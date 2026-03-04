Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Illinois - Golfers' Choice 2026

Want to play the best public golf courses in Illinois? Let our reviewers explain where.
Shepherd's Crook GC: Aerial
Aerial view from Shepherd's Crook Golf Course.

Want to play the best public golf courses in Illinois?

Get ready to drive from Chicago to the Tri-Cities and then continue downstate for a sneaky-good golf road trip.

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Illinois every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Illinois or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Illinois golf courses reviewed in 2025: 231
Reviews of Illinois golf courses in 2025: 7,874

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 7,900 reviews of Illinois golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Illinois

  1. Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois

    Atkins GC at the University of Illinois
    View Tee Times
    Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois
    Urbana, Illinois
    Public
    4.8274903465
    99
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$100
    What they're saying: "I cannot understand how this facility flies under the radar as some of the best. First course I've played in Illinois, and one of the best, hope the others are just like it. Greens, quick but not unplayable, fairways a few remnants of aeration at that time, just a great course. A turn house that is frequently passed, all good" - Glutenfreeohio

  2. Village Links of Glen Ellyn

    Village Links of Glen Ellyn
    View Tee Times
    Eighteen Hole at Village Links of Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn, Illinois
    Public
    4.75
    10
    Write Review

    Green fee: $67-$103
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course, great layout...greens are smooth, fast and challenging. 5 sets of tees allow for all levels of player. Very reasonably priced, especially when comparing to similar courses in the area. Huge driving range with grass teas, and four practice greens, two for chipping practice. Can’t beat this place." - Djkooy

  3. Blackstone Golf Club

    Blackstone GC: #11
    Blackstone Golf Club
    Marengo, Illinois
    Public
    4.9473684211
    420
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$111
    What they're saying: "Best public course in McHenry County. Great conditions. Fun and challenging." - Bobbelke

  4. El Paso Golf Club

    El Paso GC
    View Tee Times
    El Paso Golf Club
    El Paso, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.8032149797
    110
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "First time here. Loved it. Fast greens. Love the layout and scenery. Pace of play was a little slow. I’m coming back to play here." - Bornlosers11

  5. Lake Carroll Golf Course

    Lake Carroll GC
    View Tee Times
    Lake Carroll Golf Course
    Lanark, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.8177658942
    153
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$57
    What they're saying: "It’s been 12-15 years since I last played Lake Carroll. Course has grown up nicely. I’ve forgot how wonderful bent grass greens are. The course was firm and fast. Good day playing a great layout." - Imgolfing4

  6. Lick Creek Golf Course

    Lick Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Lick Creek Golf Course
    Pekin, Illinois
    Public/Municipal
    4.7157826693
    165
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$46
    What they're saying: "Beautiful day golfing Lick Creek. We even got off 30 minutes early so an extra plus! Followed a Sunday morning outing and never had any hold ups. Course was in good condition, fun to play with some elevations and quite a few hilly holes. Be careful to stay in the fairway as lots of deep ravines off the rough. Greens were in decent shape too. Played in about 3 1/2 hours. Staff was super nice and helpful. Will definitely play again soon!" - KathyLong

  7. Arrowhead Country Club

    Arrowhead CC: #14
    Arrowhead Country Club
    Chillicothe, Illinois
    Private
    4.0
    1
    Write Review

    Green fee: $68-$105
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape with a lot of variety between holes. Tee boxes well maintained and back nine was particularly impressive. Many dogleg lefts which puts a premium on well placed shots." - Jimgates

  8. Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - North Course

    Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - North Course
    Galena, Illinois
    Resort
    4.7459207459
    24
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$130
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course in pristine condition. Watch out for some blind shots on a couple of holes. You will need to find the correct side of the fairway in order to get to the greens. Definitely will play again." - Kstackis

  9. Piper Glen Golf Club

    Piper Glen GC
    View Tee Times
    Piper Glen Golf Club
    Springfield, Illinois
    Public
    4.6681930743
    181
    Write Review

    Green fee: $31-$41
    What they're saying: "Course was in excellent shape for the time of season compared to other local courses. Always friendly and accommodating." - French72

  10. Wolf Hollow Golf Club

    Wolf Hollow GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    Wolf Hollow Golf Club
    Lena, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.6969726158
    248
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$30
    What they're saying: "I liked everything about this course. The greens (are in) really good shape, (along with the) tee boxes, sand traps, fairways ... all (are) top notch. Rolling Hills, beautiful scenery. Had a really great time and I'll be back." - BRYAN5180854

  11. Shepherd's Crook Golf Course

    Shepherd's Crook GC
    View Tee Times
    Shepherd's Crook Golf Course
    Zion, Illinois
    Public
    4.7485083533
    712
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$95
    What they're saying: "This is definitely one of the best public courses I've played in Illinois. Tough undulating greens and fairways. Played 18 holes in under 4 hours on a holiday. Great staff. I would highly recommend it." - Hags11

  12. PrairieView Golf Club

    PrairieView GC
    View Tee Times
    PrairieView Golf Club
    Byron, Illinois
    Public
    4.7277716884
    278
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50-$63
    What they're saying: "Always love to play Prairie View! Great shape, folks very nice whenever I’ve been there and fun to play." - JeffLGiss

  13. Oak Springs Golf Course

    Oak Springs GC
    View Tee Times
    Oak Springs Golf Course
    Saint Anne, Illinois
    Public
    4.6518101411
    348
    Write Review

    Green fee: $32-$50
    What they're saying: "Love playing Oak Springs. Course is typically in great shape. Fairly challenging layout with some significant elevation changes, especially on the front 9. Course drains really well, making it playable when some others in the area aren’t." - TASummers

  14. Annbriar Golf Course

    Annbriar GC
    View Tee Times
    Annbriar Golf Course
    Waterloo, Illinois
    Public
    4.7760357087
    943
    Write Review

    Green fee: $52-$75+
    What they're saying: "If you're like me and like visual appealing golf courses, this is the one. Elevation, some links holes, some in the woods, rivers, bends. Greens are perfect. Even after 2 days of rain the course drained well. No standing water. Tons of tee box options. It’s a must play again in my books." - Wtschick

  15. Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - South Course

    South at Eagle Ridge
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - South Course
    Galena, Illinois
    Resort
    4.7132352941
    25
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$130
    What they're saying: "This was an excellent course. It was well maintained. It had interesting and challenging holes. I especially like the variety of hole on this course." - Eander1949

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Illinois

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Illinois not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    The Glen Club
    The Glen Club
    Glenview, Illinois
    Semi-Private/Resort
    3.1666666667
    6
    Write Review
    Stonewall Orchard GC
    View Tee Times
    Stonewall Orchard Golf Club
    Grayslake, Illinois
    Public
    4.4929577465
    567
    Write Review
    TPC Deere Run: #18
    View Tee Times
    TPC Deere Run
    Silvis, Illinois
    Public
    4.617099932
    144
    Write Review
    Mistwood GC
    Mistwood Golf Course
    Romeoville, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    2.3130699088
    52
    Write Review

  16. Cantigny Golf

    Cantigny Golf
    View Tee Times
    Cantigny Golf - Woodside/Lakeside
    Wheaton, Illinois
    Public
    4.662343458
    452
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$75+
    What they're saying: "Very well maintained. Property makes you feel like you are playing at a resort in Northern Michigan." - Mis0987

  17. Bonnie Brook Golf Course

    Bonnie Brook GC
    View Tee Times
    Bonnie Brook Golf Course
    Waukegan, Illinois
    Public
    4.6107060503
    0
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$67
    What they're saying: "This course is the best public golf course in the northern suburbs. Extremely well taken care of; kudos to the maintenance staff for keeping the course in great condition especially late in the season. Challenging golf course for all levels." - Ggmyg

  18. Deer Creek Golf Club

    Deer Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Deer Creek Golf Club
    University Park, Illinois
    Public
    4.5284076838
    751
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$49+
    What they're saying: "Played late in the year and the course was still in great shape. Layout is fun and the staff (bartender and rangers) were great. All very nice and happy to see us. Would very much recommend and will be back for sure." - Eazynova

  19. Parkview Golf Course

    Parkview GC
    View Tee Times
    Parkview Golf Course
    Pekin, Illinois
    Public/Municipal
    4.5123177476
    150
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$30
    What they're saying: "Nice piece of property. Rolling terrain, and some fun holes. Course is only 6,000 yds, but the greens are tough. Lot of 3-putts possible. Course was in good shape." - Ddeschler

  20. Schaumburg Golf Club

    Schaumburg GC - Baer: #4
    View Tee Times
    Schaumburg Golf Club - Players/Baer Course
    Schaumburg, Illinois
    Public
    4.650259245
    1180
    Write Review

    Green fee: $47-$70+
    What they're saying: "This is one of the best courses to play in the area. The course is extremely well kept, and the greens are much faster than most! Staff is also very polite" - Larrygualano

  21. Silver Ridge Golf Course

    Silver Ridge GC
    View Tee Times
    Silver Ridge Golf Club
    Oregon, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.5718276386
    207
    Write Review

    Green fee: $20-$40
    What they're saying: "Course is in great shape. Challenging due to the fact that if you don’t hit fairways the opportunity to lose balls is very high. Greens Are very well kept and looks like workers are cleaning up tree areas more this year than in the past. Staff are very nice and helpful." - GolfPass Reviewer

  22. Kankakee Elks Country Club

    Kankakee Elks CC
    View Tee Times
    Kankakee Elks Country Club
    Saint Anne, Illinois
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.5906387356
    313
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38-$65
    What they're saying: "Challenging elevated greens, in great condition. Eliminating the traps made this course “more fun” as it’s still a challenge but not over the top. Super staff." - Vicmwc

  23. Deer Park Golf Club

    Deer Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Deer Park Golf Club
    Oglesby, Illinois
    Public
    4.6398799556
    237
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "Highly recommend this golf course. Course was in great condition staff and all the players were friendly and helpful." - GolfPass Reviewer

  24. Shady Oaks Country Club

    Shady Oaks CC
    View Tee Times
    Shady Oaks Country Club
    Sublette, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.5982187747
    91
    Write Review

    Green fee: $18-$45
    What they're saying: "Very sporty layout, fairways and greens in fine shape, enjoyed it very much and we’d definitely play it again" - Charles7128032

  25. Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - The General Course

    Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - The General: #9
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - The General Course
    Galena, Illinois
    Resort
    4.5490196078
    54
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$160
    What they're saying: "Interesting mountain course in Illinois. Yes, mountain course. The front 9 is very tight (especially off the tee) and extremely undulating with huge elevation changes. The back 9 is more open and fun to play. Overall, a great course and even better value." - Boynestan

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

