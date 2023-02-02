Golfzon Leadbetter Academy opens at Reunion Resort outside Orlando

David Leadbetter's tech-filled academy offers advanced data to those who want to better understand their swing.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
The new Golfzon Leadbetter Academy offers a four-acre practice facility.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - David Leadbetter’s extraordinary career in golf expands with grand opening of Golfzon Leadbetter Academy at Reunion Resort. The academy will serve as the headquarters to Golfzon Leadbetter’s portfolio of 36 academies across the world, including eight in the United States. The academy at Reunion Resort & Golf Club is a full-time training facility for about 30 students at Windermere Preparatory School, but also offers plenty for local amateur golfers and resort guests, including club fittings, single lessons and golf programs.

Leadbetter, whose previous headquarters were based out of ChampionsGate in Orlando, is one of golf's most famous instructors. He's worked with major champions Nick Faldo, Michelle Wie, Lydia Ko, Ernie Els, among others. His staff has a proven track record of helping golfers become their best selves.

Golfzon Leadbetter Academy
Golfzon Leadbetter Academy at Reunion Resort - outdoor hitting bay and fitting studio
The fitting studio at the Golfzon Leadbetter Academy includes TrackMan and five equipment manufactures available to test new clubs. Drake Dunaway/GolfPass
Golfzon Leadbetter Academy - simulator
A Golfzon indoor simulator is located near the fitness studio at the new Leadbetter Academy. Drake Dunaway/GolfPass
Golfzon Leadbetter Academy - wedge range
Fifteen targets help you dial in your wedge game on the range at the Golfzon Leadbetter Academy. Drake Dunaway/GolfPass
Golfzon Leadbetter Academy - putting lab with PuttView technology
See the correct line on the ground with PuttView technology at the Golfzon Leadbetter Academy. Drake Dunaway/GolfPass

The indoor facility has all the bells and whistles you would expect given the Leadbetter partnership with Golfzon, a Korean-based golf simulator company. It includes a biomechanic and golf performance studio, a full gym with and indoor hitting bay, an indoor putting green with Sam PuttLab and PuttView technology and an outdoor hitting bay with TrackMan for club fitting. If you choose to get fit for clubs, a full bag fitting is $350 ($450 with putter). The club manufactures on site include Callaway, TaylorMade, PING, Titleist and XXIO.

One of the more interesting and complex uses of technology on site is a hitting bay with Biomecaforce technology and TrackMan. Biomecaforce is a fairly new, French-based force plate/3D swing analysis product that “allows you to see and understand where the forces are applied” throughout your swing. The goal is to simplify the advanced data recorded to help you make effective swing changes. When combined with a camera and TrackMan, it provides one of the more complete swing analyses you can find.

This bay combines Biomecaforce and TrackMan to help you understand your swing better.

Instruction
