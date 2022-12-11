The 10 best golf courses to close in 2022

Golf's popularity has slowed the tide of course closures, but they are still happening nationwide.
The Palmer Course at La Cantera Hill Country Resort has closed in San Antonio.

Golf's resurgence during the pandemic probably saved hundreds of golf courses from closing.

Unfortunately for golfers, courses are still closing for various reasons, but certainly not at the record pace leading up to 2019. More courses have closed than opened every single year since 2006, according to the National Golf Foundation. With so few courses opening, that trend will continue for the foreseeable future.

The good news is that the NGF reported the number of golf course closures in 2021 – 130.5 as measured in 18-hole equivalents – was down 53% from its peak in 2019. Those numbers will be even lower this year. Through June, the NGF reported fewer than 50 18-hole equivalent (18-HEQ) closures, a 25% drop from last year at that time. It projected 95 total by the end of the year, a 66% drop from 2019 and potentially, the first time below 100 in almost two decades.

No matter how popular the sport, golf courses will forever battle the same market forces - developers looking for large parcels of land to buy, disinterested owners who don't invest in their facilities, a lack of local customers or poor management practices. Rising water costs and water availability are another major hurdle looming out West.

Here are the top 10 golf courses/facilities to close in 2022. I hope none of them were YOUR favorite place to play.

  1. Palmer Course at La Cantera Resort, San Antonio, Texas
    From an elevated tee, the par-5 16th at the Westin La Cantera's Palmer Course heads back uphill and to the right.

    La Cantera Resort announced the closing of its scenic Palmer Course Dec. 20, 2021, six days after last year's "closed courses" story published, so it didn't make the list. It is among the most lauded courses to ever close in the GolfPass era. It ranked among the top 20 courses in Texas in Golfers' Choice ratings every year since 2014. The resort still has its Resort Course, a past host of the PGA Tour's Texas Open.

    LC2.1.jpg
    The La Cantera Resort & Spa Package
    FROM $197 (USD)
    SAN ANTONIO, TX | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at La Cantera Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at La Cantera Resort - Resort Course.

    What closed course do you miss the most? Let us know in the comments below. Click on the photo below to read past course closure columns.

    Mauna Kea Golf Course
    Golf course closures

  2. Great Southern Golf Club, Gulfport, Miss.
    A view of green at Great Southern Golf Club

    Great Southern, the state's oldest course circa 1908, has been on the verge of closing for years and the deathblow appears to have been struck in April. I've never understood how a course right on the Gulf of Mexico with iconic square greens designed by Donald Ross couldn't use the views and its historic heritage to maximize its potential. This GolfPass reviewer shares my point of view: "Stunning views of the gulf but course has not been maintained. Works for the average hacker but frustrating at times. (I) chose to focus on the amazing views as (I) normally couldn’t afford oceanside golf."

  3. Gleneagles Country Club, Lemont, Ill.
    A view from a tee at Gleneagles Country Club.

    Losing 36 holes to redevelopment would decimate the golf scene in most communities, but this suburb of Chicago is actually still stocked with golf thanks to the private Ruffled Feathers and the four public courses at Cog Hill. Still, it's never good to lose green space in an urban setting as expansive as Chicagoland. It's also a shame to see two classic golf courses - the Red and White - die off so close to turning 100, a birthday that won't be celebrated next year. Back in the course's heyday, the Gleneagles Chicago Open in 1958-59 attracted legends such as two-time winner Ken Venturi, Sam Snead and Billy Casper. "Fun course that is due to close shortly. Too bad! Would love to play again." wrote GolfPass reviewer 'Tommycub10' of the Red course.

  4. The Ranch Course at Genoa Lakes Golf Club, Carson Valley, Nev.
    A view of the 10th green at Ranch Course from Genoa Lake Golf Club

    It was disappointing to hear that this dramatic John Harbottle III/Johnny Miller design with 300 feet of elevation change closed earlier this year. I had a memorable round in 2016 and captured some great photos of the Sierra mountain backdrops. According to this real estate listing, both the Ranch and its sister course, the Lakes, are for sale. It also notes that the Ranch is scheduled to reopen in spring 2023, but with the uncertainty regarding its ownership, its future remains in limbo as well.

  5. Hawk's Nest, Creston, Ohio
    A view of a green at Hawks Nest Golf Club.

    Ohio State University already has two world-class layouts, so it was not a surprise when news broke that it would close and sell its third course, Hawks Nest Golf Club in Creston. The course was a gift used by its turfgrass students for research and everyday players, but it was miles from campus with an aging infrastructure. What's next is unclear. An August 2022 review from 'hornedwoodchuck' noted that: "It appears (the) course is run on a tight budget, but this is not your typical flat Ohio course. Some of the bunkers have been filled in or in the process. However, the terrific layout, hilly terrain, and undulating greens are worth the visit. HN is one of my favorite Ohio courses."

  6. Vista Links, Buena Vista, Va.
    A view of green #17 at Vista Links Golf Club.

    Municipal golf supporters like our own Senior Staff Writer Tim Gavrich are sad to see Vista Links go. According to this story, the course was never profitable since opening in 2005, leading to a default on a loan and a legal battle that finally resulted in a sale to a new owner who could redevelop the land. Gavrich actually played and practiced at Vista Links while in college, but was disappointed by what he saw upon a return in 2018. His review reads: "Our team practiced a lot at Vista Links. The Rick Jacobson layout is actually excellent, though these days, it's hard to tell, given the weedy fairways, horrendous tee boxes and decent but shrinking greens. At its best, the course was a thrill ride, with firm fairways and one of the best sets of par fives anywhere. Now, years of suspect management and waning demand for golf have left it on life support. I hope it returns to its heyday, but that might be wishful thinking."

  7. Mesquite Golf & Country Club, Palm Springs, Calif.
    A view from Mesquite Golf & Country Club

    With more than 100 courses in the California desert, it's a shock that more haven't closed during all the economic turmoil of the past two decades and the ongoing drought. Mesquite, a Bert Stamps design from 1985, is just the third course to close in the Coachella Vally this century and first since 2015, according to the Desert Sun. The 6,300-yard course will become a natural preserve under the oversight of the Oswit Land Trust. Reviews show a course on a severe decline. The final one in June reads: "Stay away. Worst course ever. Should not even be open. Weeds in the sand traps, no grass on fairways, greens looked like a bomb went off on them, couldn’t even putt."

  8. Loch Nairn Golf Course, Avondale, Pa.
    A view from Loch Nairn Golf Course

    Loch Nairn, a local favorite dating to 1970, will become a nature preserve, according to the dailylocal.com. At 6,400 yards, it was the right mix of challenging and entertaining. The final two reviews were heartfelt sendoffs from regulars:

    "Goodbye. I like playing the course. I played more often than all the other golf courses around me. I’m going to miss Loch Nairn." - Glenn1954

    "Thanks for the memories. The greens were in better shape than some other courses I play that are going to stay open." - Brothermike

  9. Glenwood Golf Club, Richmond, Va.
    View from Glenwood Golf Club

    Glenwood Golf Club was one of several classic courses gobbled up for real estate purposes this year. The 6,400-yard layout originally opened in 1927. "Great Course. Shame that the course is shutting down. I’m sure it had a great run and attracted some great golfers in its 95 years in business." - wrote GolfPass reviewer 'hubbardjp1'.

  10. Grenelefe Golf & Tennis Resort, Haines City, Fla.
    A view of a hole at Grenelefe Golf & Tennis Resort

    Grenelefe, formerly a 54-hole golf resort that hosted PGA Tour qualifying school until 1985, has had a checkered past for nearly two decades, but it appears the owner finally gave in to market forces and is looking to sell the land for redevelopment. Both the East (2.3 stars) and South (2.5 stars) had poor reviews leading up to the closures. "This was simply the worst conditions I have ever seen on any course anywhere I have played. The greens were dirt with bums and gouges in them. Some of them had spin marks from golf carts." wrote 'MacDouglas' in a GolfPass review in April.

RoundupsGolfPass News
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Grand View Lodge - The Pines
1 Min Read
The 5 best golf courses designed by golf course architect Joel Goldstrand
December 7, 2022
Goldstrand passed away Nov. 13, leaving a legacy of dozens of quality courses in the Upper Midwest, including his home state of Minnesota.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Presidio Golf Course - Batcaddy
Articles
4 Min Read
Batcaddy review: Walk like a pro with a remote-controlled electric cart
December 4, 2022
Batcaddy recently dropped its prices to encourage a whole new generation of walking golfers.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Apple Rock at Horseshoe Bay - hole 12
Articles
4 Min Read
Horseshoe Bay Resort: Mining golf gold in the Texas Hill Country
November 21, 2022
More than $100 million in renovations and upgrades have Horseshoe Bay ready for your next golf getaway.
By Jason Scott Deegan
TaylorMade NBA putter covers
Articles
2 Min Read
November 2022: Golf gear news and reviews
November 20, 2022
New innovation brings unique products to improve the life of golfers.
By Jason Scott Deegan
TaylorMade Performance Center at the Pebble Beach Golf Academy
Articles
3 Min Read
A TaylorMade club fitting in paradise
November 7, 2022
A club fitting with the TaylorMade Performance Center at the Pebble Beach Golf Academy can help you find a new favorite club.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Pebble Beach Golf Links - hole 9
Articles
1 Min Read
Bidding for bucket-list golf through Youth On Course's annual auction
November 7, 2022
The YOC auction raises money to benefit junior golfers.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
GolfPass Holiday Golf Guide
Articles
7 Min Read
2022 GolfPass Holiday Golf Gift Guide
November 18, 2022
We cover every price point to make sure your favorite golfers get the gift they want this holiday season.
By GolfPass Staff
The Chicago Golf Club
Articles
3 Min Read
Chicago Golf Club, other future U.S. Open venues herald a 'golden age' for professional women's golf
November 14, 2022
Golf course news and notes: November, 2022
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
fitness-article-image.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
5 fitness tips to help improve your golf game this offseason
November 30, 2022
We've compiled the best fitness tips on GolfPass to help you become more flexible and hit the ball farther.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
harbour-town-18.jpg
Articles
8 Min Read
Hilton Head remains as reliable as any Southeastern golf destination
November 14, 2022
Harbour Town Golf Links is timeless, while Palmetto Dunes' lodgings and other on- and off-island golf courses offer solid value for a golf vacation.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
The 10 best golf courses to close in 2022
Search Near Me