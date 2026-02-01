Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 10 iron and ball-striking golf instruction tips on GolfPass - Golfers' Choice 2026

The feeling of a flushed iron shot causes golfers to flock to iron/ball-striking tips in high numbers. These 10 were the most popular among GolfPass members in 2025.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
irons-gc-lead.png

A flushed iron shot is the best feeling in golf.

Golfers chase that feeling every time they play. The chase, apparently, continues off the course as well, because iron and ball-striking tips are consistently among the most popular on GolfPass every year.

This year, we are unveiling our inaugural Golfers' Choice list for Daily Video Tips. GolfPass members, and other loyal instruction tip viewers, helped us create this list through what they watched and how they engaged with each video. To find the best of the best, we used a formula that factored in likes, comments and total views on every tip on GolfPass in 2025. That equates to approximately a 50-percent impact from the number of likes versus 25 percent from comments and views, respectively. We are proud to introduce this new franchise of content as part of Golfers' Choice 2026.

We have also created top-10 lists in four other categories - best overall, driving, short game and putting. Obviously, the top 10 tips overall will rank highly in the other categories.

gc-top8.png
10 best golf instruction tips of the year - Golfers' Choice 2026
You spoke with your actions and your eyeballs. These were the 10 most popular GolfPass Daily Video Tips published in 2025.

A wise golfer could (and probably should) use the 40 best instruction tips from 2025 featured in all five articles to completely overhaul and improve their games from tee to green. These were the 10 most popular out of the 86 new iron-related Daily Video Tips we created in 2025.

10. Coil and hinge iron drill

Swing aids, especially simple ones, are intriguing for many golfers looking for guided practice with instant feedback. In this tip, Aimee Cho teaches how to hinge properly with a tool that can be purchased on her site.

"That's the best tip I've seen in a long time. Thank you." - Chet M.

9. Don't turn, coil

Turn correctly by not turning? Carolin Pinegger teaches a backswing feeling that more than 100 GolfPass members liked.

"Carolin - this advice was soooo helpful. I have been turning too much on my backswing and feeling my left knee/thigh engage has really helped me from overturning. Thank you so much! I love your technique of teaching a "feel"--I can relate to that so much better." - Carrie T.

8. How to hinge properly

How much hinge is ideal? Carolin Pinegger explains in this tip that had the fourth-most likes of any tip on GolfPass in 2025.

"Great stuff Carolin! Excellent video that breaks down the importance of a neutral bottom hand. Recently adjusted my bottom hand from a stronger grip to a more neutral position and have seen my accuracy, length, and GIRs increase significantly." - Alex K.

7. Cut your misses in half

One of the first fundamental's of golf is making sure you are aimed correctly. Randall Hunt teaches a straightforward technique to guarantee you are aimed properly every time.

"Randall, Love the simplicity of this lesson. Makes sense to work on this pre-shot set-up. I think this will help me and can't wait to put it to use on the course. Thank you." - Daniel R.

6. Laser takeaway drill

A handsy swing is inconsistent and unreliable. Aimee Cho "Aimeefies" your backswing problems by turning the butt end of the grip into a laser.

"Nice, I learned new information from this video. Also (it) gave me some ideas. Thank you Aimee! You are the best!" - Stephane D.

5. One swing for three trajectories

When it's windy, trajectory control is critical. Do you know how to control trajectory easily? Randall Hunt teaches one swing that can produce low, mid and high trajectory shots.

"Awesome tip. Didn't realize what was causing my changes in flight but now I have this to pay attention to." Kalman K.

4. Shallow the club perfectly

"wow--I've seen a million YouTube videos on shallowing, but the 3 simple tips supplied here totally crush it--especially keeping the trail shoulder away from the ear. Worked for me!!" - Tom L.

See.... our tips are better than what you find on YouTube, and equally free. Sign up for them to be delivered directly to your inbox now!

3. How to fix early extension

Randall Hunt's early extension cure sparked the most conversation of any tip on GolfPass in 2025. It helps fix the swing flaw of early extension and, as a result, reduces back pain. It appears many of our members deal with some sort of back pain when they golf. Check out Randall's full series Pain Free Golf for more.

"Thanks Randall, great information. I've dealt with back problems with golf for a long time. I wish I knew this a long time ago, but with this great tip I'm looking forward to trying this and hopefully start enjoying golf without the back pain. Thanks again." - Stephen F.

2. How to release the club

Carolin Pinegger's club release tip was the most watched Daily Video Tip on GolfPass last year. Its straightforward and understandable approach helped many golfers strike their irons better.

"Hey Carolin - I've read about or heard many different theories on how to teach or learn the concept of release. This video is very simple and common sensical, which makes it very easy to understand. I went to the range yesterday after watching it and immediately put it to work. It definitely helped me and I will continue to use this going forward to eliminate the dreaded "wrist flip". Thanks for presenting this in a new way, which is easy to understand and very instructive - well done!" - David S.

1. Set up for better iron contact

The competition for the most liked tip of 2025 was a runaway... Randall Hunt had 28% more likes on this iron contact tip than the second most liked tip of the year.

"Invaluable tip from someone with tendencies to pull the ball. Your explanation of hitting the outside of the ball and what that typically means is simpy awesome. Thank you so much!" - Chris S.

Golfers' Choice 2026Instruction
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
