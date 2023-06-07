How to watch the U.S. Open on Peacock, NBC, USA Network and GOLF Channel

L.A.C.C. hosts the U.S. Open for the first time in 2023.
The sixth hole on the Los Angeles Country Club's North Course sweeps downhill veering right to reveal an elevated green.

Interest in the U.S. Open has never been higher.

The anticipation to see a major championship at a new venue - the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club - was already buzzing, but considering this will be the first time all the top players in the world are competing against one another following with the news of the merger of the PGA TOUR, LIV Golf and European Tour adds another layer of intrigue.

All eyes of the sports world - not just the golf world - will be on Los Angeles. The team of NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel and Peacock will offer more watchable hours of coverage than ever before. Don't miss out on the action, on and off the course.

Los Angeles Country Club - North Course - hole 11
Articles
11 Min Read
2023 U.S. Open Championship: A hole-by-hole guide to the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club
June 7, 2023
Gil Hanse's restoration on the LACC's North Course in 2010 set up LA's first U.S. Open in 75 years.
By Jason Scott Deegan

Watch the 123rd U.S. Open on Peacock with a GolfPass+ Membership

Stream more than 60 hours of the U.S. Open on Peacock this week. There is no better time to join GolfPass+ and get one year of our Peacock offer included. Plus, enjoy tee time savings on GolfNow.com, unlimited instructional videos from the best instructors in the business and hundreds of hours of live golf tournament coverage.”

Watch the U.S. Open on Peacock, NBC, USA Network and GOLF Channel

Monday, June 12:

4-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Open

Tuesday, June 13:

12PM-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Open

Wednesday, June 14:

12PM-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Open

Thursday, June 15:

*9:40AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1
1-8PM (USA Network): U.S. Open, Round 1
8-11PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1

Friday, June 16:

*9:40AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2
1-8PM (USA Network): U.S. Open, Round 2
8-11PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2

Saturday, June 17:

1-11PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3

Sunday, June 18:

12-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4
1-10PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4

Peacock, which traditionally costs $4.99/month for a subscription to its premium coverage of live sports, also features additional golf programming such as golf news and analysis, instruction series such as Cracking The Code, documentaries including Arnie, Jack, Hogan, and St Andrews: The Greatest Golf Story Ever Told, original programming like Big Break, a hub of U.S. Open content, and more.

To learn more on the terms and conditions of this partnership, click here. To join GolfPass and watch the featured groups, click here.
GolfPass Staff
0 Comments
More from the author
2023-fathers-day-gift-guide-lead.jpg
Articles
5 Min Read
Father's Day Golf Gift Guide
June 6, 2023
Find out what gifts might help the old man play better - and more - golf.
By GolfPass Staff
baltusrol-lower-4-renovation.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
Major championship venues: Future sites for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship
May 15, 2023
Here's where the PGA of America's flagship event for the best women golfers will be held in the coming years.
By GolfPass Staff
Walton Heath GC - Old
Articles
1 Min Read
Major championship venues: Future sites for the AIG Women's Open Championship
May 15, 2023
Here's where the R&A's flagship event for the best women golfers will be held in the coming years.
By GolfPass Staff
Merion GC
Articles
2 Min Read
Major championship venues: Future sites for the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament
May 15, 2023
These prestigious golf courses will prepare to host the United State's Golf Association's top championship for women.
By GolfPass Staff
Ravenwood GC - 16th
Articles
4 Min Read
Choice Destinations: The best value courses in and around Rochester, N.Y.
May 14, 2023
Rochester - the host of the 2023 PGA Championship - features a deep stable of public courses for all budgets.
By GolfPass Staff
American Dunes - No. 9
Articles
1 Min Read
Raise money for Folds of Honor by playing golf in May
May 12, 2023
May is military appreciation month, the perfect time to donate to Folds of honor by booking a tee time with GolfNow.
By GolfPass Staff
Popular
The Lights at Indio G.C.
Articles
33 Min Read
Night owls can play golf under the lights at night
May 15, 2023
Long before TopGolf became popular, golfers who wanted to play after dark had to search for golf courses lit by floodlights for night-time play. We've found 65 such facilities in 23 states. Here's a convenient guide to help you get your golf fix at night.
By Jason Scott Deegan
PGA Championship - Preview Day 1
Articles
2 Min Read
17 PGA Championship courses you can play
May 9, 2023
Famous layouts and some hidden gems are part of the championship's storied history.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Open Championship Media Day
Galleries
5 Images
Future golf course venues for The Open Championship
May 15, 2023
View future venues in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland that have been awarded The Open by the R&A, golf's top British championship.
By GolfPass Staff
Italian Open - Day Two
Galleries
5 Images
Future U.S. and European sites for the Ryder Cup matches
May 15, 2023
Future venues for the Ryder Cup matches, operated by the PGA of America and European Tour, feature golf courses in Minnesota, Ireland and New York.
By GolfPass Staff
Read More
Now Reading
How to watch the U.S. Open on Peacock, NBC, USA Network and GOLF Channel
Search Near Me