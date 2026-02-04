Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Texas - Golfers' Choice 2026

Texas is so large that a golfer could theoretically drive 800 miles from a golf course in Galveston to play one in El Paso. That's a lot of ground to cover with plenty of really good public golf courses in between.
GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Texas every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combines them with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. The Lone Star State's largest big cities - Houston, Dallas and Austin - are loaded with top public golf courses. Many excellent golf resorts call the Texas Hill Country home, too.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Texas or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Texas golf courses reviewed in 2025: 220
Reviews of Texas golf courses in 2025: 10,737
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 11,000 reviews of Texas golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Texas
Hideout Golf Club
Green fee: $69-$99
What they're saying: "The Hideout Golf Course in Brownwood, TX, is a gem known for its stunning layout and breathtaking views. Designed to challenge golfers of all skill levels, the course weaves through rolling hills, offering both elevation changes and strategically placed hazards that keep the game interesting. The fairways are well-maintained, and the greens are particularly noteworthy—smooth, fast, and true to the line, making for a satisfying putting experience." - Plante86
Live Oak Golf Club
Green fee: $46-$69
What they're saying: "I travel to Abilene for work pretty consistently and I always make sure to play a round here. Conditions are always very good. And no issue with pace of play ever." - ReaganSpolyar
Palo Duro Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $33-$48
What they're saying: "I have played a ton of West Texas courses and this was one of the most fun and and at (the same) time challenging course I have played in a hot minute." - Gtiner72
John Pitman Municipal Golf Course
Green fee: $24-$40
What they're saying: "I LOVE this course. It has some difficulty and a variety of play within the 18 hole course. The staff is always friendly and you can tell they love golf as much as the players who play there do. The carts have Bluetooth and have the course information, yardage and an electronic scorecard. I usually play with the deals through various websites and it tends to be the cheapest place to play but the course is 100 times better than any other courses in my area" - Eric21fuentes
Kissing Tree Golf Club
Green fee: $81-$126
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape for this time of year. Greens were true. Fairways and tee boxes are in good shape. I’ll be back playing this course when it’s lush green." - Andymonte03
Borger Country Club
Green fee: $26-$34
What they're saying: "I was absolutely thrilled with the condition of the course and the greens were extra icing on the cake. My traveling buddy and I drove 45 minutes to the course and what a great deal, day and round. I recommend this golf course to anyone wanting a bang for their buck." - Rfc6486
Hidden Hills Municipal Golf Course
Pampa, Texas
Green fee: $20-$42
What they're saying: "Love this course! It has everything from slopes to water up and downs, a lot of strategy involved and the guys are super nice!" - GolfPass Reviewer
Pinnacle Golf Club
Green fee: $35-$99
What they're saying: "This course just keeps getting better every time I play it. You can tell they are putting lots of effort into making it a great experience. Friendly shop staff." - 114chaz
Delaware Springs Golf Course
Green fee: $52-$71
What they're saying: "We played a fantastic round with my son and two new friends we were paired with. The course was in great shape and it was a fantastic experience for his first 18 holes. Staff was very friendly and helpful. We came over from Liberty Hill as this is the best course close to us. We will be back a lot in 2026." - Cschwert
Max A. Mandel Golf Course
Green fee: $31-$60
What they're saying: "Course is in excellent shape. Fairways are beautifully landscaped and greens are well maintained. Overall this course offers a great opportunity to have a fantastic round of golf." - GolfPass Reviewer
San Saba River Golf Course
San Saba, Texas
Green fee: $25-$40
What they're saying: "Just an excellent course with some special holes and great layout. Fun to play - water comes into play on several holes and pecan trees on every hole. Makes it a fun challenge. Greens in very solid shape. Staff make it feel good from the moment one walks into the club house. What a great friendly place to play golf." - Texsan
The Rawls Golf Course
Green fee: $74-$121
What they're saying: "I love being able to play this course when it is in impeccable condition, definitely helps improve your score, that is unless you are not in the fairway. The rough is thick and there is no roll and good chance you’ll lose your ball, which makes this course even more fun and challenging." - Paulgrubb
The Golf Club Star Ranch
Green fee: $62-$125
What they're saying: "(I) truly enjoyed the course as (the) fairways are comfortably accommodating and (the) greens are in phenomenal shape." - Jgivan1
The Links at West Fork
Green fee: $46-$75
What they're saying: "The Links at West Fork is under new management/ownership and in great condition. Still some work to be done but you can tell they are trying to get this place back. Will definitely add back on to my rotation of courses." - Stephen121212
La Cantera Golf Club
Green fee: $160-$205
What they're saying: "Spectacular day at La Cantera. The greens were fast but responsive to long wedges. Overall this was the best course I’ve played and with the GolfNow savings it was just over $100." - JMoore21
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Texas
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here's some of our other top public golf courses in Texas.
Lajitas, Texas
Heritage Ranch Golf & Country Club
Fairview, Texas
Green fee: $60-$116
What they're saying: "Heritage Ranch is a fantastic course! The layout mixes open fairways where you can be aggressive with challenging approach shots and tricky slopes. Course conditions were excellent—greens rolled true, bunkers were very playable, and the fairways were in great shape. Pace of play was quick for a Monday afternoon. Had a great time and will definitely be back!" - Bkmcclintock42
Links At Land's End
Green fee: $83-$125
What they're saying: "Golf Course was in great shape! Staff was very friendly and helpful as well. Booked thru Golf Now app and snagged a hot deal time! Course and fairways are well kept along (with) the nice breeze from Lake Fork! Highly will recommend to those to come play! I will be back as well." - Canvus
Vaaler Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $55-$110
What they're saying: "I’ve tee’d off here a lot previously. Every aspect of the course is phenomenal. Fairways, greens, and tee boxes are always green and well kept. The golf carts are in great condition. The staff is nice and friendly. Layout is challenging. Great pace of play. The price is very affordable. Hidden gem of the hill country." - Tbigham
Wildhorse Golf Club of Robson Ranch
Denton, Texas
Green fee: $66-$133
What they're saying: "Other than the round being cart path only, [not the fault of Wildhorse, obviously] the round was great and challenging. The driving range, practice green, chipping area and the west and north courses were outstanding. The course is in great shape, offers good challenges and provides a really enjoyable day." - GerryJDail
The Quarry Golf Course
Green fee: $92-$175
What they're saying: "The Quarry is an excellent golf course with great conditions and wonderful staff. Always a great place to play. A must while in San Antonio!" - Iale2527
Moody Gardens
Galveston, Texas
Green fee: $37-$83
What they're saying: "I’ve always enjoyed playing here. Today was no exception. Course was in great shape! Greens held good shots, rolled fast but true." - Jondwells
Tempest Golf Club
Green fee: $55-$93
What they're saying: "Course was soggy, but any course would be after receiving 5” of rain the day before. Tee boxes, fairways, and greens in great shape. Majestic views and tough course combined to make the day an unforgettable one." - Migrator
Morris Williams Golf Course
Green fee: $35-$44
What they're saying: "Really fun course that gives you some interesting and different challenges all a round. Course is in great shape this early into the season which means it’ll be in prime conditions for summer. I’ve golfed at Morris a few times and have never had a bad thing to say about the course or staff. The food/cantina house is also awesome. Plenty of room and great staff. Will return, hopefully with a better golf game." - GolfPass Reviewer
Sugar Tree Golf & Country Club
Green fee: $52-$72
What they're saying: "It’s been a few years since I’ve played, but it didn’t disappoint. The new ownership has done a magnificent job with the club house, restaurant and the course. We will definitely be making the trip back out." - JoshS
Landa Park Municipal Golf Course
New Braunfels, Texas
Green fee: $33-$54
What they're saying: "Course is beautiful, Scenery is very nice and the workers are friendly. The greens had been recently aerated but were still rolling fairly good. Pace of play was rather slow but you get that on a friday morning during this time of year. Would recommend this course 10/10 times and will be going back in the near future." - LorenzoaVega