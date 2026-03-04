Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Illinois - Golfers' Choice 2026

Want to play the best public golf courses in Illinois?
Get ready to drive from Chicago to the Tri-Cities and then continue downstate for a sneaky-good golf road trip.
GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Illinois every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Illinois or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Illinois golf courses reviewed in 2025: 231
Reviews of Illinois golf courses in 2025: 7,874
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 7,900 reviews of Illinois golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Illinois
-
Atkins Golf Club at the University of IllinoisUrbana, IllinoisPublic4.827490346599
Green fee: $40-$100
What they're saying: "I cannot understand how this facility flies under the radar as some of the best. First course I've played in Illinois, and one of the best, hope the others are just like it. Greens, quick but not unplayable, fairways a few remnants of aeration at that time, just a great course. A turn house that is frequently passed, all good" - GlutenfreeohioPast Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in IllinoisWant to play the best public golf courses in Illinois? Check out our list.Many of the best public golf courses in Illinois sit in the Chicagoland suburbs.Our community of reviewers reveal the 25 best golf courses in Illinois.These 25 courses stood out in a competitive public golf scene in Illinois.Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.The state's best public experiences based on your reviews from Chicago to downstate.
-
Village Links of Glen EllynGlen Ellyn, IllinoisPublic4.7510
Green fee: $67-$103
What they're saying: "Beautiful course, great layout...greens are smooth, fast and challenging. 5 sets of tees allow for all levels of player. Very reasonably priced, especially when comparing to similar courses in the area. Huge driving range with grass teas, and four practice greens, two for chipping practice. Can’t beat this place." - Djkooy
-
Blackstone Golf Club
Green fee: $70-$111
What they're saying: "Best public course in McHenry County. Great conditions. Fun and challenging." - Bobbelke
-
El Paso Golf Club
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "First time here. Loved it. Fast greens. Love the layout and scenery. Pace of play was a little slow. I’m coming back to play here." - Bornlosers11
-
Lake Carroll Golf Course
Green fee: $25-$57
What they're saying: "It’s been 12-15 years since I last played Lake Carroll. Course has grown up nicely. I’ve forgot how wonderful bent grass greens are. The course was firm and fast. Good day playing a great layout." - Imgolfing4
-
Lick Creek Golf CoursePekin, IllinoisPublic/Municipal4.7157826693165
Green fee: $25-$46
What they're saying: "Beautiful day golfing Lick Creek. We even got off 30 minutes early so an extra plus! Followed a Sunday morning outing and never had any hold ups. Course was in good condition, fun to play with some elevations and quite a few hilly holes. Be careful to stay in the fairway as lots of deep ravines off the rough. Greens were in decent shape too. Played in about 3 1/2 hours. Staff was super nice and helpful. Will definitely play again soon!" - KathyLong
-
Arrowhead Country Club
Green fee: $68-$105
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape with a lot of variety between holes. Tee boxes well maintained and back nine was particularly impressive. Many dogleg lefts which puts a premium on well placed shots." - Jimgates
-
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - North CourseGalena, IllinoisResort4.745920745924
Green fee: $55-$130
What they're saying: "Beautiful course in pristine condition. Watch out for some blind shots on a couple of holes. You will need to find the correct side of the fairway in order to get to the greens. Definitely will play again." - Kstackis
-
Piper Glen Golf Club
Green fee: $31-$41
What they're saying: "Course was in excellent shape for the time of season compared to other local courses. Always friendly and accommodating." - French72
-
Wolf Hollow Golf Club
Green fee: $25-$30
What they're saying: "I liked everything about this course. The greens (are in) really good shape, (along with the) tee boxes, sand traps, fairways ... all (are) top notch. Rolling Hills, beautiful scenery. Had a really great time and I'll be back." - BRYAN5180854
-
Shepherd's Crook Golf Course
Green fee: $39-$95
What they're saying: "This is definitely one of the best public courses I've played in Illinois. Tough undulating greens and fairways. Played 18 holes in under 4 hours on a holiday. Great staff. I would highly recommend it." - Hags11
-
PrairieView Golf Club
Green fee: $50-$63
What they're saying: "Always love to play Prairie View! Great shape, folks very nice whenever I’ve been there and fun to play." - JeffLGiss
-
Oak Springs Golf Course
Green fee: $32-$50
What they're saying: "Love playing Oak Springs. Course is typically in great shape. Fairly challenging layout with some significant elevation changes, especially on the front 9. Course drains really well, making it playable when some others in the area aren’t." - TASummers
-
Annbriar Golf Course
Green fee: $52-$75+
What they're saying: "If you're like me and like visual appealing golf courses, this is the one. Elevation, some links holes, some in the woods, rivers, bends. Greens are perfect. Even after 2 days of rain the course drained well. No standing water. Tons of tee box options. It’s a must play again in my books." - Wtschick
-
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - South CourseGalena, IllinoisResort4.713235294125
Green fee: $55-$130
What they're saying: "This was an excellent course. It was well maintained. It had interesting and challenging holes. I especially like the variety of hole on this course." - Eander1949
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Illinois
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Illinois not featured in Golfers' Choice:Grayslake, IllinoisPublic4.4929577465567Silvis, IllinoisPublic4.617099932144
-
Cantigny GolfWheaton, IllinoisPublic4.662343458452
Green fee: $65-$75+
What they're saying: "Very well maintained. Property makes you feel like you are playing at a resort in Northern Michigan." - Mis0987
-
Bonnie Brook Golf Course
Green fee: $45-$67
What they're saying: "This course is the best public golf course in the northern suburbs. Extremely well taken care of; kudos to the maintenance staff for keeping the course in great condition especially late in the season. Challenging golf course for all levels." - Ggmyg
-
Deer Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $35-$49+
What they're saying: "Played late in the year and the course was still in great shape. Layout is fun and the staff (bartender and rangers) were great. All very nice and happy to see us. Would very much recommend and will be back for sure." - Eazynova
-
Parkview Golf Course
Green fee: $25-$30
What they're saying: "Nice piece of property. Rolling terrain, and some fun holes. Course is only 6,000 yds, but the greens are tough. Lot of 3-putts possible. Course was in good shape." - Ddeschler
-
Schaumburg Golf ClubSchaumburg, IllinoisPublic4.6502592451180
Green fee: $47-$70+
What they're saying: "This is one of the best courses to play in the area. The course is extremely well kept, and the greens are much faster than most! Staff is also very polite" - Larrygualano
-
Silver Ridge Golf Course
Green fee: $20-$40
What they're saying: "Course is in great shape. Challenging due to the fact that if you don’t hit fairways the opportunity to lose balls is very high. Greens Are very well kept and looks like workers are cleaning up tree areas more this year than in the past. Staff are very nice and helpful." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Kankakee Elks Country ClubSaint Anne, IllinoisSemi-Private/Resort4.5906387356313
Green fee: $38-$65
What they're saying: "Challenging elevated greens, in great condition. Eliminating the traps made this course “more fun” as it’s still a challenge but not over the top. Super staff." - Vicmwc
-
Deer Park Golf Club
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "Highly recommend this golf course. Course was in great condition staff and all the players were friendly and helpful." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Shady Oaks Country Club
Green fee: $18-$45
What they're saying: "Very sporty layout, fairways and greens in fine shape, enjoyed it very much and we’d definitely play it again" - Charles7128032
-
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - The General CourseGalena, IllinoisResort4.549019607854
Green fee: $65-$160
What they're saying: "Interesting mountain course in Illinois. Yes, mountain course. The front 9 is very tight (especially off the tee) and extremely undulating with huge elevation changes. The back 9 is more open and fun to play. Overall, a great course and even better value." - Boynestan
Comments (0)