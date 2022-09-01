Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: September, 2022

This post-pandemic golf boom is leading to all sorts of positive changes within the industry. New players. New attitudes about the game. Old courses being renovated to be more playable and kept in better condition with updated irrigation technology and grasses. Two decades from now, golf historians
This content is only available to GolfPass members.
Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
Terms and conditions apply.
Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
Terms and conditions apply.
More from the author
2 Min Read
April 15, 2022
Tiger Woods used Full Swing's new KIT model as part of his pre-2022 Masters prep and on the grounds of Augusta National.
4 Min Read
February 28, 2022
A young player architect, a baby llama, new lodging in the Midwest and more highlight this month's column.
1 Min Read
February 24, 2022
Want Rory McIlroy to help you with your golf game? All you have to do is ask.
2 Min Read
January 31, 2022
Overseas travel updates, a resort renovation and plans for a new resort course highlight this month's column.
3 Min Read
January 10, 2022
Find great bang-for-your-buck at these courses.
1 Min Read
January 10, 2022
These courses earned rave reviews from golfers in 2021.
Popular
3 Min Read
August 29, 2022
A new putter, pair of shoes, driver and more highlight the golf news in this month's equipment column.
6 Min Read
August 9, 2022
GolfNow Compete, developed with input from Rory McIlroy, offers GPS yardages, hole maps, multiple games to play and a place to fire up your friendly, competitive juices.
5 Min Read
August 29, 2022
Plain polos and khakis are a thing of the past. These interesting threads could remake your look as summer turns to fall.
2 Min Read
August 24, 2022
The St. Andrews Links Trust's Private Advanced Tee Time ballot is open through September 7.
Load More