GolfPass' top 10 stories of 2022

From the destruction of a golf resort to an our annual 'top 100' list, these articles moved the needle for our discerning readers this year.
Tim Gavrich
,
Landmand was the star of this year's crop of new golf courses to debut.

GolfPass had another banner year in 2022.

Our viewership and membership increased exponentially and we continue to produce compelling stories that our audience craves.

We don't cover tournament golf. We're more like the water cooler at your country club, a place where golfers gather to talk about everything happening in the game ... the new equipment, rules changes, wacky or memorable moments that happen at the biggest events, where to travel, reviewing the next great course opening and more.

It's a lot to keep up with so we've collected our most popular (i.e. most read) stories of the year in one place. Many of them are still relevant, so they're worth your time.

  1. U.S. Open Host Hole-By-Hole Guide
    The Country Club
    Articles
    7 Min Read
    2022 U.S. Open Championship: a hole-by-hole-guide to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts
    June 13, 2022
    The USGA founder club that saw early-20th-century golf's greatest underdog story hosts the national championship for the first time in 35 years.
    Tim Gavrich
    By Tim Gavrich

Jason Scott Deegan
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
