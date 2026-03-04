Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington - Golfers' Choice 2026

Believe it or not, but some of the best summer golf experiences are found in the Pacific Northwest.

Yes, golfers might get a little wet now and then in Washington state, but those views of the mountains and the firs and evergreen trees make it all worthwhile. Where can you find the top public golf courses in Washington?

GolfPass releases a Top 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Washington or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review the next golf course you play.

Washington golf courses reviewed in 2025: 56

Reviews of Washington golf courses in 2025: 1,439

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 1,450 reviews of Washington golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.