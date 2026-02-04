Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Mexico - Golfers' Choice 2026

The golf hotbeds of Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas and Cancun/Riviera Maya are rocking all winter long with snowbird golfers.
Your fellow golfers can help you find your next Mexican golf adventure. GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Mexico every January/February thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Mexico City is one of the largest cities in Latin America, although many of the best public golf courses in Mexico are located elsewhere. Jack Nicklaus designed many of the best golf courses along Cabo's glorious coastline.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Mexico or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Mexican golf courses reviewed in 2025: 28
Reviews of Mexican golf courses in 2025: 1,157
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 1,200 reviews of Mexican golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Mexico
-
The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto PenascoPuerto Peñasco, SonoraResort4.7178797894332
Green fee: $48-$99
Green fee: $48-$99

What they're saying: "My 2 sons and I took a trip to Puerto Penasco and it was an Amazing experience! The golf course was in fantastic shape and the ocean views were gorgeous. We had a blast and it was affordable. Great Day!!" - Jkoons
-
The Golf Course at Vidanta Acapulco
Green fee: $97-$121
What they're saying: "The quality of the course is 10/10, the service is really good. 100% recommend" - PierrotBTC
-
Vista Vallarta Golf Club - The Weiskopf CoursePuerto Vallarta, JaliscoPublic4.5918216097400
Green fee: $129-$299
What they're saying: "If you're in the Puerto Vallarta area, the Vista Vallarta Golf Course is a place you have to play. The location is a little out of the way, but worth the drive. The Weiskopf Course is fun yet fair as the holes are well guarded by bunkers but the greens are generous and always in good condition." - Outgolfn365
-
Vista Vallarta Golf Club - The Nicklaus CoursePuerto Vallarta, JaliscoPublic4.6550574259338
Green fee: $129-$299
What they're saying: "My first and maybe my only time playing on this course. Good location and I am glad I booked it thru GolfPass. (The) Staff offered (a) discount off the bat for my companion. Not a busy day so I played (in) less than 4 hours. Elevation and layout is great. I broke 80 for the first time and on a great course." - ArnBart
-
Vidanta Vallarta Course at Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit-VallartaNuevo Vallarta, NayaritPublic/Resort4.5250464367767
Green fee: $195-$270
What they're saying: "The course was in great shape. The use of the caddie was invaluable. I really enjoyed the course. For the price I paid, it was amazing. I would recommend this course." - Taylor2331
-
Solmar Golf LinksCabo San Lucas, Baja California SurResort/Private4.4872595073157
Green fee: $205-$399
What they're saying: "Not only were the course views stunning, the layout was excellent. The course had quite a nice range to warm up right before tee off. Playing on the course had its challenges especially with the wind but it was a welcomed challenge. I highly recommend anyone staying/visiting Mexico (should be) checking this course out. You will not regret it." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Puerto Cancun Golf CourseCancún, Quintana RooPublic/Resort4.504741533197
Green fee: $226-$295
What they're saying: "Oh the views! In the canals, with high rise buildings, also on the ocean. Brings Miami vibes to Cancun. Course was in great shape, amenities on point. We used the $153 tee time at twilight. Absolute steal for that price!" - Ericjpalm
-
Cancun Country Club - El Tinto Golf CourseCancún, Quintana RooResort4.3543417367130
Green fee: $176-$207
What they're saying: "The course was very peaceful and the fairway and greens were great. A course I will keep on my playlist for next time." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Club Campestre San JoseCabo San Lucas, Baja California SurPublic4.3785386495203
Green fee: $175-$260
What they're saying: "Excellent course in great shape. Pace of play was excellent and staff very accommodating." - ToChadd
-
Riviera Maya Golf ClubAkumal, TulumPrivate/Resort4.3541673053140
Green fee: $279
What they're saying: "Played one of the earliest tee times to beat the heat. Course was in perfect condition. Had a great time with some members who provided some much needed advice on a couple holes. Would play again for sure!" - Erok113
-
Puerto Los Cabos Golf ClubSan Jose del Cabo, Los CabosResort4.4855536332170
Green fee: $250-$395
What they're saying: "What a beautiful course! My husband and I would love to golf again at Puerto Los Cabos! The course was well kept, staff was friendly and the views and surroundings were absolutely gorgeous! Highly recommend! We also enjoyed the comfort stations, so no need to eat before you play, it’s all included!" - TSchween
-
Cabo RealLos Cabos, Baja CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.1488634746267
Green fee: $160-$295
What they're saying: "Our experience at Cabo Real included amazing customer service, sweeping views of the ocean, interesting hole designs and a good pace of play. We were welcomed by friendly staff in the pro shop, excellent service from Raul with the cart and our bags, and helpful advice from Gus, the starter. My husband and I golfed here several years ago, and I had read some poor reviews of this course of late, but I managed to find a discounted price through TeeOff, and we were glad we took the chance! Golf in Cabo is expensive, but I am definitely going to book this course again." - Sallymae
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Mexico
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We've made more than a dozen visits to Mexico, so we're well versed on the best public golf courses in Mexico. Here are a few of our favorites, although the Golfers' Choice list is pretty comprehensive.
-
El Tigre Golf and Country ClubNuevo Vallarta, NayaritSemi-Private/Resort4.238259461472
Green fee: $300-$500
What they're saying: "Beautiful Golf Course. Open Fairways Friendly Environment. Greens were fast and under great conditions. Loved my whole experience!" - MrMoneyMaker
-
El Cid Golf & Country ClubMazatlan, SinaloaResort3.960784313710
Green fee: $75-$95
What they're saying: "We do not get the chance to play with caddies often. El Cid is a course that still offers caddie services and they are great. The overall staff service and caddie service always make the experience a really fun one and it is hard to beat what they offer with what they charge. We stayed at one of their El Cid resorts on a Mazatlan Golf Package, and we were able to play unlimited golf on three different layouts with a great All inclusive food and beverage hotel plan for a really good price. We are definitely coming back." - AlonsoChih
-
Higuera Golf ClubHiguera Blanca, Bahía de BanderasPublic/Resort4.136425339451
Green fee: $260-$285
What they're saying: "A very good test for any handicap, with 4 tees from the low 5,000 yards to over 7,000. Good relief, plenty of elevation changes, and signature holes on the ocean, island greens and well bunkered holes with sand that plays predictably (well)." - Buntybull
-
The Golf Club at Moon PalaceCancun, Quintana RooResort4.060267642270
Green fee: $190-$310
What they're saying: "This (course) is amazing. (I) played the Lakes and Jungle and couldn’t have been happier. If you're in Cancun and want to golf, this is a YES. Food and drinks are included." - Dbigrdd
-
The Nayar Course at Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit-VallartaNuevo Vallarta, NayaritPublic/Resort3.7901238229238
Green fee: $137-$260
What they're saying: "I played with a caddie. Always an enjoyable experience to have one of Vidanta's knowledgeable caddies on the bag. Teed off at 1 p.m. and was done before 4. Love the course. Nayar is a bit easier than the Norman course and as such is a bit of a relief. All in all a great day." - JohnnyV223
-
Marina Vallarta Golf CoursePuerto Vallarta, JaliscoResort3.84483461731076
Green fee: $99-$229
What they're saying: "Course layout was difficult but not impossible for your average golfers. Price was great as I found some hot deal times….. they said right now is the offseason and the course conditions reflected that. I would stick with deal times for April/May. I would 100% come back for the treatment from the staff alone. They were all super nice and spoke English and Spanish for those of us who weren’t bilingual." - BobbyB66
-
Palmilla Golf ClubSan Jose del Cabo, Baja CaliforniaPublic3.9333491046336
Green fee: $229-$255
What they're saying: "I played this course for the first time with my son and his friends. It was lots of fun and very challenging and in great shape. Be prepared to make sure that you hit the fairway (or) you (will) wished that you had. We played from the golds and in a lot of the cases you had to carry more than 170 yards just to the hit the fairway or (it was a) ball lost. After you finish hole number four, you can get all the food and drinks that you can enjoy included in price." - Tburrell123
-
Las Palomas Beach & Golf ResortPuerto Peñasco, SonoraSemi-Private/Resort3.4128813912342
Green fee: $41-$75
What they're saying: "Don’t let the old reviews discourage you. The course is now in very, very good shape and the conditions rival the other two courses in Penasco. ... " - Briantoki