Golfzon Leadbetter Academy opens at Reunion Resort outside Orlando

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - David Leadbetter’s extraordinary career in golf expands with grand opening of Golfzon Leadbetter Academy at Reunion Resort. The academy will serve as the headquarters to Golfzon Leadbetter’s portfolio of 36 academies across the world, including eight in the United States. The academy at Reunion Resort & Golf Club is a full-time training facility for about 30 students at Windermere Preparatory School, but also offers plenty for local amateur golfers and resort guests, including club fittings, single lessons and golf programs.

Leadbetter, whose previous headquarters were based out of ChampionsGate in Orlando, is one of golf's most famous instructors. He's worked with major champions Nick Faldo, Michelle Wie, Lydia Ko, Ernie Els, among others. His staff has a proven track record of helping golfers become their best selves.

The indoor facility has all the bells and whistles you would expect given the Leadbetter partnership with Golfzon, a Korean-based golf simulator company. It includes a biomechanic and golf performance studio, a full gym with and indoor hitting bay, an indoor putting green with Sam PuttLab and PuttView technology and an outdoor hitting bay with TrackMan for club fitting. If you choose to get fit for clubs, a full bag fitting is $350 ($450 with putter). The club manufactures on site include Callaway, TaylorMade, PING, Titleist and XXIO.

One of the more interesting and complex uses of technology on site is a hitting bay with Biomecaforce technology and TrackMan. Biomecaforce is a fairly new, French-based force plate/3D swing analysis product that “allows you to see and understand where the forces are applied” throughout your swing. The goal is to simplify the advanced data recorded to help you make effective swing changes. When combined with a camera and TrackMan, it provides one of the more complete swing analyses you can find.