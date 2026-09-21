The 2026 Presidents Cup takes place from September 22–27, with competition running September 24–27 at Medinah Country Club's Course No. 3, located in Chicago, Illinois. The event pits the U.S. Team against an International Team made up of players from countries outside of Europe, making it a truly world-class head-to-head showdown.

Quick Guide: where, when and how to watch the 2026 Presidents Cup

Coverage for the competition is shared across NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock. Golf Channel broadcasts early rounds and weekday matches beginning Thursday, while NBC airs weekend afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Typical broadcast windows fall in the afternoon to early evening Eastern Time, though exact 2026 tee times will be published prior to each competitive session on each day of the Presidents Cup.

Authenticated streaming via the NBC Sports app and Golf Channel digital platforms will mirror TV coverage. Dedicated streaming options include Peacock, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo. Any provider carrying both Golf Channel and NBC will have you covered.

International broadcast options vary by region. Fans in the U.K. have historically watched via Sky Sports, but rights can change cycle to cycle, so visit your local network's site to confirm.

Watch on TV Watch via Streaming Golf Channel (weekdays) NBC Sports app / Golf Channel mobile NBC (weekend) Peacock (NBC simulcast) Local NBC affiliate (weekend) YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo

TV Schedule, streaming options and time zones

The Presidents Cup features four rounds of matches from Thursday through Sunday, preceded by practice days and special programming on Tuesday and Wednesday. The tournament format consists of match play events over four days, with team sessions early in the week and final-day Singles matches on Sunday.

Here's what to expect for 2026 Presidents Cup coverage (Eastern Time):

2026 Presidents Cup preview coverage times

Monday, September 21:

4:00 pm - 5:00 pm — Live From the Presidents Cup (Golf Channel, Golf Channel mobile app)

Tuesday, September 22:

1:00 pm - 6:00 pm — Live From the Presidents Cup (Golf Channel, Golf Channel mobile app)

Wednesday, September 23:

1:00 pm - 6:00 pm — Live From the Presidents Cup (Golf Channel, Golf Channel mobile app)

2026 Presidents Cup match day and post-match coverage times

Thursday, September 24:

- Noon - 12:30 pm — Presidents Cup opening ceremony (Golf Channel, Golf Channel mobile app)

- 12:30 pm - 7:00 pm — Day 1, five Four-Ball (best-ball) matches (Golf Channel, Golf Channel mobile app)

- 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm — Live From the Presidents Cup (Golf Channel, Golf Channel mobile app)

Friday, September 25:

- 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm — Day 2, five Foursomes (alternate-shot) matches (Golf Channel, Golf Channel mobile app)

- 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm — Live From the Presidents Cup (Golf Channel, Golf Channel mobile app)

Saturday, September 26:

- 8:00 am - 9:00 am — Presidents Cup previews (Golf Channel, Golf Channel mobile app)

- 9:00 am - 7:00 pm — Day 3, four Four-Ball and four Foursomes matches (NBC, Peacock)

- 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm — Live From the Presidents Cup (Golf Channel, Golf Channel mobile app)

Sunday, September 27:

- Noon - 6:00 pm — Day 4, 12 Singles matches

- 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm — Live From the Presidents Cup (Golf Channel, Golf Channel mobile app)

Live coverage is available on Golf Channel and Golf Channel mobile throughout the week. Peacock streams live simulcasts of NBC's weekend coverage, so you won't miss the conclusion even without cable. On-demand replays and featured clips will be available through the NBC Sports app and official Presidents Cup digital channels.

For cord-cutters, any live-TV streaming package must include both Golf Channel and NBC to provide live, complete coverage of every session. An over-the-air antenna can capture local NBC broadcasts for free on the weekend, giving you access to Sunday's Singles action without a paid subscription.

Teams, formats and what you'll see on screen

The 2026 Presidents Cup teams are captained by Geoff Ogilvy (left; International Team) and Brandt Snedeker (right; Team USA). Ben Jared/PGA Tour

The Presidents Cup pits Team U.S.A. against the International Team drawn from countries outside Europe, creating a different dynamic than the Ryder Cup. In 2026, Captain Brandt Snedeker leads the American squad, while International Team Captain Geoff Ogilvy looks to rally his side, which has historically struggled against American dominance.

Qualification works like this: the top six players on each side earn automatic spots through standings that close after the Tour Championship. Each side then receives six captain's picks to complete its 12-man roster.



Team U.S.A. (Captain Brandt Snedeker) International Team (Captain Geoff Ogilvy - Australia) Scottie Scheffler (Automatic Qualifier) Si Woo Kim (AQ) - South Korea Cameron Young (AQ) Hideki Matsuyama (AQ) - Japan Wyndham Clark (AQ) Ryan Fox (AQ) - New Zealand Sam Burns (AQ) Tom Kim (AQ) - South Korea Russell Henley (AQ) Min Woo Lee (AQ) - Australia Collin Morikawa (AQ) Adam Scott (AQ) - Australia Chris Gotterup (Captain's Pick) Sunjae Im (CP) - South Korea Justin Thomas (CP) Nico Echavarria (CP) - Colombia Xander Schauffele (CP) Corey Conners (CP) - Canada Patrick Cantlay (CP) Nick Taylor (CP) - Canada Jackson Koivun (CP) Christiaan Bezuidenhout (CP) - South Africa Jacob Bridgeman (CP) Ryo Hisatsune (CP) - Japan

The Presidents Cup includes various match types viewers will see on screen:



Foursomes (alternate shot) sessions where pairs share one ball.

Four-ball sessions where each player plays their own ball and the best score counts.

Sunday singles matches, one-on-one, often deciding the winner of the cup.

The U.S. leads the Presidents Cup series 13–1–1 entering 2026, with the lone International Team victory coming in 1998. That history makes every match a chance for the International side to rewrite the narrative. Watch for pairings announcements, captain conversations, momentum swings, and statistical graphics highlighting approach play. There is no traditional prize money purse - players compete for national pride and Presidents Cup history.

Following along: digital coverage, social media and international access

Fans can complement TV viewing with real-time digital coverage from official platforms. The Presidents Cup website and PGA Tour app will provide live scoring, match-by-match leaderboards, and shot-by-shot tracking for favorite players throughout the week at Medinah. On-site coverage from Monday through Sunday keeps content flowing even before the Presidents Cup tees off on Thursday.

Social media channels on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for the Presidents Cup and PGA Tour will share behind-the-scenes clips, player interviews, and quick-hit updates during captain's picks announcements and competition days.

For international access, check with your local sports network or streaming service that typically carries PGA Tour events. Some regions offer dedicated highlight shows or selection specials, which can cancel out the inconvenience of overnight live broadcast times. Set alerts for the Monday and Tuesday pre-event programming, the opening ceremony on Thursday, and close modal dialog end screens that signal match results so you never rest without knowing the score.