The 10 best golf courses to close in 2022

Golf's resurgence during the pandemic probably saved hundreds of golf courses from closing.

Unfortunately for golfers, courses are still closing for various reasons, but certainly not at the record pace leading up to 2019. More courses have closed than opened every single year since 2006, according to the National Golf Foundation. With so few courses opening, that trend will continue for the foreseeable future.

The good news is that the NGF reported the number of golf course closures in 2021 – 130.5 as measured in 18-hole equivalents – was down 53% from its peak in 2019. Those numbers will be even lower this year. Through June, the NGF reported fewer than 50 18-hole equivalent (18-HEQ) closures, a 25% drop from last year at that time. It projected 95 total by the end of the year, a 66% drop from 2019 and potentially, the first time below 100 in almost two decades.

No matter how popular the sport, golf courses will forever battle the same market forces - developers looking for large parcels of land to buy, disinterested owners who don't invest in their facilities, a lack of local customers or poor management practices. Rising water costs and water availability are another major hurdle looming out West.

Here are the top 10 golf courses/facilities to close in 2022. I hope none of them were YOUR favorite place to play.