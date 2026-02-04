Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Texas - Golfers' Choice 2026

Everything is bigger in Texas, including its really strong and versatile public golf scene.
jasondeeganga.jpg
La Cantera Golf Resort & Spa - Resort Course - views
La Cantera Golf Resort & Spa's Resort Course overlooks a roller coaster. That's not something you see on a golf course every day.

Texas is so large that a golfer could theoretically drive 800 miles from a golf course in Galveston to play one in El Paso. That's a lot of ground to cover with plenty of really good public golf courses in between.

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Texas every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combines them with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. The Lone Star State's largest big cities - Houston, Dallas and Austin - are loaded with top public golf courses. Many excellent golf resorts call the Texas Hill Country home, too.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Texas or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Texas golf courses reviewed in 2025: 220
Reviews of Texas golf courses in 2025: 10,737

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 11,000 reviews of Texas golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Texas

  1. Hideout Golf Club

    Hideout GC: Putting green
    View Tee Times
    Hideout Golf Club
    Brownwood, Texas
    Public/Resort
    4.8766435986
    104
    Write Review

    Green fee: $69-$99
    What they're saying: "The Hideout Golf Course in Brownwood, TX, is a gem known for its stunning layout and breathtaking views. Designed to challenge golfers of all skill levels, the course weaves through rolling hills, offering both elevation changes and strategically placed hazards that keep the game interesting. The fairways are well-maintained, and the greens are particularly noteworthy—smooth, fast, and true to the line, making for a satisfying putting experience." - Plante86

    Past Golfers' Choice lists of the Best Public Golf Courses in Texas
    Kissing Tree Golf Club
    Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Texas - Golfers' Choice 2025
    From nice resorts to fun munis, the Texas public golf scene delivers the goods for golfers.
    Kissing Tree GC: #7
    Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Texas - Golfers' Choice 2024
    Seek out the best golf courses in Texas in our list.
    Moody Gardens GC: #10
    Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Texas
    These are the best public golf courses in the Lone Star State according to our community of reviewers.
    Fazio Canyons at Barton Creek
    Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Texas
    These are the best public golf courses in the Lone Star State according to our community of reviewers.
    Vaaler Creek Golf Club - No. 17
    Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Texas
    Best public-access courses in the Lone Star state based on reviews from our community of golfers.
    Tee shot No. 1 La Cantera Resort
    Golfers' Choice 2020: Best of Texas golf courses
    The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.

  2. Live Oak Golf Club

    Diamondback National GC
    View Tee Times
    Live Oak Golf Club
    Abilene, Texas
    Public
    4.8360542744
    147
    Write Review

    Green fee: $46-$69
    What they're saying: "I travel to Abilene for work pretty consistently and I always make sure to play a round here. Conditions are always very good. And no issue with pace of play ever." - ReaganSpolyar

  3. Palo Duro Creek Golf Club

    Palo Duro Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Palo Duro Creek Golf Course
    Canyon, Texas
    Public
    4.5490196078
    80
    Write Review

    Green fee: $33-$48
    What they're saying: "I have played a ton of West Texas courses and this was one of the most fun and and at (the same) time challenging course I have played in a hot minute." - Gtiner72

  4. John Pitman Municipal Golf Course

    John Pitman GC
    View Tee Times
    Pitman Municipal Golf Course
    Hereford, Texas
    Public
    4.6797385621
    48
    Write Review

    Green fee: $24-$40
    What they're saying: "I LOVE this course. It has some difficulty and a variety of play within the 18 hole course. The staff is always friendly and you can tell they love golf as much as the players who play there do. The carts have Bluetooth and have the course information, yardage and an electronic scorecard. I usually play with the deals through various websites and it tends to be the cheapest place to play but the course is 100 times better than any other courses in my area" - Eric21fuentes

  5. Kissing Tree Golf Club

    Kissing Tree GC
    View Tee Times
    Kissing Tree Golf Club
    San Marcos, Texas
    Semi-Private
    4.7152170648
    475
    Write Review

    Green fee: $81-$126
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape for this time of year. Greens were true. Fairways and tee boxes are in good shape. I’ll be back playing this course when it’s lush green." - Andymonte03

  6. Borger Country Club

    Borger CC
    View Tee Times
    Borger Country Club
    Borger, Texas
    Semi-Private
    4.7352941176
    7
    Write Review

    Green fee: $26-$34
    What they're saying: "I was absolutely thrilled with the condition of the course and the greens were extra icing on the cake. My traveling buddy and I drove 45 minutes to the course and what a great deal, day and round. I recommend this golf course to anyone wanting a bang for their buck." - Rfc6486

  7. Hidden Hills Municipal Golf Course

    Hidden Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Hidden Hills Public Golf Course
    Pampa, Texas
    Public/Municipal
    3.9411764706
    9
    Write Review

    Green fee: $20-$42
    What they're saying: "Love this course! It has everything from slopes to water up and downs, a lot of strategy involved and the guys are super nice!" - GolfPass Reviewer

  8. Pinnacle Golf Club

    Pinnacle C
    View Tee Times
    Pinnacle Golf Club
    Mabank, Texas
    Semi-Private
    4.6708234265
    757
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$99
    What they're saying: "This course just keeps getting better every time I play it. You can tell they are putting lots of effort into making it a great experience. Friendly shop staff." - 114chaz

  9. Delaware Springs Golf Course

    Delaware Springs GC: #13
    View Tee Times
    Delaware Springs Golf Course
    Burnet, Texas
    Public
    4.661073782
    1322
    Write Review

    Green fee: $52-$71
    What they're saying: "We played a fantastic round with my son and two new friends we were paired with. The course was in great shape and it was a fantastic experience for his first 18 holes. Staff was very friendly and helpful. We came over from Liberty Hill as this is the best course close to us. We will be back a lot in 2026." - Cschwert

  10. Max A. Mandel Golf Course

    Max A. Mandel GC: Clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Max A. Mandel Golf Course
    Laredo, Texas
    Municipal
    4.7385620915
    41
    Write Review

    Green fee: $31-$60
    What they're saying: "Course is in excellent shape. Fairways are beautifully landscaped and greens are well maintained. Overall this course offers a great opportunity to have a fantastic round of golf." - GolfPass Reviewer

  11. San Saba River Golf Course

    San Saba River GC
    View Tee Times
    San Saba River Golf Course
    San Saba, Texas
    Public/Municipal
    4.6645400807
    93
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$40
    What they're saying: "Just an excellent course with some special holes and great layout. Fun to play - water comes into play on several holes and pecan trees on every hole. Makes it a fun challenge. Greens in very solid shape. Staff make it feel good from the moment one walks into the club house. What a great friendly place to play golf." - Texsan

  12. The Rawls Golf Course

    The Rawls at Texas Tech
    View Tee Times
    The Rawls Course at Texas Tech
    Lubbock, Texas
    Public
    4.639728472
    322
    Write Review

    Green fee: $74-$121
    What they're saying: "I love being able to play this course when it is in impeccable condition, definitely helps improve your score, that is unless you are not in the fairway. The rough is thick and there is no roll and good chance you’ll lose your ball, which makes this course even more fun and challenging." - Paulgrubb

  13. The Golf Club Star Ranch

    Star Ranch GC: #15
    View Tee Times
    The Golf Club Star Ranch
    Hutto, Texas
    Public
    4.6390797669
    693
    Write Review

    Green fee: $62-$125
    What they're saying: "(I) truly enjoyed the course as (the) fairways are comfortably accommodating and (the) greens are in phenomenal shape." - Jgivan1

  14. The Links at West Fork

    The Links at West Fork
    View Tee Times
    The Links at West Fork
    Conroe, Texas
    Public
    4.5454545455
    11
    Write Review

    Green fee: $46-$75
    What they're saying: "The Links at West Fork is under new management/ownership and in great condition. Still some work to be done but you can tell they are trying to get this place back. Will definitely add back on to my rotation of courses." - Stephen121212

  15. La Cantera Golf Club

    La Cantera - Resort: #7
    View Tee Times
    La Cantera Golf Club
    San Antonio, Texas
    Public/Resort
    4.6633632035
    633
    Write Review

    Green fee: $160-$205
    What they're saying: "Spectacular day at La Cantera. The greens were fast but responsive to long wedges. Overall this was the best course I’ve played and with the GolfNow savings it was just over $100." - JMoore21

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Texas

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here's some of our other top public golf courses in Texas.

    Memorial Park GC
    Memorial Park Golf Course
    Houston, Texas
    Public/Municipal
    4.3125
    34
    Write Review
    Fields Ranch Golf - East: #18
    Fields Ranch Golf - East Golf Course
    Frisco, Texas
    Resort
    4.2857142857
    2
    Write Review
    Fields Ranch Golf - West: #18
    Fields Ranch Golf - West Golf Course
    Frisco, Texas
    Resort
    4.0
    3
    Write Review
    TPC San Antonio - Oaks: #13
    TPC San Antonio - Oaks Course
    San Antonio, Texas
    Private/Resort
    4.2222222222
    18
    Write Review
    TPC San Antonio - Canyons
    TPC San Antonio - Canyons Course
    San Antonio, Texas
    Private/Resort
    4.7916666667
    17
    Write Review
    Black Jack's Crossing GC at Lajitas
    Black Jack's Crossing Golf Course at Lajitas
    Lajitas, Texas
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.9696969697
    12
    Write Review

  16. Heritage Ranch Golf & Country Club

    Heritage Ranch GCC: Clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club
    Fairview, Texas
    Public/Resort
    4.6215971713
    734
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60-$116
    What they're saying: "Heritage Ranch is a fantastic course! The layout mixes open fairways where you can be aggressive with challenging approach shots and tricky slopes. Course conditions were excellent—greens rolled true, bunkers were very playable, and the fairways were in great shape. Pace of play was quick for a Monday afternoon. Had a great time and will definitely be back!" - Bkmcclintock42

  17. Links At Land's End

    Links at Land's End: Driving range
    View Tee Times
    The Links at Land's End
    Yantis, Texas
    Public
    4.6988700524
    406
    Write Review

    Green fee: $83-$125
    What they're saying: "Golf Course was in great shape! Staff was very friendly and helpful as well. Booked thru Golf Now app and snagged a hot deal time! Course and fairways are well kept along (with) the nice breeze from Lake Fork! Highly will recommend to those to come play! I will be back as well." - Canvus

  18. Vaaler Creek Golf Club

    Vaaler Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Vaaler Creek Golf Club
    Blanco, Texas
    Public
    4.5309453147
    1237
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$110
    What they're saying: "I’ve tee’d off here a lot previously. Every aspect of the course is phenomenal. Fairways, greens, and tee boxes are always green and well kept. The golf carts are in great condition. The staff is nice and friendly. Layout is challenging. Great pace of play. The price is very affordable. Hidden gem of the hill country." - Tbigham

  19. Wildhorse Golf Club of Robson Ranch

    Wildhorse GC of Robson Ranch
    View Tee Times
    Wildhorse Golf Club of Robson Ranch - West/North Course
    Denton, Texas
    Public
    4.5355855095
    852
    Write Review

    Green fee: $66-$133
    What they're saying: "Other than the round being cart path only, [not the fault of Wildhorse, obviously] the round was great and challenging. The driving range, practice green, chipping area and the west and north courses were outstanding. The course is in great shape, offers good challenges and provides a really enjoyable day." - GerryJDail

  20. The Quarry Golf Course

    The Quarry GC: Aerial
    View Tee Times
    The Quarry Golf Course
    San Antonio, Texas
    Public
    4.6042792377
    1111
    Write Review

    Green fee: $92-$175
    What they're saying: "The Quarry is an excellent golf course with great conditions and wonderful staff. Always a great place to play. A must while in San Antonio!" - Iale2527

  21. Moody Gardens

    Moody Gardens GC: #13
    View Tee Times
    Moody Gardens Golf Course
    Galveston, Texas
    Public/Resort
    4.5623855078
    1027
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37-$83
    What they're saying: "I’ve always enjoyed playing here. Today was no exception. Course was in great shape! Greens held good shots, rolled fast but true." - Jondwells

  22. Tempest Golf Club

    Tempest GC: #16
    View Tee Times
    Tempest Golf Club
    Gladewater, Texas
    Semi-Private
    4.3833167227
    343
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$93
    What they're saying: "Course was soggy, but any course would be after receiving 5” of rain the day before. Tee boxes, fairways, and greens in great shape. Majestic views and tough course combined to make the day an unforgettable one." - Migrator

  23. Morris Williams Golf Course

    Morris Williams GC
    View Tee Times
    Morris Williams Golf Course
    Austin, Texas
    Public
    4.2237076649
    537
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$44
    What they're saying: "Really fun course that gives you some interesting and different challenges all a round. Course is in great shape this early into the season which means it’ll be in prime conditions for summer. I’ve golfed at Morris a few times and have never had a bad thing to say about the course or staff. The food/cantina house is also awesome. Plenty of room and great staff. Will return, hopefully with a better golf game." - GolfPass Reviewer

  24. Sugar Tree Golf & Country Club

    SugarTree GC
    View Tee Times
    SugarTree Golf Club
    Lipan, Texas
    Semi-Private
    4.5616278668
    475
    Write Review

    Green fee: $52-$72
    What they're saying: "It’s been a few years since I’ve played, but it didn’t disappoint. The new ownership has done a magnificent job with the club house, restaurant and the course. We will definitely be making the trip back out." - JoshS

  25. Landa Park Municipal Golf Course

    Landa Park Municipal GC
    View Tee Times
    Landa Park Municipal Golf Course
    New Braunfels, Texas
    Municipal
    4.5447904652
    1233
    Write Review

    Green fee: $33-$54
    What they're saying: "Course is beautiful, Scenery is very nice and the workers are friendly. The greens had been recently aerated but were still rolling fairly good. Pace of play was rather slow but you get that on a friday morning during this time of year. Would recommend this course 10/10 times and will be going back in the near future." - LorenzoaVega

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2024
View all the Golfers' Choice 2024 lists, including all 50 states.
Mount Juliet.jpg
5 Min Read
25 hidden golf course gems in Great Britain and Ireland - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026
Bahia Beach Resort GC - no. 16
1 Min Read
Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Puerto Rico - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026
Turnberry Resort - Ailsa golf course - 15th
3 Min Read
20 hidden golf course gems in Scotland - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026
Taboo Golf Club - hole 7
4 Min Read
25 hidden golf gems in Canada - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026
Tenby GC
2 Min Read
10 hidden golf course gems in Wales - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026
Luttrellstown Castle GCC: #18
3 Min Read
20 hidden golf course gems in Ireland and Northern Ireland - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026

More from the author

gc-florida-ccf-roost.JPG
7 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Florida - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Bahia Beach Resort GC - no. 16
1 Min Read
Best 3 Public Golf Courses in Puerto Rico - Golfers' Choice 2026
gc-nc-tot-hill-farm.JPG
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in North Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Sanctuary Golf Club - hole 15
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Georgia - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Long Reef GC
3 Min Read
Best 10 Hidden Gem Public Golf Courses in Australia - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Apes Hill - back nine
7 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Caribbean - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

Popular

Limestone Springs GC
3 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Alabama - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto Penasco: #9
5 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Mexico - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
gc-sc-caledonia-hero.jpg
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in South Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Monarch Beach Golf Links
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Read More
Now Reading
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Texas - Golfers' Choice 2026

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me