634135472
    64
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59-$66
    What they're saying: "Not sure the greens could have been any better. So smooth and so fast. Could be frustrating at times, but fun to play on those conditions. Murphy Creek greens across town are also great, but MH has the advantage in my opinion." - QuantumGolfx

  12. Cedaredge Golf Club

    Cedaredge GC
    View Tee Times
    Cedaredge Golf Club
    Cedaredge, Colorado
    Public
    4.4659197012
    41
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38-$45
    What they're saying: "I’ve played Cedaredge for four years and I can say that it is in the best shape it’s been in the last four years right now. The greens are rolling true and are soft. The fairways are soft with big wet divots. I can’t say enough about how great shape it’s in right now. Well worth checking out." - Kikngar01

  13. Saddle Rock Golf Course

    Saddle Rock GC
    View Tee Times
    Saddle Rock Golf Course
    Aurora, Colorado
    Municipal/Public
    4.2766618843
    65
    Write Review

    Green fee: $66-$77
    What they're saying: "Loved the layout. Course was in great shape. Enjoyed it tremendously! Pace was a little slow on the front but ranger was present all day and it moved fine on the back. Will be back again!" - Scotpicc

  14. Lakota Links Golf Club

    Lakota Canyon Ranch GC: #3
    View Tee Times
    Lakota Links Golf Club
    New Castle, Colorado
    Public
    4.5301200311
    212
    Write Review

    Green fee: $79-$129
    What they're saying: "This was the first time playing at Lakota Links and the course was unbeatable in terms of views! Outstanding course layout and was a great challenge. The tee placement made for a great experience as well!" - Austinhale6

  15. Ute Creek Golf Course

    Ute Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Ute Creek Golf Course
    Longmont, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.4062716974
    711
    Write Review

    Green fee: $28-$57
    What they're saying: "First time playing this course and did not expect for the course to be so nice at the price I paid for four golfers and carts. We will definitely be going back!!!" - Njfoss3

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Colorado

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Colorado not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Broadmoor GC
    East at Broadmoor Golf Club
    Colorado Springs, Colorado
    Resort/Private
    5.0
    6
    Write Review
    Broadmoor GC
    West at Broadmoor Golf Club
    Colorado Springs, Colorado
    Resort/Private
    4.0
    5
    Write Review
    Red Sky GC
    Red Sky Golf Club - Fazio Course
    Wolcott, Colorado
    Private
    4.0
    2
    Write Review
    Red Sky GC: Practice area
    Red Sky Golf Club - Norman Course
    Wolcott, Colorado
    Private
    4.0
    2
    Write Review
    The GC At Redlands Mesa
    The Golf Club At Redlands Mesa
    Grand Junction, Colorado
    Public
    4.475
    40
    Write Review
    CommonGround GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    CommonGround Golf Course
    Aurora, Colorado
    Public
    4.8823529412
    19
    Write Review

  16. Mad Russian Golf Course

    Mad Russian GC
    View Tee Times
    Mad Russian Golf Course
    Milliken, Colorado
    Public
    4.4055743621
    205
    Write Review

    Green fee: $41-$46
    What they're saying: "Everyone was really friendly and course was well maintained even after it raining all day the day before. Layout is interesting and you’ve got to keep a sharp eye out for the signage but other than that really nice course" - GolfPass Reviewer

  17. Highland Hills Golf Course

    Highland Hills GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Highland Hills Golf Course
    Greeley, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.3031464861
    149
    Write Review

    Green fee: $42-$50
    What they're saying: "The course is in great shape and pace of play was around 4 hours. Enjoyed playing a round with my buddy." - Arturo9902557

  18. Ironbridge Golf Club

    Ironbridge GC
    View Tee Times
    Ironbridge Golf Club
    Glenwood Springs, Colorado
    Semi-Private
    4.4902149321
    98
    Write Review

    Green fee: $99-$225
    What they're saying: "Wonderful course - some challenging holes and some approachable holes - a good mix. Conditions were perfect! Just got some rain on the last 3 holes - but love playing the course!" - GolfPass Reviewer

  19. Divide Ranch & Club

    Divide Ranch & Club
    View Tee Times
    Divide Ranch & Club
    Ridgway, Colorado
    Semi-Private
    4.1920334567
    78
    Write Review

    Green fee: $79-$129
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course set in the pines with great views of the San Juan Mountains. Great layout, and fun to play. A bit out of the way, but secluded, peaceful and well worth the effort." - Jcheid

  20. Spring Valley Golf Course

    Spring Valley Golf Course
    View Tee Times
    Spring Valley Golf Course
    Elizabeth, Colorado
    Public
    4.2146695756
    486
    Write Review

    Green fee: $56-$89
    What they're saying: "The course is in amazing shape. Once the native grass they planted comes in, it will be even better. The only downside that takes some adjustment is that the greens are lightning fast." - Wojorock

  21. RainDance National

    RainDance National
    View Tee Times
    RainDance National
    Windsor, Colorado
    Semi-Private
    4.3939393939
    12
    Write Review

    Green fee: $140-$180
    What they're saying: "Raindance is well laid out and challenging. Undulating greens make for tough approach shots, not to mention the course being the longest in North America (just over 8400 yds from the tips which I did not play from). Very cool farm chic amenities. Will definitely be back." - HallPasc

  22. Interlocken Golf Club

    Omni Interlocken GC
    View Tee Times
    Interlocken Golf Club - Vista/Eldorado
    Broomfield, Colorado
    Resort
    4.2651678215
    342
    Write Review

    Green fee: $90-$150
    What they're saying: "We had a wonderful time. (The) course was great. (The) blind spots, not so much. Lol. (I) lost a few balls. Greens were amazing. Tricked my ability to read them. Loved the challenge. Will definitely be back for more." - 72Bill

  23. Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club

    Rollingstone Ranch GC
    View Tee Times
    Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club
    Steamboat Springs, Colorado
    Resort
    4.4056372549
    42
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95-$149
    What they're saying: "Had a fantastic time playing this course. Super friendly staff took time to welcome and talk about the course pre teeing off. Very cool scenery and even some wildlife:)" - Jaredm1

  24. Colorado National Golf Club

    Colorado National GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Colorado National Golf Club
    Erie, Colorado
    Public
    4.213238816
    547
    Write Review

    Green fee: $49-$150
    What they're saying: "We loved the course and gladly play here again. It’s beautiful and very well maintained. Highly recommend." - Phillip9367647

  25. The Ridge At Castle Pines North

    Ridge at Castle Pines North
    View Tee Times
    The Ridge at Castle Pines North
    Castle Rock, Colorado
    Public
    4.2420904596
    569
    Write Review

    Green fee: $115-$145
    What they're saying: "Bunker redesign looks great. Course was in fantastic condition this September. Lots of wildlife, deer, turkey, etc. The Ridge, Bear Dance,Arrowhead, are among my favorites on the south side of town." - Austin2024698

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

