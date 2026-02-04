Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Georgia - Golfers' Choice 2026

Every golfer dreams of playing golf at Augusta National Golf Club, the home of the Masters every April.
Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are the two most famous golfers to win a green jacket at Augusta, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a more memorable victory than Rory McIlroy's emotional triumph in 2025.
Playing Augusta probably ain't gonna happen for us everyday golfers, but that's okay because Georgia is also home to some of America's top public golf courses.
GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Georgia every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public tee times to qualify. All of the best public golf courses in Georgia are championship layouts. Driving ranges and nice restaurants and good clubhouses are all part of the package in the Peach State.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Georgia or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Georgia golf courses reviewed in 2025: 135
Reviews of Georgia golf courses in 2025: 7,465
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 7,500 reviews of Georgia golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Georgia
-
Brasstown Valley Resort Golf Course
Green fee: $39-$100+
What they're saying: "Awesome Course. Absolutely a beautiful golf course. Playing for the first time via friend recommendation I was throughly impressed by the staff and facilities. Definitely will play again and recommend it to those that love mountain golf courses." - Rosie12013
-
Sanctuary Golf Club
Green fee: $75-$125+
What they're saying: "Great place for golf/food. Had lunch, food was very good and reasonable. Staff friendly and helpful. Course is in great condition." - 72MorTonWm, GolfPass reviewer
-
Meadow Links At George T. Bagby
Green fee: $29-$47
What they're saying: "We have played here many times and the course is always perfect. We play here as often as possible. The course maintenance crew does an awesome job. Always clean and manicured to perfection." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Richard B. Russell At Arrowhead Pointe Golf CourseElberton, GeorgiaMunicipal4.7703939276968
Green fee: $32-$60
What they're saying: "Great golf course surrounded by nature and beautiful Lake Russell. The course is always in tremendous shape and extremely well kept Hats off to the ground keepers and an awesome staff." - DSMoyers
-
Lakes Golf Course At Laura Walker State ParkWaycross, GeorgiaPublic4.5553558232581
Green fee: $33-$50
What they're saying: "Yesterday was my second visit this year. The course has been in top notch condition each time. I really can’t say enough as to how great the experience is, everything is just how you’d want it from the clubhouse, to the range and the course itself. Easily the best value in 100 mile radius. I’ll be back!!" - Ogado78
-
Chicopee Woods Golf CourseGainesville, GeorgiaPublic4.59926311882000
Green fee: $60-$85
What they're saying: "Very organized staff on a weekend. Even with an outing playing behind us. Pace of Play was awesome and we played as a foursome in just under 4 hours. Carts were in great condition and stocked with sand, club cleaners, and a cooler. Cart GPS is very accurate. 100 bucks for 18 holes and 25 range balls is a touch on the high side, but not unfair to have a good experience." - Hamus14
-
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf CourseBuford, GeorgiaResort4.6389709887689
Green fee: $92-$132
What they're saying: "This is one of the best courses to play in metro Atlanta. Very scenic course. The course is always in great condition. Staff is very friendly. You have to hit straight to score well on this course." - 8ball2001
-
Echelon Golf Club
Green fee: $72-$99+
What they're saying: "Beautiful course and one of the toughest courses I’ve played in Georgia. Amazing facilities will definitely return" - Zlerner18
-
Cateechee
Green fee: $70-$95+
What they're saying: "The land that this golf course resides on is very special and feels like a nature preserve. The layout is forgiving and beautiful with no tree trouble and only a few hazards. The greens are fast and roll true." - LegendJeff
-
Heritage Oaks Golf ClubBrunswick, GeorgiaSemi-Private4.4686618827516
Green fee: $86-$125
What they're saying: "Staff was great, and the golf course was pristine. Accuracy is paramount, but very fair. Greens rolled great, and the fairways were perfect. Maintenance does a very good job with the course from tee to green. I would reccomend this course to eveyone!!" - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Harbor Club on Lake OconeeGreensboro, GeorgiaSemi-Private4.5343441725253
Green fee: $105-$299
What they're saying: "I always enjoy Harbor Club. The staff is friendly and accommodating. The course is in really great shape." - Drew1102041
-
Applewood Golf Course
Green fee: $33-$53
What they're saying: "First time Applewood golfer. Had at tee time in the afternoon on Saturday and got rained out right before. The staff in the club house was more than accommodating and moved my tee time to the next morning. Absolutely loved the course when I got to play. Very open fairways, but still a level of difficulty to them. Very well maintained. Had a amazing round despite what my scorecard said. I will definitely play this course again." - WayneH14
-
The Chimneys Golf Course
Green fee: $53-$72
What they're saying: "The Chimneys is a city owned course that offers golfers a quality experience. Checking in you are met by super staff that are upbeat and friendly. Nice pro shop and beverages are available. There is a starter on the first tee which keeps start times spaced and orderly. Pace of play was pretty good finishing in under 4 hours in a busy day. The fairways and greens were in excellent condition making the overall experience first rate. All at an affordable price!" - Peter3943030
-
Highland Walk At Victoria BryantRoyston, GeorgiaPublic4.461479839634
Green fee: $34-$53
What they're saying: "Very nice course. Well maintained. Me and my buddies had (a) really good time. The greens (are) nice (and the) fairways (are) wide open. 10/10 recommend. (It is) great for value." - Qn74589
-
Heron Bay Golf & Country ClubLocust Grove, GeorgiaPrivate4.4258902018527
Green fee: $50-$80+
What they're saying: "I had heard good things about Heron Bay from other Golf Now players and it didn't disappoint. The course was in great shape, the greens were very good, though I had trouble adjusting to the speed. I will definitely return!" - Danjayhawk
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Georgia
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Georgia not recognized in Golfers' Choice.Villa Rica, GeorgiaSemi-Private3.9556838778524
-
The Club At Savannah Harbor
Green fee: $104-$160
What they're saying: "This is a must play in the Savannah area. For the money it was beyond worth it. Phenomenal course and experience. Very friendly and professional people." - Dgow22
-
The Club at Osprey CoveSaint Marys, GeorgiaPrivate/Resort4.5613220727430
What they're saying: "Awesome course and definitely worth it if you get a (GolfNow hot) deal time! Course in awesome shape. Beautiful layout and greens fast and pure." - Tappestry
-
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Chateau CourseBraselton, GeorgiaResort4.4369169073854
Green fee: $56-$150
What they're saying: "Everything was in really good condition. Greens were well maintained along with fairways. Staff were really great! I played late ... there was a lot of cart traffic from the residents while trying to finish up but they were respectful and kept their distance from players. Overall, a very nice course I would recommend and would play again." - Lewisjoe
-
Crystal Lake Golf and Country ClubHampton, GeorgiaSemi-Private4.41491221281022
Green fee: $40-$80
What they're saying: "I have played the course numerous times in the last (year). They keep the course in very good conditions, and the greens are excellent. I have never had a bad experience at Crystal Lake, and Tuesday was no different. Keep up the good work!!!!!" - Ajh3530
-
The Providence Club
Green fee: $34-$79
What they're saying: "Great place to play for beginners for sure. Open but some holes give you a challenge. Really like the staff and the greens and pretty good." - BryantWise
-
Sapelo Hammock Golf CourseShellman Bluff, GeorgiaSemi-Private4.47597485491062
Green fee: $65-$85
What they're saying: "This course is a hidden gem! Tucked away in the marshes of Shellmans bluff, this course is gorgeous! I loved how it winded through a spacious neighborhood with gorgeous homes and beautiful marshlands. Wide open fairways. Gorgeous greens that rolled so true and very fast. The staff was amazing and so was the food. A guy sitting at the bar enjoying lunch was super nice, ended up being one of the owners. It was such a beautiful experience we went back around and played another round. Can't wait to get back here!" - Tbonesjr1
-
Currahee Golf Club
Green fee: $135-$175
What they're saying: "Nothing bad to say about a top notch, well designed course with outstanding facilities and a professional staff who makes everyone comfortable and welcomed." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Forest Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $40-$85
What they're saying: "Played on Saturday got a pretty good deal on GolfNow. Course is in great shape. The greens are perfection right now. I highly recommend if you haven’t been there to give it a shot." - David5202361
-
Achasta Golf Club
Green fee: $65-$96
What they're saying: "First time playing this course and it was beautiful. Didn't play as well as I would have liked so booked another tee time for this weekend!" - Brbutler
-
Griffin Bell Golf Links
Green fee: $34-$60
What they're saying: "This course offers different challenges for the average golfer. Located in town, I have always seen wildlife on this course. I am looking forward to seeing the new clubhouse. The new carts are great and the staff is very friendly." - GeorgeDuffer