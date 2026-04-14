BIG MAX Blade IP 2 review: Golf's smallest push cart is BIG on convenience

Having covered the game for 27 years, it is rare to find a golf brand I've never heard of that really impresses.

If the product is good, whatever it is, most golfers like me probably already know about it.

Social media recently introduced me to BIG MAX, a European golf brand that dates back to 1994. A push into the U.S. market post-COVID has brought its golf push carts, golf bags and accessories to more American golfers. The company has expanded its range of products into lighter, compact push carts and sustainable golf bags.

I'm especially fascinated by its latest push cart - called a 'trolley' overseas - the Blade IP 2. It's the easiest push cart to open and close, plus store, on the market thanks to what BIG MAX calls "flatfold technology." As a public golfer living in a smaller home in California, this functionality trumps anything else I want or need from a push cart. When I pulled it out of the box, it was already fully assembled. I didn't even need to read the instructions to open it or fold it closed again. Now that's simple engineering. The handle and lightweight frame makes it easy to transport from course to course, something my foursome regularly needs.

When folded, the BIG MAX Blade IP 2 trolley fits just about anywhere. Courtesy photo

When my foursome of buddies books a tee time, we have a hard time riding in the same SUV, fitting all four sets of clubs and four push carts in the trunk. That's a problem for the more adventurous tee times that require at least a 45-minute ride. Fitting four push carts in to save some money on the cart fee and the gas to get there wasn't an option for us. The Blade IP 2 ($399) provides the perfect solution. It's so light and compact (14.77 pounds) that it's easy to take anywhere. It's flat enough to fit under a bed or stack up in a pile in a trunk.

The Dri Lite Hybrid Prime golf bag from BIG MAX can serve both cart riders and walking golfers. Courtesy photo

The line of BIG MAX golf bags are nice as well. The Dri Lite Hybrid Prime ($329) is the first BIG MAX bag crafted from premium SoftGuard-PU Material, which is water resistant, virtually scratch-proof and covered in a fire-retardant. It's a sleek-looking bag that's soft to touch. It's compatible with push carts (thanks to its flat bottom) or walking with retractable legs and detachable straps. Seven different pockets, including an insulated cooler pouch that holds a six pack, and 14-way club divider makes organizing your golf stuff a simple task.

If you're sensing a theme here, yes, I like simple. In an increasingly complicated world, I want everything about my golf to be as simple as possible.

Have you ever heard of BIG MAX or used its products? Let us know in the comments below.