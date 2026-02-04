Best 3 Public Golf Courses in Puerto Rico - Golfers' Choice 2026

Puerto Rico is blessed with the most golf courses in the Caribbean.
That's what makes it such a wonderful golf destination, especially in winter.
GolfPass releases a Top Public Golf Courses in Puerto Rico every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. Chi Chi Rodriguez is the island's most famous golfer. He played a lot of golf at Dorado Beach, one of Puerto Rico's top golf resorts. Many of Puerto Rico's best public courses hug the Caribbean Sea. Others view the Atlantic Ocean.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Puerto Rican golf courses reviewed in 2025: 5
Reviews of Puerto Rican golf courses in 2025: 63
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed 63 reviews of Puerto Rico golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Puerto Rico
-
Bahia Beach ResortRio Grande, Rio GrandeResort4.850931677113
Green fee: $199-$299
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape and pace of play could not have been any better. Played behind a family but they kept the pace moving. Enjoyed the round and would go back tomorrow if I was staying in PR." - mpmurphy718
-
Punta Borinquen Golf ClubBase Ramey, AguadillaPublic4.05602240931
Green fee: $66-$72
What they're saying: "Love This Course. Great Layout on top of a cliff overlooking world class beaches. It is just a super fun course to play." - cupfan
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Puerto Rico
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We've been lucky enough to visit Puerto Rico multiple times. Here are our some other top golf courses in Puerto Rico.
-
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - River CourseRio Grande, Rio GrandeResort3.796600458477
Green fee: $95-$145+
What they're saying: "Pleasant Suprise. After looking at other reviews (we) did not know what to expect. Used golf now app and my discount felt it was a good value compared to other courses around. Teed it up and had only one single who played thru. After that (we) did not see anyone. The course was ours alone." - Ralph3934695