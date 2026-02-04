Best 3 Public Golf Courses in Puerto Rico - Golfers' Choice 2026

Puerto Rico is blessed with the most golf courses in the Caribbean.

That's what makes it such a wonderful golf destination, especially in winter.

GolfPass releases a Top Public Golf Courses in Puerto Rico every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. Chi Chi Rodriguez is the island's most famous golfer. He played a lot of golf at Dorado Beach, one of Puerto Rico's top golf resorts. Many of Puerto Rico's best public courses hug the Caribbean Sea. Others view the Atlantic Ocean.

Puerto Rican golf courses reviewed in 2025: 5

Reviews of Puerto Rican golf courses in 2025: 63

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed 63 reviews of Puerto Rico golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.