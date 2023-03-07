How to Watch The PLAYERS Championship on Peacock, NBC and GOLF Channel

The PLAYERS Championship is the most anticipated event on the PGA TOUR calendar. With a $25-million purse, 43 of the top 50 players in the world and the PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, it's sure to be an exciting week in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., near Jacksonville.

Watch The PLAYERS Championship on Peacock with a GolfPass+ Membership

Stream more than 60 hours of The Players Championship on Golf Channel and Peacock this week. There is no better time to join GolfPass+ and get one year of our Peacock offer included. Plus, enjoy tee time savings on GolfNow.com, unlimited instructional videos from the best instructors in the business and hundreds of hours of live golf tournament coverage.”

Watch the 2023 PLAYERS Championship on Peacock, NBC and GOLF Channel

Monday, March 6:

7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship



Tuesday, March 7:

9AM-5PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship



Wednesday, March 8:

9AM-5PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship



Thursday, March 9:

9AM-Noon (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

Noon-6PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): The Players Championship, Round 1

6-8PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship



Friday, March 10:

9AM-Noon (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

Noon-6PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): The Players Championship, Round 2

6-8PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship



Saturday, March 11:

9AM-1PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

1-6PM (NBC/Peacock): The Players Championship, Round 3

6-8PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship



Sunday, March 12:

9AM-1PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship

1-6PM (NBC/Peacock): The Players Championship, Round 4

6-8PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From The Players Championship



Peacock, which traditionally costs $4.99/month for a subscription to its premium coverage of live sports, also features additional golf programming such as golf news and analysis, instruction series such as Cracking The Code, documentaries including Arnie, Jack, Hogan, and St Andrews: The Greatest Golf Story Ever Told, original programming like Big Break, a hub of U.S. Open content, and more.

To learn more on the terms and conditions of this partnership, click here. To join GolfPass and watch the featured groups, click here.