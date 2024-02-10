The 5 most popular driving tips on GolfPass

Tips from instructors Chris Como, Andrew Rice, Clay Ballard and Nathalie Sheehan made the list of most-watched driving tips on GolfPass.
Since GolfPass rebooted the incredibly popular Daily Video Tips series in 2020, we have sent more than 1,000 quick and useful golf tips to golfers all around the world.

Since you're reading this article, perhaps a quirky Martin Hall saying led to a record-breaking round or a Nathalie Sheehan drill straightened out a frustrating slice. Every tip has a benefit and a specific golfer who it could help shoot lower scores. You may have your personal favorites, but some tips are more popular than others. We have compiled the five driving tips watched the most by GolfPass golfers. Spoiler: People love speed and distance.

1. Hit Up with the Driver

Andrew Rice teaches the most efficient way to add distance without swinging faster. This drill is easy to set up and provides instant feedback. Give it a try.

2. Power Sources

You have 4 power suppliers in your golf swing. Do you know what they are? Martin Chuck explains all 4 and demonstrates how to utilize them correctly to increase distance.

3. High-Launch, Low-Spin Drives

Clay Ballard sees the same fatal distance flaw in most amateur golfers. Watch this tip and don't be one of 'those' amateurs.

4. Unlock More Swing Speed

What you think helps you hit it straight actually does not! Don't be afraid to make a longer backswing. It's the key to faster swing speeds.

5. Higher, Longer Drives

Nathalie Sheehan breaks the bad habit of swinging your driver like an iron with this impact bag drill.

