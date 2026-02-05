Best 10 driving golf instruction tips on GolfPass - Golfers' Choice 2026

When the driver is on, golf is more fun.
You avoid careless penalties and are in position to attack with approach shots. We all are searching for more distance and more fairways, so that those stellar days with the driver outnumber the frustrating ones. For that reason, there is no shortage of driver related tips on GolfPass.
This year we are unveiling our inaugural Golfers' Choice list for Daily Video Tips. GolfPass members, and other loyal instruction tip viewers, helped us create this list through what they watched and how they engaged with each video. To find the best of the best, we used a formula that factored in likes, comments and total views on every tip on GolfPass in 2025. That equates to approximately a 50 percent impact from the number of likes versus 25 percent from comments and views, respectively. We are proud to introduce this new franchise of content as part of Golfers' Choice 2026.
We have also created top-10 lists in four other categories - best overall, iron play, short game and putting. Obviously, the top 10 tips overall will rank highly in the other categories. A wise golfer could (and probably should) use the 40 best instruction tips from 2025 featured in all five articles to completely overhaul and improve their games from tee to green.
These were the 10 most popular Daily Video Tips about driving the golf ball longer and straighter from the 85 we published in 2025:
10. Ideal tempo for max distance
With more than 110 likes, this Aimee Cho slow-to-fast speed tip helped golfers dial in their tempo for more consistent drives.
"Great tip. When I use this method I do hit the ball further. When I want extra distance, I swing faster and usually my timing is off and I mishit the ball." - Richard H.
9. First tee stretches
Injury prevention-themed tips found their way onto multiple lists this year. Blair O'Neal reminds us of the importance of loosening up, even if just briefly, before your first tee shot.
"I've had chronic stiffness in the lower right back and hip for years and have tried all kinds of stretches. The hip flexor stretch brought almost immediate relief. So simple -- I can't believe I've never tried it! Thanks for sharing!" - Chris R.
8. Benefits of a shorter swing
Big, long backswings isn't always the answer to finding more distance. Carolin Pinegger teaches why a more compact swing might be more efficient for you in this tip with more than 100 likes.
7. Swing through the ball with energy
Blair O'Neal's isolated focus of swinging through the ball made this tip extremely popular. It collected more than 120 likes.
6. Compress to impress
Randle frequently uses his skeleton friend to point out what specific body parts lead to distance and consistency in the golf swing. In this tip, his ab squeezing downswing thought resonated with golfers like Ken S., who said "The importance of compression is well known but this explanation of the sequence and how to compress in a swing makes it so simple for me. Thank you. I found that I can initiate the compression with a simple exhale."
5. Lead side power moves
Carolin's lead shoulder and lead knee power move had a great balance of likes, views and comments.
"Excellent guidance. Clear precise consistent use of words that will be easy to remember and resonate directional technique. Thanks........Kevin"
4. Hit bombs with a proper pivot
Despite lower views than most of the other tips on the list, this Randall Hunt tip from January 2025 was well received by golfers.
"Thanks Randall, this is an awesome tip! My glutes are a little sore from stretching yesterday. When I do this proper pivot I can really feel the soreness in my glute, compared to a weak pivot (when) I don't feel anything at all. Can't wait to take this out on the course!" - Ted S.
3. Create torque for longer drives
Randall brings out "Boney Bob" again to get even more specific with a body part that can create distance. It's a bone in your trail foot this time!
"As an ex-baseball player and a current boxer, I can say that this makes a huge amount of sense from a physics point of view. Outstanding tip!!!" - Jack A.
2. Squeeze the orange
Unique visuals are incredibly popular and this Randall Hunt tip, via Jason Day, is not different. More than 140 members liked this video, likely because the concept of making orange juice with your armpit is easy to remember on the course.
1. Hit higher and longer drives
Higher and longer are buzz words that rarely get skipped by loyal Daily Video Tip watchers. More than 130 GolfPass members found this Blair O'Neal driving distance tip useful and liked it. Maybe you will too!
Comments (0)