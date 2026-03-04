Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington - Golfers' Choice 2026

Resort playgrounds and one major championship host dominate our list of the best public golf courses in Washington state.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Gamble Sands GC - Scarecrow: #9
View from the 9th green at Scarecrow Course.

Believe it or not, but some of the best summer golf experiences are found in the Pacific Northwest.

Yes, golfers might get a little wet now and then in Washington state, but those views of the mountains and the firs and evergreen trees make it all worthwhile. Where can you find the top public golf courses in Washington?

GolfPass releases a Top 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Washington or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review the next golf course you play.

Washington golf courses reviewed in 2025: 56
Reviews of Washington golf courses in 2025: 1,439

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 1,450 reviews of Washington golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best Public Golf Courses in Washington

  1. Chambers Bay

    Chambers Bay
    View Tee Times
    Chambers Bay
    University Place, Washington
    Resort
    4.8978472508
    101
    Write Review

    Green fee: $149-$425
    What they're saying: "Great Course. This is a true links-style course that is very fun to play. No trees. The waste areas and the undulating greens are the defense. Staff is very friendly. Walking-only course that requires some strong legs and patience as it takes over 4.5 hours with 4 golfers to play even without holdups. When it is busy, expect 5 hours or more. The course is expensive during the good weather but you can get deals off season and play the course as true links conditions." - Westerly

  2. Gamble Sands - Sands Course

    Gamble Sands GC: #1, #18
    View Tee Times
    Gamble Sands Golf Club - The Sands Course
    Brewster, Washington
    Public
    4.9256965944
    25
    Write Review

    Green fee: $200-$275
    What they're saying: "Everything that's great about golf. The original DMK course at Gamble Sands delivers some of the most fun you'll have on the golf course. Side boards, bouncy fescue turf, stunning views of the Columbia River, risk-reward shots - all the fun stuff is here to entertain golfers." - JasonDeeganGA

  3. Gamble Sands - Scarecrow

    Gamble Sands GC - Scarecrow: #9
    View Tee Times
    Gamble Sands Golf Club - Scarecrow Course
    Brewster, Washington
    Public
    5.0
    3
    Write Review

    Green fee: $200-$275
    What they're saying: "Scary good on the Scarecrow. When I played a preview round in the fall of 2024, the Scarecrow had no sand in the bunkers. Coming back to see the finished product solidified my original impressions - Gamble Sands is one of the West Coast's best golf resorts, a must-see after Pebble and Bandon and a notch ahead of Black Desert because it offers more golf that Utah's PGA Tour host. We can debate all day if Scarecrow is better than the original DMK course at Gamble Sands. I think it's safe to say Gamble has two alphas featuring incredible views of the Columbia River you don't want to miss." - JasonDeeganGA

  4. Cedars at Dungeness

    Cedars at Dungeness
    View Tee Times
    The Cedars at Dungeness
    Sequim, Washington
    Public/Resort
    4.7674740484
    66
    Write Review

    Green fee: $51-$80+
    What they're saying: "The Cedars is a fun and forgiving course. Wide fairways leading to challenging greens surrounded by sand make for an interesting round of golf. The terrain is varied with crossings over gullies, uphill and downhill fairways plus challenging par 3 holes keep you on your toes. Enjoyed my round. We stop to play here when spending the night in Sequim or Port Townsend." - Bobg2025

  5. Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course

    Suncadia Resort - Prospector: #10
    View Tee Times
    Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
    Cle Elum, Washington
    Resort
    4.6177946447
    176
    Write Review

    Green fee: $99-$139+
    What they're saying: "Amazing layout. Great course and great conditions. Will play again." - Dutchanfernee

  6. Cedarcrest Golf Course

    Cedarcrest GC: #6
    View Tee Times
    Cedarcrest Golf Course
    Marysville, Washington
    Public
    4.3346560847
    121
    Write Review

    Green fee: $33-$56+
    What they're saying: "Well maintained 18 holes of beauty. It’s been a couple years since I played here. I forgot about how (tricky it is. There are) hills all around the course. Lots of evergreen lined fairways so bring your A game. Be mindful to figure out the speed of the greens." - JohnSeattle76

  7. Canyon Lakes Golf Course

    Canyon Lakes GC
    View Tee Times
    Canyon Lakes Golf Course
    Kennewick, Washington
    Public
    4.5702160494
    35
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75-$95
    What they're saying: "Now that I’m over seventy this was first time playing from the yellow tees. Wow just (the) right length for me. It had been a few years since my last visit to Canyon. Much fun, played ok on a nice hot afternoon. Course is in awesome shape. I’ll be back again soon. Thanks GolfNow for having Canyon Lakes available on your site. Cheers." - forsythewc

  8. Mint Valley Golf Course

    Mint Valley GC
    View Tee Times
    Mint Valley Golf Course
    Longview, Washington
    Public
    4.556885095
    492
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38-$56+
    What they're saying: "Excellent course conditions. Nice greens. Good value." - Harlannelson

  9. White Horse

    White Horse GC: Driving range
    View Tee Times
    White Horse Golf Club
    Kingston, Washington
    Public
    4.446461978
    516
    Write Review

    Green fee: $46-$68
    What they're saying: "The course is in great shape. And the pace was 3 1/2 hrs round so it was great. ..." - scooter57

  10. Three Rivers Golf Course

    Three Rivers GC
    View Tee Times
    Three Rivers Golf Course
    Kelso, Washington
    Public
    4.5001737796
    489
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$62
    What they're saying: "Great course. I always enjoy playing this course. They have a great snack shack before the 10th tee to get hot dogs and drinks." - GolfPass reviewer

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Washington

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Washington not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Palouse Ridge GC at Washington State University
    Palouse Ridge Golf Club at Washington State University
    Pullman, Washington
    Public
    4.65625
    32
    Write Review
    Wine Valley GC: #3
    Wine Valley Golf Course
    Walla Walla, Washington
    Public
    4.4210526316
    19
    Write Review
    Salish Cliffs GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    Salish Cliffs Golf Club
    Shelton, Washington
    Public
    4.3429592959
    205
    Write Review
    Olympic at Gold Mountain GC
    The Olympic at Gold Mountain Golf Course
    Bremerton, Washington
    Public/Municipal
    4.8850446429
    257
    Write Review

  11. Lakeland Village Golf Course

    Lake Land Village GC
    View Tee Times
    Lake Land Village Golf Course - Generation II & III Course
    Allyn, Washington
    Semi-Private
    4.4329889456
    472
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38-$60+
    What they're saying: "Great course. My second round in one month and enjoyed the pace of play. It is a great walking course if preferred. The tee box is near the last green." - Nellybeme

  12. Eagles Pride Golf Course at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    Eagles Pride GC
    View Tee Times
    Eagles Pride Golf Course - Green/Red
    Fort Lewis, Washington
    Public
    4.3665166952
    815
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37-$56+
    What they're saying: "Staff is always friendly here! All 3 9's are good and unique. Really good shape always, especially this time of year though! Miss the BBQ place... Still amazing and I'll be back many times!" - dpap

  13. Oakbrook Golf Club

    Oakbrook GC
    View Tee Times
    Oakbrook Golf Club
    Lakewood, Washington
    Semi-Private
    4.3385677503
    268
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$69
    What they're saying: "Great condition. Highly recommended. Great track to play. The course conditions were great from tee to green. Greens are rolling pure. Awesome value when you get a hot deal." - seankwon78

  14. Tumwater Valley Golf Club

    Tumwater Valley GC
    View Tee Times
    Tumwater Valley Golf Club
    Tumwater, Washington
    Public/Municipal
    4.2435635437
    185
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$60
    What they're saying: "Great Golf Course! We had a great day with family on the course! It was great weather, the staff was amazing and friendly, and the pace was great!" - MamaShari

  15. Auburn Golf Course

    Auburn GC: #16
    View Tee Times
    Auburn Golf Course
    Auburn, Washington
    Public
    4.4662840229
    854
    Write Review

    Green fee: $28-$70
    What they're saying: "Always fun. This course is always pretty consistent. Greens are why I golf here. Always nice." - chris4293841

  16. Port Ludlow Golf Resort

    Port Ludlow Resort: #5
    View Tee Times
    Port Ludlow Golf Resort
    Port Ludlow, Washington
    Resort
    4.4475357711
    346
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$73
    What they're saying: "I first played this course around 1980 and have played it two to three times a year since the restoration/renovation was done. Can see the outcome manifested in nicely rolling greens and better drainage. Expanding the greens by mowing to approximate original green configurations creates additional interesting pin positions and reduces wear and tear. Rebuilding the bunkers improved their condition from several years ago. This as top five course in the state in late 70s with courses like Sahalee and Royal Oaks having higher rankings and the only public course among the group. The tree removal program helps with allowing more light and ventilation." - ChuckLund

  17. Tri-Mountain Golf Course

    Tri-Mountain GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    Tri-Mountain Golf Course
    Ridgefield, Washington
    Public
    4.2851387399
    306
    Write Review

    Green fee: $32-$36
    What they're saying: "Fun track. One of the best value plays in the Portland area. Great time and will return!" - Mranck

  18. Tahoma Valley Golf and Country Club

    Tahoma Valley GCC
    View Tee Times
    Tahoma Valley Golf & Country Club
    Yelm, Washington
    Public
    4.2084996401
    438
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$40
    What they're saying: "The course is off the beaten path but worth the drive. I’ve been told the course is under new management and they are busy making the playing conditions better every time I’m there. The course has a nice layout and the out of bounds areas are minimal. The staff and the restaurant are great!!!" - tvancise

  19. Riverbend Golf Complex

    Riverbend GC
    View Tee Times
    Riverbend Golf Complex
    Kent, Washington
    Public/Municipal
    4.3299638656
    850
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37-$58
    What they're saying: "Fun day. Grouped with 3 other singles. All good guys, it was enjoyable. 4 hours 15 minutes, good time for a Sunday." - dmitchel1

  20. Camaloch Golf Club

    Camaloch GC: #14
    View Tee Times
    Camaloch Golf Club
    Camano Island, Washington
    Public
    4.3085876062
    238
    Write Review

    Green fee: $32-$56
    What they're saying: "Good course great people. This course is always a great time. Some congestion in the middle but the pace of play is still pretty well kept. Pro staff is very friendly and helpful." - Nickka81

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

