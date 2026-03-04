Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Colorado - Golfers' Choice 2026

Contrary to what golfers might think, the best public golf courses in Colorado aren't all roller-coaster rides up and down mountain slopes.
Many are located on flatter terrain that's plenty playable with those gorgeous mountains as a backdrop.
GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Colorado every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Colorado golf courses reviewed in 2025: 54
Reviews of Colorado golf courses in 2025: 1,475
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 1,500 reviews of Colorado golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Colorado
Pole Creek Golf ClubTabernash, ColoradoPublic4.8603871929283
Green fee: $159
What they're saying: "We had a great time playing at Pole Creek Golf Course. The course was in excellent condition and we really enjoyed our round. Highly recommend it!" - GarrhodesPast Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in ColoradoGet a Rocky Mountain high by playing Colorado's best public golf courses.Tee it high and let it fly on the best public golf courses in Colorado according to our reviewers.These are Colorado's best public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.These are Colorado's best public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.
Arrowhead Golf Club
Green fee: $160+
What they're saying: "The course is absolutely beautiful. The scenery is epic, the course is in fantastic condition. I would consider this course on my top 5 of all time favorites now. Hopefully I get a chance to play it again this year. I really have nothing negative to say about this golf course!!!" - Cabrera71
Boomerang Links
Green fee: $45-$50
What they're saying: "This is a great track and I'm excited to return next Monday! 3.5 hour round, the course is in excellent condition, and the scenery is fantastic!" - Skilli
Grand Elk Golf Course
Green fee: $129-$149
What they're saying: "Nice to play on a ‘traditional’ course in the mountains. Had a great time, although bring an extra sleeve of balls. They are easily lost in the tall ‘near fairway’ grass." - Jimnems
Four Mile Ranch Golf Club
Green fee: $54-$76
What they're saying: "Played with family and had the best 18 holes! Perfect weather, perfect company. But the course??? We’ve played it in the past but it’s absolutely perfect now. I mean perfect! Such a joy! Thanks 4Mile for a perfect day!!" - Bizybee
Aurora Hills Golf CourseAurora, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.502794783168
Green fee: $52-$58
What they're saying: "While visiting Aurora, we played this fun course. Fun layout and fairways/greens were in good condition. Being from Tampa, FL, we found the weather to be fantastic, although the locals thought it was hot. Lilly, beverage cart operator, was absolutely fantastic...we saw her 7 times during our round. The staff in the pro shop were fantastic as well as the bar. We will be back again." - MacproGolf
Grandote Peaks Golf Club
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "The course had beautiful scenery with a nice little river flowing through the front nine. There were lots of improvements being made so some construction areas on the course. The people working there were very friendly and we enjoyed a delicious lunch in the clubhouse after our round." - Nelsonthegolfer
Cheyenne Shadows Golf ClubFort Carson, ColoradoMilitary/Public4.489063099686
What they're saying: "Course was in great condition and very enjoyable to play. Plenty of length from back tees. Gold was 5,800 (yards) and blue was 6,600 (yards). I’d go back anytime. GolfNow gave a great rate. Greens were comparable to (the) Broadmoor." - Danny8358794
-
Quail Dunes Golf CourseFort Morgan, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.4992825221318
Green fee: $25-$35
What they're saying: "Beginners course but very well kept was pleasantly surprised for how cheap you can lock it in. No sand traps which is weird to me, minimal water, so losing a ball is tough. Very much a beginner course. But had a good time will come back." - Michael5529772
Vail Golf Club
Green fee: $68-$164
What they're saying: "Thoroughly enjoyed round of golf today. Course was spectacular and staff was top notch! Highly recommend playing this course!" - GolfPass Reviewer
Meadow Hills Golf CourseAurora, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.363413547264
Green fee: $59-$66
What they're saying: "Not sure the greens could have been any better. So smooth and so fast. Could be frustrating at times, but fun to play on those conditions. Murphy Creek greens across town are also great, but MH has the advantage in my opinion." - QuantumGolfx
-
Cedaredge Golf Club
Green fee: $38-$45
What they're saying: "I’ve played Cedaredge for four years and I can say that it is in the best shape it’s been in the last four years right now. The greens are rolling true and are soft. The fairways are soft with big wet divots. I can’t say enough about how great shape it’s in right now. Well worth checking out." - Kikngar01
Saddle Rock Golf CourseAurora, ColoradoMunicipal/Public4.276661884365
Green fee: $66-$77
What they're saying: "Loved the layout. Course was in great shape. Enjoyed it tremendously! Pace was a little slow on the front but ranger was present all day and it moved fine on the back. Will be back again!" - Scotpicc
Lakota Links Golf Club
Green fee: $79-$129
What they're saying: "This was the first time playing at Lakota Links and the course was unbeatable in terms of views! Outstanding course layout and was a great challenge. The tee placement made for a great experience as well!" - Austinhale6
Ute Creek Golf CourseLongmont, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.4062716974711
Green fee: $28-$57
What they're saying: "First time playing this course and did not expect for the course to be so nice at the price I paid for four golfers and carts. We will definitely be going back!!!" - Njfoss3
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Colorado
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Colorado not featured in Golfers' Choice:Aurora, ColoradoPublic4.882352941219
Mad Russian Golf Course
Green fee: $41-$46
What they're saying: "Everyone was really friendly and course was well maintained even after it raining all day the day before. Layout is interesting and you’ve got to keep a sharp eye out for the signage but other than that really nice course" - GolfPass Reviewer
Highland Hills Golf CourseGreeley, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.3031464861149
Green fee: $42-$50
What they're saying: "The course is in great shape and pace of play was around 4 hours. Enjoyed playing a round with my buddy." - Arturo9902557
Ironbridge Golf ClubGlenwood Springs, ColoradoSemi-Private4.490214932198
Green fee: $99-$225
What they're saying: "Wonderful course - some challenging holes and some approachable holes - a good mix. Conditions were perfect! Just got some rain on the last 3 holes - but love playing the course!" - GolfPass Reviewer
Divide Ranch & Club
Green fee: $79-$129
What they're saying: "Beautiful course set in the pines with great views of the San Juan Mountains. Great layout, and fun to play. A bit out of the way, but secluded, peaceful and well worth the effort." - Jcheid
Spring Valley Golf Course
Green fee: $56-$89
What they're saying: "The course is in amazing shape. Once the native grass they planted comes in, it will be even better. The only downside that takes some adjustment is that the greens are lightning fast." - Wojorock
RainDance National
Green fee: $140-$180
What they're saying: "Raindance is well laid out and challenging. Undulating greens make for tough approach shots, not to mention the course being the longest in North America (just over 8400 yds from the tips which I did not play from). Very cool farm chic amenities. Will definitely be back." - HallPasc
Interlocken Golf ClubBroomfield, ColoradoResort4.2651678215342
Green fee: $90-$150
What they're saying: "We had a wonderful time. (The) course was great. (The) blind spots, not so much. Lol. (I) lost a few balls. Greens were amazing. Tricked my ability to read them. Loved the challenge. Will definitely be back for more." - 72Bill
Rollingstone Ranch Golf ClubSteamboat Springs, ColoradoResort4.405637254942
Green fee: $95-$149
What they're saying: "Had a fantastic time playing this course. Super friendly staff took time to welcome and talk about the course pre teeing off. Very cool scenery and even some wildlife:)" - Jaredm1
Colorado National Golf Club
Green fee: $49-$150
What they're saying: "We loved the course and gladly play here again. It’s beautiful and very well maintained. Highly recommend." - Phillip9367647
The Ridge At Castle Pines NorthCastle Rock, ColoradoPublic4.2420904596569
Green fee: $115-$145
What they're saying: "Bunker redesign looks great. Course was in fantastic condition this September. Lots of wildlife, deer, turkey, etc. The Ridge, Bear Dance,Arrowhead, are among my favorites on the south side of town." - Austin2024698
