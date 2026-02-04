Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Georgia - Golfers' Choice 2026

Every golfer dreams of playing golf at Augusta National Golf Club, the home of the Masters every April.

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are the two most famous golfers to win a green jacket at Augusta, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a more memorable victory than Rory McIlroy's emotional triumph in 2025.

Playing Augusta probably ain't gonna happen for us everyday golfers, but that's okay because Georgia is also home to some of America's top public golf courses.

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Georgia every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public tee times to qualify. All of the best public golf courses in Georgia are championship layouts. Driving ranges and nice restaurants and good clubhouses are all part of the package in the Peach State.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Georgia or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Georgia golf courses reviewed in 2025: 135

Reviews of Georgia golf courses in 2025: 7,465

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 7,500 reviews of Georgia golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.