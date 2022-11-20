November 2022: Golf gear news and reviews

New innovation brings unique products to improve the life of golfers.
TaylorMade has released a line of NBA putter and driver head covers for fans.

Our holiday gift guide has given you just a taste of what's available to purchase your golfer for the upcoming giving season.

Our monthly equipment guide shares even more options, many of them new to the market. Innovation never stops in the golf industry. Mizuno touts that its new line of golf balls took 3 years and 99 prototypes to design. Sun Mountain has partnered with multiple companies to invent the most sun-resistant bag on the market and a new layering system for vests and other clothing that will keep golfers warm and comfortable in the most extreme conditions.

Intrigued? Keep reading for more about some of the latest products that have caught our eye. And if you missed our gift guide, here it is again.

GolfPass Holiday Golf Guide
7 Min Read
2022 GolfPass Holiday Golf Gift Guide
November 18, 2022
We cover every price point to make sure your favorite golfers get the gift they want this holiday season.
By GolfPass Staff

New Sun Mountain WeatherMax golf bags

The Sun Mountain WeatherMax Stand Bag features fabrics that will make it more durable from the sun's rays.

The new Sun Mountain WeatherMax stand and cart bags deliver a better level of durability thanks to WeatherMax fabrics that offer resistance to the sun rays, keeping the bag's color and strength from fading. WeatherMax has a track record of performance against the sun's heat, developing fabrics for deck furniture, awnings and boat covers. The stand bag, which comes in four different color combinations, offers nine different pockets, including four-quick access storage spaces. The stand bag takes it a step further with 13 pockets, including a ventilated cooler pocket for drinks. Cost: $359.99-$439.99

The Colter Vest is the Best

The Colter Vest from Sun Mountain Sports features 37.5 Technology to keep you comfortable in cool temperatures.

Any golfer who lives in a climate with seasons knows that the vest is the best weapon against temperatures that rise and fall during a round, whether it's spring, fall or winter. The Colter Vest from Sun Mountain Sports incorporates 37.5 Technology as insulation to deal with your body’s humidity. The technology is chemical-free and never washes out or grows tired. Side panels with 4-way stretch allow for range of motion when you swing. Cost: $119.99

TaylorMade's NBA Collection

For many in America, golf season has given way to basketball season. TaylorMade has partnered with the NBA to create a line of driver and putter headcovers for fans. The putter designs feature an assortment of current, throwback and city edition looks for all 30 teams. Team-themed golf balls are also available. Cost: $89-$99

New Cleveland/Srixon putters

Cleveland/Srixon has released a line new of HB SOFT Milled Putters.

The new HB SOFT Milled putter line from Cleveland-Srixon is now available, featuring 10 different shapes. Each is cast in molten steel before the face and back are precision milled for consistent performance. The new tech includes a refined Speed Optimized Face Technology (SOFT) that helps to alleviate the issue of distance control for a pure roll. Each shape features a specific alignment scheme and grip designed to fit the stroke of that putter. Cost: $199-$249

Mizuno RB TOUR golf balls

Mizuno recently released new RB TOUR golf balls.

Mizuno's most-tested golf balls ever have a unique dimple pattern (272 of them) to produce low-spin shots. Both the RB TOUR and RB TOUR X were created after 99 different prototypes were tested over three years. The three-piece balls offer high performance around the greens. Cost: $43

Jason Scott Deegan
