Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Mexico - Golfers' Choice 2026

The best golf courses south of the border in Mexico keep snowbirds happy all winter long.
The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto Penasco: #9
View of the 9th hole at The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto Penasco

The golf hotbeds of Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas and Cancun/Riviera Maya are rocking all winter long with snowbird golfers.

Your fellow golfers can help you find your next Mexican golf adventure. GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Mexico every January/February thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Mexico City is one of the largest cities in Latin America, although many of the best public golf courses in Mexico are located elsewhere. Jack Nicklaus designed many of the best golf courses along Cabo's glorious coastline.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Mexico or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Mexican golf courses reviewed in 2025: 28
Reviews of Mexican golf courses in 2025: 1,157

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 1,200 reviews of Mexican golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Mexico

  1. The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto Penasco

    The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto Penasco: #15
    The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto Penasco
    Puerto Peñasco, Sonora
    Resort
    4.7178797894
    332
    Green fee: $48-$99
    What they're saying: "My 2 sons and I took a trip to Puerto Penasco and it was an Amazing experience! The golf course was in fantastic shape and the ocean views were gorgeous. We had a blast and it was affordable. Great Day!!" - Jkoons

  2. The Golf Course at Vidanta Acapulco

    Vidanta Golf Acapulco
    Vidanta Golf Acapulco
    Acapulco, Guerrero
    Public
    4.5991214668
    37
    Green fee: $97-$121
    What they're saying: "The quality of the course is 10/10, the service is really good. 100% recommend" - PierrotBTC

  3. Vista Vallarta Golf Club - The Weiskopf Course

    Vista Vallarta GC - The Weiskopf: #10
    Vista Vallarta Golf Club - The Weiskopf Course
    Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco
    Public
    4.5918216097
    400
    Green fee: $129-$299
    What they're saying: "If you're in the Puerto Vallarta area, the Vista Vallarta Golf Course is a place you have to play. The location is a little out of the way, but worth the drive. The Weiskopf Course is fun yet fair as the holes are well guarded by bunkers but the greens are generous and always in good condition." - Outgolfn365

  4. Vista Vallarta Golf Club - The Nicklaus Course

    Vista Vallarta GC - The Nicklaus: #6
    View Tee Times
    Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco
    Public
    4.6550574259
    338
    Green fee: $129-$299
    What they're saying: "My first and maybe my only time playing on this course. Good location and I am glad I booked it thru GolfPass. (The) Staff offered (a) discount off the bat for my companion. Not a busy day so I played (in) less than 4 hours. Elevation and layout is great. I broke 80 for the first time and on a great course." - ArnBart

  5. Vidanta Vallarta Course at Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta

    Greg Norman Signature at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta
    Vidanta Vallarta Course at Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta
    Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit
    Public/Resort
    4.5250464367
    767
    Green fee: $195-$270
    What they're saying: "The course was in great shape. The use of the caddie was invaluable. I really enjoyed the course. For the price I paid, it was amazing. I would recommend this course." - Taylor2331

  6. Solmar Golf Links

    Solmar Golf Links
    Solmar Golf Links
    Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur
    Resort/Private
    4.4872595073
    157
    Green fee: $205-$399
    What they're saying: "Not only were the course views stunning, the layout was excellent. The course had quite a nice range to warm up right before tee off. Playing on the course had its challenges especially with the wind but it was a welcomed challenge. I highly recommend anyone staying/visiting Mexico (should be) checking this course out. You will not regret it." - GolfPass Reviewer

  7. Puerto Cancun Golf Course

    Puerto Cancun GC
    Puerto Cancun Golf Club
    Cancún, Quintana Roo
    Public/Resort
    4.504741533
    197
    Green fee: $226-$295
    What they're saying: "Oh the views! In the canals, with high rise buildings, also on the ocean. Brings Miami vibes to Cancun. Course was in great shape, amenities on point. We used the $153 tee time at twilight. Absolute steal for that price!" - Ericjpalm

  8. Cancun Country Club - El Tinto Golf Course

    Cancun Country Club - El Tinto
    Cancun Country Club - El Tinto Golf Course
    Cancún, Quintana Roo
    Resort
    4.3543417367
    130
    Green fee: $176-$207
    What they're saying: "The course was very peaceful and the fairway and greens were great. A course I will keep on my playlist for next time." - GolfPass Reviewer

  9. Club Campestre San Jose

    Club Campestre San Jose
    Club Campestre San Jose
    Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur
    Public
    4.3785386495
    203
    Green fee: $175-$260
    What they're saying: "Excellent course in great shape. Pace of play was excellent and staff very accommodating." - ToChadd

  10. Riviera Maya Golf Club

    Riviera Maya GC
    Riviera Maya Golf Club - Championship Course
    Akumal, Tulum
    Private/Resort
    4.3541673053
    140
    Green fee: $279
    What they're saying: "Played one of the earliest tee times to beat the heat. Course was in perfect condition. Had a great time with some members who provided some much needed advice on a couple holes. Would play again for sure!" - Erok113

  11. Puerto Los Cabos Golf Club

    Puerto Los Cabos GC
    Puerto Los Cabos Golf Club - Nicklaus I/Nicklaus II
    San Jose del Cabo, Los Cabos
    Resort
    4.4855536332
    170
    Green fee: $250-$395
    What they're saying: "What a beautiful course! My husband and I would love to golf again at Puerto Los Cabos! The course was well kept, staff was friendly and the views and surroundings were absolutely gorgeous! Highly recommend! We also enjoyed the comfort stations, so no need to eat before you play, it’s all included!" - TSchween

  12. Cabo Real

    Cabo Real GC
    Cabo Real Golf Club
    Los Cabos, Baja California
    Public/Resort
    4.1488634746
    267
    Green fee: $160-$295
    What they're saying: "Our experience at Cabo Real included amazing customer service, sweeping views of the ocean, interesting hole designs and a good pace of play. We were welcomed by friendly staff in the pro shop, excellent service from Raul with the cart and our bags, and helpful advice from Gus, the starter. My husband and I golfed here several years ago, and I had read some poor reviews of this course of late, but I managed to find a discounted price through TeeOff, and we were glad we took the chance! Golf in Cabo is expensive, but I am definitely going to book this course again." - Sallymae

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Mexico

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We've made more than a dozen visits to Mexico, so we're well versed on the best public golf courses in Mexico. Here are a few of our favorites, although the Golfers' Choice list is pretty comprehensive.

    Quivira GC: #5
    Quivira Golf Club
    Cabo San Lucas, Los Cabos
    Private/Resort
    4.8602941176
    18
    El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course
    El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Club
    Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo
    Resort
    4.5633802817
    71
    Iberostar Playa Paraiso GC
    Iberostar Playa Paraiso Golf Club
    Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo
    Resort
    4.6020408163
    54
    Diamante Cabo San Lucas - El Cardonal
    Diamante Cabo San Lucas - El Cardonal Course
    Cabo San Lucas , Los Cabos
    Private/Resort
    4.0
    8
    Diamante Cabo San Lucas - The Dunes Course
    Diamante Cabo San Lucas - The Dunes Course
    Cabo San Lucas , Los Cabos
    Private/Resort
    4.4285714286
    7
  13. El Tigre Golf and Country Club

    El Tigre Club de Golf
    El Tigre Club de Golf
    Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.238259461
    472
    Green fee: $300-$500
    What they're saying: "Beautiful Golf Course. Open Fairways Friendly Environment. Greens were fast and under great conditions. Loved my whole experience!" - MrMoneyMaker

  14. El Cid Golf & Country Club

    El Cid Resorts - Castilla
    El Cid Resorts - Castilla Course
    Mazatlan, Sinaloa
    Resort
    3.9607843137
    10
    Green fee: $75-$95
    What they're saying: "We do not get the chance to play with caddies often. El Cid is a course that still offers caddie services and they are great. The overall staff service and caddie service always make the experience a really fun one and it is hard to beat what they offer with what they charge. We stayed at one of their El Cid resorts on a Mazatlan Golf Package, and we were able to play unlimited golf on three different layouts with a great All inclusive food and beverage hotel plan for a really good price. We are definitely coming back." - AlonsoChih

  15. Higuera Golf Club

    Higuera GC: Aerial
    Higuera Golf Club
    Higuera Blanca, Bahía de Banderas
    Public/Resort
    4.1364253394
    51
    Green fee: $260-$285
    What they're saying: "A very good test for any handicap, with 4 tees from the low 5,000 yards to over 7,000. Good relief, plenty of elevation changes, and signature holes on the ocean, island greens and well bunkered holes with sand that plays predictably (well)." - Buntybull

  16. The Golf Club at Moon Palace

    Moon Palace Cancun
    Moon Spa & Golf Club - Dunes Course
    Cancun, Quintana Roo
    Resort
    4.0602676422
    70
    Green fee: $190-$310
    What they're saying: "This (course) is amazing. (I) played the Lakes and Jungle and couldn’t have been happier. If you're in Cancun and want to golf, this is a YES. Food and drinks are included." - Dbigrdd

  17. The Nayar Course at Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta

    Nicklaus Design at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta
    The Nayar Course at Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta
    Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit
    Public/Resort
    3.7901238229
    238
    Green fee: $137-$260
    What they're saying: "I played with a caddie. Always an enjoyable experience to have one of Vidanta's knowledgeable caddies on the bag. Teed off at 1 p.m. and was done before 4. Love the course. Nayar is a bit easier than the Norman course and as such is a bit of a relief. All in all a great day." - JohnnyV223

  18. Marina Vallarta Golf Course

    Marina Vallarta GC: #4
    Marina Vallarta Golf Club
    Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco
    Resort
    3.8448346173
    1076
    Green fee: $99-$229
    What they're saying: "Course layout was difficult but not impossible for your average golfers. Price was great as I found some hot deal times….. they said right now is the offseason and the course conditions reflected that. I would stick with deal times for April/May. I would 100% come back for the treatment from the staff alone. They were all super nice and spoke English and Spanish for those of us who weren’t bilingual." - BobbyB66

  19. Palmilla Golf Club

    One&Only Palmilla GC
    Palmilla Golf Club - The Arroyo/Mountain Course
    San Jose del Cabo, Baja California
    Public
    3.9333491046
    336
    Green fee: $229-$255
    What they're saying: "I played this course for the first time with my son and his friends. It was lots of fun and very challenging and in great shape. Be prepared to make sure that you hit the fairway (or) you (will) wished that you had. We played from the golds and in a lot of the cases you had to carry more than 170 yards just to the hit the fairway or (it was a) ball lost. After you finish hole number four, you can get all the food and drinks that you can enjoy included in price." - Tburrell123

  20. Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort

    The Links at Las Palomas Resort GC: #15
    The Links at Las Palomas Resort Golf Club
    Puerto Peñasco, Sonora
    Semi-Private/Resort
    3.4128813912
    342
    Green fee: $41-$75
    What they're saying: "Don’t let the old reviews discourage you. The course is now in very, very good shape and the conditions rival the other two courses in Penasco. ... " - Briantoki

Jason Scott Deegan
