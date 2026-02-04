Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Georgia - Golfers' Choice 2026

Georgia is famous for hosting the Masters every April, but its public golf scene is top-shelf, too.
Sanctuary Golf Club - hole 15
The 15th hole at the Sanctuary Golf Club offers a risk-reward short par 4 playing between 291 and 333 yards.

Every golfer dreams of playing golf at Augusta National Golf Club, the home of the Masters every April.

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are the two most famous golfers to win a green jacket at Augusta, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a more memorable victory than Rory McIlroy's emotional triumph in 2025.

Playing Augusta probably ain't gonna happen for us everyday golfers, but that's okay because Georgia is also home to some of America's top public golf courses.

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Georgia every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public tee times to qualify. All of the best public golf courses in Georgia are championship layouts. Driving ranges and nice restaurants and good clubhouses are all part of the package in the Peach State.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Georgia or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Georgia golf courses reviewed in 2025: 135
Reviews of Georgia golf courses in 2025: 7,465

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 7,500 reviews of Georgia golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Georgia

  1. Brasstown Valley Resort Golf Course

    Brasstown Valley Resort
    View Tee Times
    Brasstown Valley Resort
    Young Harris, Georgia
    Resort
    4.7518297642
    267
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$100+
    What they're saying: "Awesome Course. Absolutely a beautiful golf course. Playing for the first time via friend recommendation I was throughly impressed by the staff and facilities. Definitely will play again and recommend it to those that love mountain golf courses." - Rosie12013

  2. Sanctuary Golf Club

    Sanctuary GC
    View Tee Times
    Sanctuary Golf Club
    Waverly, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    4.8009766327
    509
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75-$125+
    What they're saying: "Great place for golf/food. Had lunch, food was very good and reasonable. Staff friendly and helpful. Course is in great condition." - 72MorTonWm, GolfPass reviewer

  3. Meadow Links At George T. Bagby

    George T. Bagby - Meadow Links Golf Course
    View Tee Times
    Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
    Fort Gaines, Georgia
    Public
    4.7955529463
    239
    Write Review

    Green fee: $29-$47
    What they're saying: "We have played here many times and the course is always perfect. We play here as often as possible. The course maintenance crew does an awesome job. Always clean and manicured to perfection." - GolfPass Reviewer

  4. Richard B. Russell At Arrowhead Pointe Golf Course

    Arrowhead Pointe At Lake Richard B. Russell: Clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Arrowhead Pointe At Lake Richard B. Russell
    Elberton, Georgia
    Municipal
    4.7703939276
    968
    Write Review

    Green fee: $32-$60
    What they're saying: "Great golf course surrounded by nature and beautiful Lake Russell. The course is always in tremendous shape and extremely well kept Hats off to the ground keepers and an awesome staff." - DSMoyers

  5. Lakes Golf Course At Laura Walker State Park

    Lakes GC at Laura Walker State Park
    View Tee Times
    Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
    Waycross, Georgia
    Public
    4.5553558232
    581
    Write Review

    Green fee: $33-$50
    What they're saying: "Yesterday was my second visit this year. The course has been in top notch condition each time. I really can’t say enough as to how great the experience is, everything is just how you’d want it from the clubhouse, to the range and the course itself. Easily the best value in 100 mile radius. I’ll be back!!" - Ogado78

  6. Chicopee Woods Golf Course

    Chicopee Woods GC
    View Tee Times
    Chicopee Woods Golf Course - Mill Nine
    Gainesville, Georgia
    Public
    4.5992631188
    2000
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60-$85
    What they're saying: "Very organized staff on a weekend. Even with an outing playing behind us. Pace of Play was awesome and we played as a foursome in just under 4 hours. Carts were in great condition and stocked with sand, club cleaners, and a cooler. Cart GPS is very accurate. 100 bucks for 18 holes and 25 range balls is a touch on the high side, but not unfair to have a good experience." - Hamus14

  7. Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course

    Lanier Islands Legacy GC: #12
    View Tee Times
    Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
    Buford, Georgia
    Resort
    4.6389709887
    689
    Write Review

    Green fee: $92-$132
    What they're saying: "This is one of the best courses to play in metro Atlanta. Very scenic course. The course is always in great condition. Staff is very friendly. You have to hit straight to score well on this course." - 8ball2001

  8. Echelon Golf Club

    Echelon GC
    View Tee Times
    Echelon Golf Club
    Alpharetta, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    4.6193714938
    785
    Write Review

    Green fee: $72-$99+
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course and one of the toughest courses I’ve played in Georgia. Amazing facilities will definitely return" - Zlerner18

  9. Cateechee

    Cateechee
    View Tee Times
    Cateechee
    Hartwell, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    4.5491432812
    258
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$95+
    What they're saying: "The land that this golf course resides on is very special and feels like a nature preserve. The layout is forgiving and beautiful with no tree trouble and only a few hazards. The greens are fast and roll true." - LegendJeff

  10. Heritage Oaks Golf Club

    Heritage Oaks GC
    View Tee Times
    Heritage Oaks Golf Club
    Brunswick, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    4.4686618827
    516
    Write Review

    Green fee: $86-$125
    What they're saying: "Staff was great, and the golf course was pristine. Accuracy is paramount, but very fair. Greens rolled great, and the fairways were perfect. Maintenance does a very good job with the course from tee to green. I would reccomend this course to eveyone!!" - GolfPass Reviewer

  11. Harbor Club on Lake Oconee

    Harbor Club on Lake Oconee
    View Tee Times
    Harbor Club on Lake Oconee
    Greensboro, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    4.5343441725
    253
    Write Review

    Green fee: $105-$299
    What they're saying: "I always enjoy Harbor Club. The staff is friendly and accommodating. The course is in really great shape." - Drew1102041

  12. Applewood Golf Course

    Applewood GC
    View Tee Times
    Applewood Golf Course
    Keysville, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    4.5071651194
    850
    Write Review

    Green fee: $33-$53
    What they're saying: "First time Applewood golfer. Had at tee time in the afternoon on Saturday and got rained out right before. The staff in the club house was more than accommodating and moved my tee time to the next morning. Absolutely loved the course when I got to play. Very open fairways, but still a level of difficulty to them. Very well maintained. Had a amazing round despite what my scorecard said. I will definitely play this course again." - WayneH14

  13. The Chimneys Golf Course

    The Chimneys GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    The Chimneys Golf Course
    Winder, Georgia
    Public
    4.4620474005
    1111
    Write Review

    Green fee: $53-$72
    What they're saying: "The Chimneys is a city owned course that offers golfers a quality experience. Checking in you are met by super staff that are upbeat and friendly. Nice pro shop and beverages are available. There is a starter on the first tee which keeps start times spaced and orderly. Pace of play was pretty good finishing in under 4 hours in a busy day. The fairways and greens were in excellent condition making the overall experience first rate. All at an affordable price!" - Peter3943030

  14. Highland Walk At Victoria Bryant

    Highland Walk at Victoria Bryant
    View Tee Times
    Highland Walk at Victoria Bryant
    Royston, Georgia
    Public
    4.461479839
    634
    Write Review

    Green fee: $34-$53
    What they're saying: "Very nice course. Well maintained. Me and my buddies had (a) really good time. The greens (are) nice (and the) fairways (are) wide open. 10/10 recommend. (It is) great for value." - Qn74589

  15. Heron Bay Golf & Country Club

    Heron Bay GCC: #4, #12
    View Tee Times
    Heron Bay Golf & Country Club
    Locust Grove, Georgia
    Private
    4.4258902018
    527
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50-$80+
    What they're saying: "I had heard good things about Heron Bay from other Golf Now players and it didn't disappoint. The course was in great shape, the greens were very good, though I had trouble adjusting to the speed. I will definitely return!" - Danjayhawk

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Georgia

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Georgia not recognized in Golfers' Choice.

    great-waters-2.jpg
    Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters
    Eatonton, Georgia
    Private/Resort
    4.9004524887
    15
    Write Review
    Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Oconee
    Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Oconee
    Greensboro, Georgia
    Public
    4.0534759358
    13
    Write Review
    Plantation at Sea Island GC: #3
    Plantation at Sea Island Golf Club
    St Simons Island, Georgia
    Resort
    4.8285714286
    11
    Write Review
    Retreat at Sea Island GC: #1
    Retreat at Sea Island Golf Club
    St Simons Island, Georgia
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.0
    4
    Write Review
    McLemore Club - The Keep: #10
    McLemore Club - The Keep
    Rising Fawn, Georgia
    Private
    4.0
    2
    Write Review
    McLemore Club - Highlands: #2
    McLemore Club - Highlands Course
    Rising Fawn, Georgia
    Private
    3.8097222222
    43
    Write Review
    Barnsley GC: 10th green
    Barnsley Golf Club
    Barnsley, Barnsley
    Municipal
    0.0
    0
    Write Review
    The Frog at The Georgian: #13
    View Tee Times
    The Frog at the Georgian
    Villa Rica, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    3.9556838778
    524
    Write Review
    University of Georgia GC: #12
    University of Georgia Golf Course
    Athens, Georgia
    Public
    4.9042995839
    207
    Write Review

  16. The Club At Savannah Harbor

    The Club At Savannah Harbor
    View Tee Times
    The Club at Savannah Harbor
    Savannah, Georgia
    Resort
    4.477294867
    1016
    Write Review

    Green fee: $104-$160
    What they're saying: "This is a must play in the Savannah area. For the money it was beyond worth it. Phenomenal course and experience. Very friendly and professional people." - Dgow22

  17. The Club at Osprey Cove

    The Club at Osprey Cove
    View Tee Times
    The Club at Osprey Cove
    Saint Marys, Georgia
    Private/Resort
    4.5613220727
    430
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Awesome course and definitely worth it if you get a (GolfNow hot) deal time! Course in awesome shape. Beautiful layout and greens fast and pure." - Tappestry

  18. Chateau Elan Golf Club - Chateau Course

    Chateau Elan GC - Chateau: #1
    View Tee Times
    Chateau Elan Golf Club - Chateau Course
    Braselton, Georgia
    Resort
    4.4369169073
    854
    Write Review

    Green fee: $56-$150
    What they're saying: "Everything was in really good condition. Greens were well maintained along with fairways. Staff were really great! I played late ... there was a lot of cart traffic from the residents while trying to finish up but they were respectful and kept their distance from players. Overall, a very nice course I would recommend and would play again." - Lewisjoe

  19. Crystal Lake Golf and Country Club

    Crystal Lake G&CC: clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Crystal Lake Golf & Country Club
    Hampton, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    4.4149122128
    1022
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$80
    What they're saying: "I have played the course numerous times in the last (year). They keep the course in very good conditions, and the greens are excellent. I have never had a bad experience at Crystal Lake, and Tuesday was no different. Keep up the good work!!!!!" - Ajh3530

  20. The Providence Club

    Providence Club
    View Tee Times
    Providence Club
    Monroe, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    4.3586915267
    1082
    Write Review

    Green fee: $34-$79
    What they're saying: "Great place to play for beginners for sure. Open but some holes give you a challenge. Really like the staff and the greens and pretty good." - BryantWise

  21. Sapelo Hammock Golf Course

    Sapelo Hammock GC
    View Tee Times
    Sapelo Hammock Golf Club
    Shellman Bluff, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    4.4759748549
    1062
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$85
    What they're saying: "This course is a hidden gem! Tucked away in the marshes of Shellmans bluff, this course is gorgeous! I loved how it winded through a spacious neighborhood with gorgeous homes and beautiful marshlands. Wide open fairways. Gorgeous greens that rolled so true and very fast. The staff was amazing and so was the food. A guy sitting at the bar enjoying lunch was super nice, ended up being one of the owners. It was such a beautiful experience we went back around and played another round. Can't wait to get back here!" - Tbonesjr1

  22. Currahee Golf Club

    Currahee Club: #11
    View Tee Times
    Currahee Club
    Toccoa, Georgia
    Private
    4.614379085
    27
    Write Review

    Green fee: $135-$175
    What they're saying: "Nothing bad to say about a top notch, well designed course with outstanding facilities and a professional staff who makes everyone comfortable and welcomed." - GolfPass Reviewer

  23. Forest Hills Golf Club

    Forest Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Forest Hills Golf Club
    Augusta, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    4.2267393165
    713
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$85
    What they're saying: "Played on Saturday got a pretty good deal on GolfNow. Course is in great shape. The greens are perfection right now. I highly recommend if you haven’t been there to give it a shot." - David5202361

  24. Achasta Golf Club

    Achasta GC
    Achasta Golf Club
    Dahlonega, Georgia
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.4847430978
    256
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$96
    What they're saying: "First time playing this course and it was beautiful. Didn't play as well as I would have liked so booked another tee time for this weekend!" - Brbutler

  25. Griffin Bell Golf Links

    Griffin Bell GC
    Griffin Bell Golf & Conference Center
    Public

    Green fee: $34-$60
    What they're saying: "This course offers different challenges for the average golfer. Located in town, I have always seen wildlife on this course. I am looking forward to seeing the new clubhouse. The new carts are great and the staff is very friendly." - GeorgeDuffer

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
