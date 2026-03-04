Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington - Golfers' Choice 2026

Believe it or not, but some of the best summer golf experiences are found in the Pacific Northwest.
Yes, golfers might get a little wet now and then in Washington state, but those views of the mountains and the firs and evergreen trees make it all worthwhile. Where can you find the top public golf courses in Washington?
GolfPass releases a Top 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Washington or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review the next golf course you play.
Washington golf courses reviewed in 2025: 56
Reviews of Washington golf courses in 2025: 1,439
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 1,450 reviews of Washington golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best Public Golf Courses in Washington
-
Chambers Bay
Green fee: $149-$425
What they're saying: "Great Course. This is a true links-style course that is very fun to play. No trees. The waste areas and the undulating greens are the defense. Staff is very friendly. Walking-only course that requires some strong legs and patience as it takes over 4.5 hours with 4 golfers to play even without holdups. When it is busy, expect 5 hours or more. The course is expensive during the good weather but you can get deals off season and play the course as true links conditions." - WesterlyPast Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in Washington stateLooking for Washington’s best public golf courses? Check out the top picks for 2025 and start planning your next golf trip.Our reviewers help determine Washington's most popular public golf courses.These are Washington's best public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.These are Washington's best public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.
-
Gamble Sands - Sands CourseBrewster, WashingtonPublic4.925696594425
Green fee: $200-$275
What they're saying: "Everything that's great about golf. The original DMK course at Gamble Sands delivers some of the most fun you'll have on the golf course. Side boards, bouncy fescue turf, stunning views of the Columbia River, risk-reward shots - all the fun stuff is here to entertain golfers." - JasonDeeganGA
-
Gamble Sands - ScarecrowBrewster, WashingtonPublic5.03
Green fee: $200-$275
What they're saying: "Scary good on the Scarecrow. When I played a preview round in the fall of 2024, the Scarecrow had no sand in the bunkers. Coming back to see the finished product solidified my original impressions - Gamble Sands is one of the West Coast's best golf resorts, a must-see after Pebble and Bandon and a notch ahead of Black Desert because it offers more golf that Utah's PGA Tour host. We can debate all day if Scarecrow is better than the original DMK course at Gamble Sands. I think it's safe to say Gamble has two alphas featuring incredible views of the Columbia River you don't want to miss." - JasonDeeganGA
-
Cedars at DungenessSequim, WashingtonPublic/Resort4.767474048466
Green fee: $51-$80+
What they're saying: "The Cedars is a fun and forgiving course. Wide fairways leading to challenging greens surrounded by sand make for an interesting round of golf. The terrain is varied with crossings over gullies, uphill and downhill fairways plus challenging par 3 holes keep you on your toes. Enjoyed my round. We stop to play here when spending the night in Sequim or Port Townsend." - Bobg2025
-
Suncadia Resort - Prospector CourseCle Elum, WashingtonResort4.6177946447176
Green fee: $99-$139+
What they're saying: "Amazing layout. Great course and great conditions. Will play again." - Dutchanfernee
-
Cedarcrest Golf Course
Green fee: $33-$56+
What they're saying: "Well maintained 18 holes of beauty. It’s been a couple years since I played here. I forgot about how (tricky it is. There are) hills all around the course. Lots of evergreen lined fairways so bring your A game. Be mindful to figure out the speed of the greens." - JohnSeattle76
-
Canyon Lakes Golf Course
Green fee: $75-$95
What they're saying: "Now that I’m over seventy this was first time playing from the yellow tees. Wow just (the) right length for me. It had been a few years since my last visit to Canyon. Much fun, played ok on a nice hot afternoon. Course is in awesome shape. I’ll be back again soon. Thanks GolfNow for having Canyon Lakes available on your site. Cheers." - forsythewc
-
Mint Valley Golf Course
Green fee: $38-$56+
What they're saying: "Excellent course conditions. Nice greens. Good value." - Harlannelson
-
White Horse
Green fee: $46-$68
What they're saying: "The course is in great shape. And the pace was 3 1/2 hrs round so it was great. ..." - scooter57
-
Three Rivers Golf Course
Green fee: $39-$62
What they're saying: "Great course. I always enjoy playing this course. They have a great snack shack before the 10th tee to get hot dogs and drinks." - GolfPass reviewer
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Washington
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Washington not featured in Golfers' Choice:Pullman, WashingtonPublic4.6562532Shelton, WashingtonPublic4.3429592959205Bremerton, WashingtonPublic/Municipal4.8850446429257
-
Lakeland Village Golf CourseAllyn, WashingtonSemi-Private4.4329889456472
Green fee: $38-$60+
What they're saying: "Great course. My second round in one month and enjoyed the pace of play. It is a great walking course if preferred. The tee box is near the last green." - Nellybeme
-
Eagles Pride Golf Course at Joint Base Lewis-McChordFort Lewis, WashingtonPublic4.3665166952815
Green fee: $37-$56+
What they're saying: "Staff is always friendly here! All 3 9's are good and unique. Really good shape always, especially this time of year though! Miss the BBQ place... Still amazing and I'll be back many times!" - dpap
-
Oakbrook Golf Club
Green fee: $25-$69
What they're saying: "Great condition. Highly recommended. Great track to play. The course conditions were great from tee to green. Greens are rolling pure. Awesome value when you get a hot deal." - seankwon78
-
Tumwater Valley Golf ClubTumwater, WashingtonPublic/Municipal4.2435635437185
Green fee: $25-$60
What they're saying: "Great Golf Course! We had a great day with family on the course! It was great weather, the staff was amazing and friendly, and the pace was great!" - MamaShari
-
Auburn Golf Course
Green fee: $28-$70
What they're saying: "Always fun. This course is always pretty consistent. Greens are why I golf here. Always nice." - chris4293841
-
Port Ludlow Golf Resort
Green fee: $40-$73
What they're saying: "I first played this course around 1980 and have played it two to three times a year since the restoration/renovation was done. Can see the outcome manifested in nicely rolling greens and better drainage. Expanding the greens by mowing to approximate original green configurations creates additional interesting pin positions and reduces wear and tear. Rebuilding the bunkers improved their condition from several years ago. This as top five course in the state in late 70s with courses like Sahalee and Royal Oaks having higher rankings and the only public course among the group. The tree removal program helps with allowing more light and ventilation." - ChuckLund
-
Tri-Mountain Golf Course
Green fee: $32-$36
What they're saying: "Fun track. One of the best value plays in the Portland area. Great time and will return!" - Mranck
-
Tahoma Valley Golf and Country ClubYelm, WashingtonPublic4.2084996401438
Green fee: $30-$40
What they're saying: "The course is off the beaten path but worth the drive. I’ve been told the course is under new management and they are busy making the playing conditions better every time I’m there. The course has a nice layout and the out of bounds areas are minimal. The staff and the restaurant are great!!!" - tvancise
-
Riverbend Golf ComplexKent, WashingtonPublic/Municipal4.3299638656850
Green fee: $37-$58
What they're saying: "Fun day. Grouped with 3 other singles. All good guys, it was enjoyable. 4 hours 15 minutes, good time for a Sunday." - dmitchel1
-
Camaloch Golf Club
Green fee: $32-$56
What they're saying: "Good course great people. This course is always a great time. Some congestion in the middle but the pace of play is still pretty well kept. Pro staff is very friendly and helpful." - Nickka81
Comments (0)