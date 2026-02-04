Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 3 Public Golf Courses in Puerto Rico - Golfers' Choice 2026

Puerto Rico's top public and resort courses offer the perfect escape for winter.
Bahia Beach Resort GC - no. 16
The 16th green at Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club features the course's best ocean views.

Puerto Rico is blessed with the most golf courses in the Caribbean.

That's what makes it such a wonderful golf destination, especially in winter.

GolfPass releases a Top Public Golf Courses in Puerto Rico every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. Chi Chi Rodriguez is the island's most famous golfer. He played a lot of golf at Dorado Beach, one of Puerto Rico's top golf resorts. Many of Puerto Rico's best public courses hug the Caribbean Sea. Others view the Atlantic Ocean.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Puerto Rico -- or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Puerto Rican golf courses reviewed in 2025: 5
Reviews of Puerto Rican golf courses in 2025: 63

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed 63 reviews of Puerto Rico golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Puerto Rico

  1. Bahia Beach Resort

    Bahia Beach Resort & GC
    View Tee Times
    Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club
    Rio Grande, Rio Grande
    Resort
    4.850931677
    113
    Write Review

    Green fee: $199-$299
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape and pace of play could not have been any better. Played behind a family but they kept the pace moving. Enjoyed the round and would go back tomorrow if I was staying in PR." - mpmurphy718

  2. Punta Borinquen Golf Club

    Punta Borinquen GCC
    View Tee Times
    Punta Borinquen Golf and Country Club
    Base Ramey, Aguadilla
    Public
    4.056022409
    31
    Write Review

    Green fee: $66-$72
    What they're saying: "Love This Course. Great Layout on top of a cliff overlooking world class beaches. It is just a super fun course to play." - cupfan

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Puerto Rico

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We've been lucky enough to visit Puerto Rico multiple times. Here are our some other top golf courses in Puerto Rico.

    TPC Dorado Beach - East: #4
    TPC Dorado Beach - East Course
    Dorado, Dorado
    Resort
    4.7414965986
    23
    Write Review
    El Conquistador Resort & Waldorf Astoria Spa: Driving range
    El Conquistador Resort & Waldorf Astoria Spa
    Fajardo, Fajardo
    Resort
    4.5
    4
    Write Review
    Palmas del Mar CC - The Flamboyan
    Palmas del Mar Country Club - The Flamboyan Course
    Humacao, Humacao
    Resort
    0.0
    0
    Write Review
    Royal Isabela
    Royal Isabela
    Isabela, Isabela
    Private
    3.273015873
    46
    Write Review

  3. The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - River Course

    The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - River Course's 7th hole
    View Tee Times
    The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - River Course
    Rio Grande, Rio Grande
    Resort
    3.7966004584
    77
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95-$145+
    What they're saying: "Pleasant Suprise. After looking at other reviews (we) did not know what to expect. Used golf now app and my discount felt it was a good value compared to other courses around. Teed it up and had only one single who played thru. After that (we) did not see anyone. The course was ours alone." - Ralph3934695

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

