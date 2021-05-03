Canada's smallest province is also its most charming with welcoming locals and an abundance of seafood (ranging from free mussels in golf clubhouses to popular Lobster Supper dinners). The small capital city of Charlottetown has wonderful dining and pubs. The province made a big push into golf in the 1990s and the result is an abundance of courses with affordable stay-and-play packages. The Links at Crowbush Cove is the A-lister, but Dundarave and Green Gables are also must-plays.

UNITED STATES

The Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort headlines golf in Georgia's Golden Isles. Evan Schiller/Sea Island

Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico

Fans of 'Breaking Bad' will love the inclusion of Albuquerque, an underrated city back-dropped by both the desert and the mountains. The landscape is pleasing to the eye and the green fees relatively easy on the wallet. It's the bargain version of Scottsdale and Las Vegas rolled into one. Albuquerque's casino golf resorts are good launching points: Isleta, Sandia and Santa Ana Star. The Hyatt Regency Tamaya is home to the highly regarded Twin Warriors Golf Club. The 27-hole Paako Ridge is likely the best of bunch. Adding an hour detour to Santa Fe delivers the arts and Black Mesa.

Alleghany Mountains

Western Pennsylvania, western Maryland and northern West Virginia are home to some lovely scenery and an eclectic mix of golf courses. The headliner here is Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, with two Pete Dye golf courses and one of the most eccentrically decorated resorts you will ever see, including a lodge that pays homage to the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright. Rocky Gap Resort and Lodestone top the list of western Maryland options, while Oglebay Resort, owned by the State of West Virginia, is a pleasant mid-budget option in Wheeling. In contrast, The Greenbrier, home to the historic Old White, a rare C.B. Macdonald/Seth Raynor classic where the paying public can actually get a tee time, is one of America's most opulent golf resorts.

Atlanta and Lake Oconee

There is plenty of golf within range of America's busiest airport and a heartbeat city of the South. About an hour east of town is sprawling Lake Oconee, anchored by the large combined resort/community of Reynolds Lake Oconee. Other nearby golf courses of note include the semi-private Harbor Club, and the quiet and private Cuscowilla. Closer to town, Echelon Golf Club and Cherokee Run Golf Club feature on the latest Golfers' Choice list, while the reversible nine-hole Bobby Jones Golf Club in the center of town has drawn considerable praise since reopening in 2018.

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City's golf-and-gaming scene beats Las Vegas in two important categories: history and majors! Atlantic City Country Club is where the term "birdie" originated, while Seaview Golf Club hosted the PGA Championship back in 1942. Atlantic City's golf architecture is quite refined - the two classic courses on the bay, a wild inland "links" at Twisted Dune, a thoughtful landfill restoration at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links and a stout modern "country-club-for-a-day" motif at Shore Gate Golf Club, among others. The 'AC' is perfect for golf bachelor parties and buddies trips. | New Jersey Golf Packages

Blue Ridge Mountains

The air isn’t quite as thin up here as it is out West, but in the summertime, there are few pleasanter places to play golf than the mountain South. Northern Georgia has charming courses like Old Toccoa Farm and Brasstown Valley. The North Carolina communities of Asheville, Hendersonville and Cashiers are loaded with excellent, mostly private golf courses, plus a few resorts like the historic Omni Grove Park Inn. Virginia boasts The Homestead, and its exquisite Cascades course, and Primland, a remote mountainous property with its own powerful telescope to view the stars.

Brainerd and the Iron Range, Minnesota

In the land of 10,000 lakes, the best might be surrounding Brainerd two hours north of the Twin Cities. Two multi-course resorts, Madden's and Cragun's, roam the shores of Gull Lake. Nearby, Breezy Point and Grand View Lodge, deliver even more golf and pampering. Architect Jeff Brauer trekked even further north toward the Iron Range and Boundary Waters to design the two courses at Giants Ridge, plus Wilderness at Fortune Bay, a casino resort on Lake Vermillion.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and Spokane, Washington

Circling Raven Golf Club announces its scenic beauty from the tee of the par-4 8th. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Much of the Pacific Northwest’s golf destination fame comes from the likes of Bandon and Chambers Bay, where water views captivate visitors. But the mountains are pretty compelling, too, especially when you pair them with a lake like Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho’s panhandle. Two resort layouts – the Coeur d’Alene Resort, and Coeur d’Alene Casino (including Circling Raven Golf Club) – are fine destinations, but don’t sleep on Spokane’s vibrant local scene, including the scenic and historic Indian Canyon Golf Course. | Circling Raven Stay-and-play from $347

Florida Gulf Coast

The calm, warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico have been a siren call for vacationers, snowbirds and prospective permanent residents as long as Florida has had air conditioning. And over the decades, golfers have chased a ball around hundreds of courses from Marco Island and Naples up through Ft. Myers, Sarasota and Tampa. Resorts like Tiburon (Naples), Innisbrook (Tampa) and Saddlebrook (Tampa) offer multi-course experiences while one-off gems like River Hall (Alva), Waterlefe (Bradenton) and Old Corkscrew (Estero) all feature on our Golfers' Choice list of the Sunshine State's most popular courses.

Florida Panhandle, Alabama/Mississippi Gulf Coast

The southward-facing edge of the Gulf of Mexico is a hotbed for drive-in golfers seeking some of the best beaches in America, making it a great family summer spot with plenty of golf close at hand. On the Florida Panhandle, Sandestin's 72 holes and thousands of lodging units make it a popular destination-within-the-destination, while standalone courses like Kelly Plantation (No. 5 on our latest Golfers' Choice list for Florida) are worthwhile as well. Alabama's Gulf Coast has hits like Kiva Dunes, the 36-hole Craft Farms facility and the Lakewood Club, the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail's southern outpost. Mississippi's Gulf Coast is a haven for golfers and gamblers with casino resorts aplenty and high-roller courses like Fallen Oak, Shell Landing and Grand Bear. | Browse Mississippi Golf Packages

Georgia's Golden Isles

The Peach State’s coastline is a fabulous mix of beach and massive marshes with several courses taking advantage of some excellent scenery. Encompassing St. Simons and Jekyll Island, the Golden Isles is a quiet region beloved by golf groups and families. Sea Island Resort is one of the best higher-end places to stay and play on the east coast, while Jekyll’s budget-oriented golf is appealing as well. It should only grow in popularity after an upcoming renovation. Located just off-islands, Sanctuary Golf Club is a reasonably priced hidden gem. | Browse Georgia Golf Packages

Indiana

Indiana is unsung as a golf destination compared to neighbors Wisconsin and Michigan, but its value and longer season are a big draw. As the home of legendary architect Pete Dye, there is a strong lineage of his designs from metro Indianapolis, including Brickyard Crossing and The Fort, to the beautifully hilly southern Indiana, where his modern marvel at French Lick compliments one of the Midwest's most historic golf and casino retreats.

Los Angeles and Orange County, California

LA's grit and the OC's glamour - it's a yin and yang like something out of a Hollywood movie. Ocean golf is the biggest allure at the 36-hole Resort at Pelican Hill, Monarch Beach Golf Links and Trump National Los Angeles. Meanwhile, LA's courses tend to have history more on their side. Beyond the country clubs (Riviera, Wilshire, Los Angeles CC), most golfers pack the local munies of Rancho Park (15 LA Opens from 1956-72) and Griffith Park. Daily fees litter the hilly landscape but a word to the wise. Try to keep your itinerary compact. Traffic will snarl in a heartbeat. | Pelican Hill Golf Package

On an island full of exemplary private courses, Bethpage Black is among the country's most storied munis. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Long Island, New York

How could a tiny sliver of urban sprawl without a single golf resort make our list? Well, how about that roster of exclusive private clubs ... Friar's Head, Garden City, Sebonac, Shinnecock Hills, Maidstone, National Golf Links of America. If you can get on 1 or 2, plus Bethpage Black, that's a dream trip. Even if you have to slum it on the public munis like the Red Courses at Eisenhower Park and Bethpage State Park or Montauk Downs State Park, a taste of the Hamptons and its fresh seafood ain't all bad.

Maine

Maine delivers something other mountainous ski regions like Colorado can't - an oceanfront coastline. One day, a golfer can smack a tee shot from a tee 100 feet above the Carrabassett River at Sugarloaf Resort and the next enjoy the breeze off the water playing 18 at scenic Samoset Resort. Touring the state's best public courses - Sunday River, Bethel Inn, Boothbay Harbor, etc. - might be the best way to savor Maine's rugged natural beauty, especially in fall.

Nebraska's Sand Hills

The super-private Sand Hills Golf Club put this region on the map in 1995, but it can be a tough ticket to punch, though the club has been known to respond positively to letters from golfers who express an interest in architecture. Luckily, plenty of playable courses have sprung up since. The Prairie Club is a regional favorite for its two big courses and Gil Hanse-designed Horse Course. Farther south in the state, Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg and Bayside Golf Club in Ogallala are popular choices. Jim Engh's Awarii Dunes is a wild ride of its own.

New Orleans, Louisiana

No city in America has the history and flavor of New Orleans. The small collection of available golf courses are diverse enough to warrant tee times in between epic parties and exquisite dining. For a true NoLa vibe, Audubon Park in Uptown is one of the great urban short courses in the world. You can also play where the pros play and seek out the famous alligator, "Tripod" at TPC Louisiana. Or, put on a few miles and cruise the bayou experiencing courses of Louisiana's Audubon Golf Trail. | Ultimate Itinerary: New Orleans

Oahu, Hawaii

The closure of Ko'olau and the news that Pacific Links is selling the land originally planned for a new Tiger Woods design in the Makaha Valley was a blow in 2020. Fortunately, the island's core remains strong. Turtle Bay Resort's Arnold Palmer Course on the North Shore and Kapolei Golf Club have both hosted the PGA Tour Champions in the past, while the LPGA Tour sports a long history of enjoying the sunshine and spoils of the Ko Olina Golf Club and the nearby Four Seasons Resort Oahu and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa. | Oahu Golf Packages

The 14th tee shot on "Cape Fear" is one of the most intimidating moments on Chambers Bay. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Seattle and the Kitsap Peninsula, Washington

When golfers catch the Pacific Northwest in all her summer glory - sans fog, wind and rain - there might not be a prettier place to play golf in America. The 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay officially put the Puget Sound region on the map. Point your compass in any direction of the Emerald City to find both secluded mountain resorts, like Little Creek Casino to the south and Suncadia to the east, and waterfront playgrounds, such as Semiahoo north near the Canadian border and Port Ludlow to the west on the Kitsap Peninsula, home to multiple must-play courses.

Southwest Michigan

Northern Michigan gets tons of attention (rightly so), but the southwestern quadrant of the state is home to a great roster of courses revolving around Grand Rapids, whose three area Mike DeVries designs – Pilgrim’s Run, Diamond Springs and Mines Golf Course – form a formidable, affordable trio. Nearer to Kalamazoo, Gull Lake View Resort’s six-course offering is topped by Stoatin Brae, one of the best public courses to open in the 2010s.

Texas Hill Country

San Antonio and Austin are separated by about 60 miles and border the rugged Texas Hill Country. It's here where the majority of Texas' tourism takes place thanks to The Alamo and state capital. TPC San Antonio and Omni Barton Creek are the show-stoppers, while La Cantera, Wolfdancer and Horsehoe Bay are all popular resort getaways with fun lodging and scenic, challenging courses to play. | Browse Texas Golf Packages

Tucson, Arizona

Smaller and quieter than its Phoenix-Scottsdale neighbor, Tucson boasts a collection of luxury hotel brands and multi-course properties set in scenic and quiet Sonoran Desert. Omni Tucson National, Ventana Canyon, Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain and the Westin La Paloma present a fine foursome of championship desert golf and peaceful spas and pools.

Upstate New York

Escaping the big city releases tension and reveals the natural beauty and Americana vibe of Upstate New York. Turning Stone Casino Resort, a former PGA Tour host, boasts three fine championship courses and loads of classy amenities. The legendary sports towns of Cooperstown, home to the baseball hall of fame, and Lake Placid, site of the "Miracle On Ice", feature unforgettable golf at Leatherstocking Golf Course and the 45-hole Lake Placid Club, all designed by Golden Age architects. The Sagamore Resort on an island in Lake George and its Donald Ross course on the mainland are also can't miss.

Williamsburg, Virginia

History buffs who also love golf have plenty to do in Williamsburg. Notable resorts like Kingsmill and Golden Horseshoe in Colonial Williamsburg offer attractive stay-and-plays, while independent courses like Viniterra and the dueling, recently reopened Mike Strantz thrill-rides at Royal New Kent and Stonehouse have a cult following. | Browse Williamsburg Golf Packages

CANADA

The par-5 15th hole on Mont Tremblant Resort's Le Diable golf course drops dramatically downhill with gorgeous views along the way. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Interior British Columbia

Mountains and vineyards showcase the varied landscapes that attract golfers to this scenic part of western Canada. Kamloops markets five courses, including the you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it Tobiano. Talking Rock at Quaaout Lodge is sneaky great for a course left off of Canada's annual Top 100 lists. The 36-hole Predator Ridge Golf Resort anchors the Okanagan Valley. Don't leave without playing the remote Greywolf Golf Club in the aptly named town of Panorama on the edge of the Canadian Rockies.

Mont Tremblant & Montreal, Quebec

Montreal brings European culture - the French language, cuisine and architecture, specifically - to North America. After discovering the city, and hopefully a round at Royal Montreal's Blue Course, site of the 2007 Presidents Cup and again in 2024, head north to the Laurentian Mountains for Quebec's best collection of resort courses: Le Geant (The Giant), Le Diable (The Devil) and Le Maitre (The Master), a private club accessible through a stay at the Fairmont. Don't be surprised if your playing partners only speak French. Thankfully a love of golf transcends any language barriers.

Muskoka, Ontario

The rocky Canadian Shield and thick forest add a dramatic element to golf in "lake and cottage country" two hours north of Toronto. It all started with the Deerhurst Resort's Highlands Course, built in 1990. Today, Taboo Resort Golf & Spa, Rocky Crest Golf Resort and JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa (a kilometer from The Rock by Nick Faldo) provide more options and competition. As private clubs, Bigwin Island, an island course that requires a five-minute boat ride to reach, and Muskoka Bay Club do have some restrictions on public play, but the hurdles are worth jumping through to see Muskoka's two most scenic experiences.

Niagara Falls, Ontario and New York

One of the world's greatest natural attractions sets the stage for a popular destination for golf as well. Niagara-on-the-Lake is one of the most historic courses in North America, while Legends on the Niagara and Whirpool, operated by Canada's Parks Service, are convenient and peaceful layouts minutes from the falls. The Canadian side is a popular bachelor party destination with a wealth of nightlife and casinos. | Browse Canadian Golf Packages

Vancouver/Vancouver Island, British Columbia

Separated by a simple ferry ride, but worlds apart in feel and appeal, the combo of Vancouver/Vancouver Island is as good a contrast as city-rural golf gets. After a day or two on the mainland, exploring downtown and suburban courses like Morgan Creek and Westwood Plateau, head to the island. Victoria is as charming as any city in Canada with strong courses at the 36-hole Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa and Olympic View. Up island, life slows down and turns back the clock. Storey Creek and Crown Isle will make the remote trek worthwhile.

CARRIBEAN ISLANDS

The 4th green hugs the ocean at The Abaco Club. Courtesy of Southworth Development

Bahamas

The Caribbean’s most convenient chain of islands is also home to a wide spectrum of options for golfers. Nassau’s energy and status as a cruise hub makes it ideal for up-tempo times, especially at courses like Paradise Island’s Ocean Club and Royal Blue, which is part of the massive Baha Mar resort. Quieter times await at the luxe Abaco Club or the all-inclusive Sandals resort on Great Exuma.

Barbados

The easternmost island in the Caribbean has centuries-old ties to the United Kingdom, as well as a small but strong cadre of golf courses. Designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr., Royal Westmoreland is a favorite of visitors, and the exclusive Sandy Lane Resort, with its uber-luxe accommodation and upscale Green Monkey golf course, was where Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren got married. Apes Hill, a community and resort whose development was arrested by the late-2000s recession, is getting a new lease on life soon.

Jamaica

Say 'Yea Mon!' to the four best courses in Jamaica, all located near Montego Bay. The Tryall Club, recently renovated, had a long run as host of the Johnny Walker Classic. Its villas are high class. Cinnamon Hill, and White Witch are all part of an old plantation called Rose Hall, which is reputed to be haunted. Cinnamon Hill explores the scenic shoreline, while the White Witch (named after the ghost of Annie Palmer) casts her spell with panoramic views up in the hills. The Iberostar Grand Hotel Rose Hall is more luxurious than your typical Caribbean all-inclusive resort. The nearby Half Moon Golf Club community offers a Robert Trent Jones Sr. course and villas.

Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017, but Puerto Rico has bounced back to begin welcoming guests back to its beaches and golf courses in earnest, and many properties and courses have been rebuilt better than ever. Dorado Beach’s two golf courses sit at the center of a Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort just west of the capital city of San Juan, while the PGA Tour-hosting, 36-hole Coco Beach sits 45 minutes to the east, alongside the Wyndham Rio Mar and St. Regis Bahia Beach resorts. As a U.S. territory, Puerto Rico does not require a passport to access, giving it a leg up on most of the rest of the Caribbean.

MEXICO

Jim Herman tees off on the 7th hole of El Cameleon during the 2017 Pro-Am at the OHL Mayakoba Golf Classic. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass

Riviera Maya, Cancun and Cozumel

Beyond the teenage spring breakers in Cancun, this stretch of coastline is mighty attractive to golfers. With so many courses and resorts, the competition for your golf dollar is fierce, meaning many courses will shuttle you to and from your hotel or offer all you can eat and drink to get your business. With four luxury hotels (Fairmont, Rosewood, Andaz and Bayan Tree) and the El Camaleon Course that hosts the PGA Tour, Mayakoba is the top place to stay and play. There's no shortage of nice all-inclusives with golf, though: Moon Palace Cancun or the Iberostar Grand Paraiso. Just don't go fetching any ball that lands in the mangroves. They're loaded with crocs.

Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta and Punta Mita

Mexico's western coast along the Pacific Ocean is loaded with golf, stretching from Puerto Vallarta to Punta Mita. Golfers can chose from boutique hotels like Casa Velas to sprawling all-inclusive properties such as Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit and Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, where it might take a couple days to find your way around. Marina Vallarta surrounds Casa Velas, while a package delivers the mountainous jungles of Vista Vallarta's Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskop courses. Getting inside Punta Mita's gates for a stay at either the Four Seasons or St. Regis and 36 holes of ocean golf on the Pacifico and Bahia courses is every player's dream. Puerto Vallarta's Malecon (boardwalk) and the surf town of Sayulita are perfect day excursions to forget about bogeys.

AFRICA

Finland's Mikko Ilonen tees off on the Red Course at Royal Dar es Salam Golf Club. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass

Morocco

Sandwiched between a coastline that shares the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea and the Sahara Desert, Morocco occupies a unique geographical region in northwest Africa. The country has embraced golf, now with 40 courses. Tourists flock to Marrakech, although its best 36-hole club, Royal Dar Es Salam, is located in Rabat just north of Casablanca on the coast.

ASIA

Hina Arakaki of Japan hits her tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Fuji Sankei Ladies Classic at Kawana Hotel's Fuji Course in Japan. Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Japan

Golfers in Japan have always been enthusiastic, and Hideki Matsuyama’s 2021 Masters victory should only spur more yen for the game. Kawana Hotel’s two golf courses are the best-known for visitors, with the historic oceanside Fuji Course drawing comparisons to Pebble Beach. The 2021 Tokyo Olympics should give greater exposure to this country’s golf possibilities.

Malaysia

Malaysia boasts nearly 200 courses, many in varied settings from coastal mountains to tropical jungles. Golfers will enjoy the bargains and often speedy rounds on uncluttered courses. The 36-hole TPC Kuala Lumpur and The Mines, built upon the world's largest open-cast tin mine, should accompany a visit to the capital city of Kuala Lumpur. The beaches and laid-back culture will win you over.

Mission Hills Haikou, Hainan Island, China

Hainan Island has become Hong Kong's "Hawaii" as a tropical island escape a simple 90-minute flight away. This Mission Hills resort "only" has 10 courses instead of the 12 at its sister properties on the mainland. The resort's luxury tower hotel is surrounded by 168 hot and cold mineral spring pools, making it the "World's Largest Mineral Spring Resort". The Blackstone and Lava Fields courses are generally considered the best of the lot.

Mission Hills Shenzhen and Dongguan, China

With 216 holes spread across 12 courses and two sites at Shenzhen and Dongguan, Mission Hills is the world's largest golf resort. Despite the Chinese government's reluctance to embrace the game, Mission Hills has thrived. Many of the courses are named after famous players who lent their names as "architects" - Faldo, Els, Annika, Norman, Vijay and others. The traditional female caddies seen throughout Asia, night golf, instruction, 51 tennis courts, a spa - it's all here. A two-week stay to play every course would be an immersive experience into Chinese golf culture.

South Korea

The LPGA Tour is evidence that South Korea's golf culture is as strong as anywhere in the world. Seoul also happens to be one of the world's most vibrant cities. Golf is so popular that some courses like Taekwang Country Club offer massive driving ranges with multiple levels, lights for night play and two greens side by side to handle the sheer amount of play. Its playing experiences mix the traditional (female Asian caddies) with modern touches (driverless golf carts).

Vietnam

Golf development is relatively sluggish worldwide, except in Vietnam, which is blessed by hundreds of miles of sandy coastline that work beautifully for golf. The Bluffs Ho Tram Strip and Hoiana Shores are new and well-regarded, with more competition coming shortly. With dozens of courses to be built in the coming years, Vietnam’s best days as a golf destination are ahead.

EUROPE AND BEYOND

Sheep graze beside the 18th green at Royal North Devon Golf Club, which is also known as Westward Ho! It is the oldest golf club in England, designed by Old Tom Morris in 1864. David Cannon/Getty Images

France

Maybe the rowdy 2018 Ryder Cup inspired you to visit France for golf? Although the country's best courses are private, the 36-hole Terre Blanche Hotel Resort & Spa is widely considered continental Europe's best golf resort. It's ideally located within 90 kilometers of the celebrated French Riviera (Monaco, Cannes and Nice). Two of France's best resort courses, the Albatros Course at Le Golf National (long-time host of the French Open that was redesigned as a Ryder Cup venue) and Evian Masters Golf Club (the venue of the LPGA Tour's fifth major near the Swiss border), have been providing golf theater for two-plus decades.

Iceland

Contrary to what its name suggests, Iceland is not a frozen wasteland but a unique landscape of lava fields and the most golf courses per capita of any country in the world. In the summer, golfers can tee it up 24 hours a day. Midnight golf, anyone? The sport is now the second-most popular in the nation, offering 15 18-hole courses and 46 nine-holers, many with sweeping mountain and ocean views.

Italy

Come for the culture and pack the sticks simply to experience golf in an exotic foreign land. Golf will simply be a diversion from all the other worthy activities - the sightseeing, cuisine and wine of Venice, Rome, Florence, etc. Marco Simone in Rome will host the European Tour's Italian Open this fall for a sneak peak of the completely rebuilt 2023 Ryder Cup venue. For otherworldly views of the Mediterranean Sea, pass the tip of Italy's boot to find the spoils of the 45-hole Verdura Resort in Sicily. | Browse Italy Golf Packages

Southwest England

England's most famous, Open Championship-worthy medal links and legendary heathlands are found elsewhere, but the country's southwest sliver of Cornwall is sparsely-populated holiday country with some splendid lesser-known clubs. The main attraction is debatable between Saunton's East and West links and the charming St. Enodoc Church Course. Burnham & Berrow, Trevose and the historic and rugged Royal North Devon in Westward Ho! make for a strong five-day itinerary in what many call the U.K.'s warmest and sunniest enclave. | England & Wales Golf Packages

Belek, Turkey

Despite being one of the world's oldest civilizations, Turkey is relatively new to golf tourism. In the past two decades, the Belek region east of Antalya has blossomed into an oasis of top courses and all-inclusive resorts on the Mediterranean. Carya reigns as king, but the 36-hole Antalya Golf Club (also marketed as PGA National Turkey) is also as superb as the predominantly sunny weather. The Lykia Links at Lykia World Antalya resort is Perry Dye's wild interpretation of a seaside links.

Middle East

The golf boom in the Middle East brought dozens of courses to the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, which are top destinations-within-the-destination here. Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE appeal to golfers, with an influx of international business sure to grow an already robust golf scene. Elsewhere in the region, Oman has a smallish but well-regarded collection of courses, and Qatar, Bahrain and Egypt have their own golf options as well.

OCEANIA and AUSTRALIA

Teeing off at New South Wales outside Sydney, Australia. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Sydney

Sydney's golf scene would be more recognized if Melbourne's Sandbelt didn't steal its thunder Down Under. The city's vibrant mix of beaches, architecture, cosmopolitan shopping and the Opera House is simply intoxicating. On the south side, a trio of links share the same oceanside cliffs - the world-famous New South Wales, St. Michael's and the scruffy but dramatic Coast Golf Club. If you can't score an invite to a trio of private clubs, there's still more than enough public golf like Long Reef, another linksy coastal adventure north of the city.

Queensland, Australia

The Great Barrier Reef and Whitsunday Islands draw sailing and scuba enthusiasts to this naturally spectacular northeastern state of Australia. The golf courses aren't as internationally known compared to the Sandbelt, but the roster runs deep from Brisbane down to Surfer's Paradise and the Gold Coast. Among the newest courses is Hamilton Island, showcasing the rugged beauty of the Whitsundays, while Coolum has served as an Australian Open tour stop.

SOUTH AMERICA

Argentina

South America isn't on the radar of too many golfers, except for purists on a "MacKenzie" vision quest. Dr. Alister MacKenzie made the pilgrimage to build the exclusive 36-hole Jockey Club at Buenos Aires before his death in 1934. The two courses have stood the test of time, and if you seek another MacKenzie original, head across the Rio de La Plata (river) to Montevideo's Golf Club de Uruguay, which is visitor-friendly on certain days in Uruguay's capital city. Argentina is home to roughly 300 courses, the largest by far on the continent, and two-time major champion Angel Cabrera.