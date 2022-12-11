The 10 best golf courses to close in 2022

Golf's resurgence during the pandemic probably saved hundreds of golf courses from closing.
Unfortunately for golfers, courses are still closing for various reasons, but certainly not at the record pace leading up to 2019. More courses have closed than opened every single year since 2006, according to the National Golf Foundation. With so few courses opening, that trend will continue for the foreseeable future.
The good news is that the NGF reported the number of golf course closures in 2021 – 130.5 as measured in 18-hole equivalents – was down 53% from its peak in 2019. Those numbers will be even lower this year. Through June, the NGF reported fewer than 50 18-hole equivalent (18-HEQ) closures, a 25% drop from last year at that time. It projected 95 total by the end of the year, a 66% drop from 2019 and potentially, the first time below 100 in almost two decades.
No matter how popular the sport, golf courses will forever battle the same market forces - developers looking for large parcels of land to buy, disinterested owners who don't invest in their facilities, a lack of local customers or poor management practices. Rising water costs and water availability are another major hurdle looming out West.
Here are the top 10 golf courses/facilities to close in 2022. I hope none of them were YOUR favorite place to play.
-
Palmer Course at La Cantera Resort, San Antonio, Texas
La Cantera Resort announced the closing of its scenic Palmer Course Dec. 20, 2021, six days after last year's "closed courses" story published, so it didn't make the list. It is among the most lauded courses to ever close in the GolfPass era. It ranked among the top 20 courses in Texas in Golfers' Choice ratings every year since 2014. The resort still has its Resort Course, a past host of the PGA Tour's Texas Open.
-
Great Southern Golf Club, Gulfport, Miss.
Great Southern, the state's oldest course circa 1908, has been on the verge of closing for years and the deathblow appears to have been struck in April. I've never understood how a course right on the Gulf of Mexico with iconic square greens designed by Donald Ross couldn't use the views and its historic heritage to maximize its potential. This GolfPass reviewer shares my point of view: "Stunning views of the gulf but course has not been maintained. Works for the average hacker but frustrating at times. (I) chose to focus on the amazing views as (I) normally couldn’t afford oceanside golf."
-
Gleneagles Country Club, Lemont, Ill.
Losing 36 holes to redevelopment would decimate the golf scene in most communities, but this suburb of Chicago is actually still stocked with golf thanks to the private Ruffled Feathers and the four public courses at Cog Hill. Still, it's never good to lose green space in an urban setting as expansive as Chicagoland. It's also a shame to see two classic golf courses - the Red and White - die off so close to turning 100, a birthday that won't be celebrated next year. Back in the course's heyday, the Gleneagles Chicago Open in 1958-59 attracted legends such as two-time winner Ken Venturi, Sam Snead and Billy Casper. "Fun course that is due to close shortly. Too bad! Would love to play again." wrote GolfPass reviewer 'Tommycub10' of the Red course.
-
The Ranch Course at Genoa Lakes Golf Club, Carson Valley, Nev.
It was disappointing to hear that this dramatic John Harbottle III/Johnny Miller design with 300 feet of elevation change closed earlier this year. I had a memorable round in 2016 and captured some great photos of the Sierra mountain backdrops. According to this real estate listing, both the Ranch and its sister course, the Lakes, are for sale. It also notes that the Ranch is scheduled to reopen in spring 2023, but with the uncertainty regarding its ownership, its future remains in limbo as well.
-
Hawk's Nest, Creston, Ohio
Ohio State University already has two world-class layouts, so it was not a surprise when news broke that it would close and sell its third course, Hawks Nest Golf Club in Creston. The course was a gift used by its turfgrass students for research and everyday players, but it was miles from campus with an aging infrastructure. What's next is unclear. An August 2022 review from 'hornedwoodchuck' noted that: "It appears (the) course is run on a tight budget, but this is not your typical flat Ohio course. Some of the bunkers have been filled in or in the process. However, the terrific layout, hilly terrain, and undulating greens are worth the visit. HN is one of my favorite Ohio courses."
-
Vista Links, Buena Vista, Va.
Municipal golf supporters like our own Senior Staff Writer Tim Gavrich are sad to see Vista Links go. According to this story, the course was never profitable since opening in 2005, leading to a default on a loan and a legal battle that finally resulted in a sale to a new owner who could redevelop the land. Gavrich actually played and practiced at Vista Links while in college, but was disappointed by what he saw upon a return in 2018. His review reads: "Our team practiced a lot at Vista Links. The Rick Jacobson layout is actually excellent, though these days, it's hard to tell, given the weedy fairways, horrendous tee boxes and decent but shrinking greens. At its best, the course was a thrill ride, with firm fairways and one of the best sets of par fives anywhere. Now, years of suspect management and waning demand for golf have left it on life support. I hope it returns to its heyday, but that might be wishful thinking."
-
Mesquite Golf & Country Club, Palm Springs, Calif.
With more than 100 courses in the California desert, it's a shock that more haven't closed during all the economic turmoil of the past two decades and the ongoing drought. Mesquite, a Bert Stamps design from 1985, is just the third course to close in the Coachella Vally this century and first since 2015, according to the Desert Sun. The 6,300-yard course will become a natural preserve under the oversight of the Oswit Land Trust. Reviews show a course on a severe decline. The final one in June reads: "Stay away. Worst course ever. Should not even be open. Weeds in the sand traps, no grass on fairways, greens looked like a bomb went off on them, couldn’t even putt."
-
Loch Nairn Golf Course, Avondale, Pa.
Loch Nairn, a local favorite dating to 1970, will become a nature preserve, according to the dailylocal.com. At 6,400 yards, it was the right mix of challenging and entertaining. The final two reviews were heartfelt sendoffs from regulars:
"Goodbye. I like playing the course. I played more often than all the other golf courses around me. I’m going to miss Loch Nairn." - Glenn1954
"Thanks for the memories. The greens were in better shape than some other courses I play that are going to stay open." - Brothermike
-
Glenwood Golf Club, Richmond, Va.
Glenwood Golf Club was one of several classic courses gobbled up for real estate purposes this year. The 6,400-yard layout originally opened in 1927. "Great Course. Shame that the course is shutting down. I’m sure it had a great run and attracted some great golfers in its 95 years in business." - wrote GolfPass reviewer 'hubbardjp1'.
-
Grenelefe Golf & Tennis Resort, Haines City, Fla.
Grenelefe, formerly a 54-hole golf resort that hosted PGA Tour qualifying school until 1985, has had a checkered past for nearly two decades, but it appears the owner finally gave in to market forces and is looking to sell the land for redevelopment. Both the East (2.3 stars) and South (2.5 stars) had poor reviews leading up to the closures. "This was simply the worst conditions I have ever seen on any course anywhere I have played. The greens were dirt with bums and gouges in them. Some of them had spin marks from golf carts." wrote 'MacDouglas' in a GolfPass review in April.