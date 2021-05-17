The 2012 PGA Championship feels like a lifetime ago. Rory McIlroy, fresh off a win at the Wells Fargo Championship, hopes to turn back the clocks to once again conquer the feared Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. McIlroy blistered the 2012 PGA Championship field like only he and Tiger Woods can seem to do, shooting 13-under to win by eight shots.

Also host of the 1991 Ryder Cup, the 2021 PGA Championship makes a return to the iconic Pete Dye design hugging South Carolina's marshy coastline May 17-23. This time around, there will be limited spectators, but the same rules apply on such a daunting layout. Tread lightly. Especially on a course with a scorecard that can stretch to as long as 7,876 yards.

The Ocean Course, covered in sticky paspalum grass, throws it all at players - elevated greens, waste bunkers that stretch entire holes and enough marshes, ponds and O.B. hazards to dole out a month's worth of penalty strokes. When the wind kicks up, the scores will most certainly soar. It's considered one of the 10 best public golf courses in the country in the latest Top 100 rankings by Golf Magazine and Golf Digest. It's also lauded among the public as well, having made our Golfers' Choice U.S. Top 50 for 2021. When combined with Charleston and Kiawah Island's four other 18-hole courses one of the top 100 golf destinations in the world according to our editorial staff.

The venue should make for compelling major championship theater. You can see live scoring during the event and more coverage of the field and the course at PGAChampionship.com. Here's a hole-by-hole tour: