Best 10 Hidden Gem Public Golf Courses in Australia - Golfers' Choice 2026

Australia's most famous courses are mostly unattainable for both locals and most visiting golfers.
They're prestigious and expensive. That fact helps to explain why we release a list of the Top 10 Hidden Gem Public Golf Courses from Australia every January/February instead of a true "best-of" list. It's more useful to everyday golfers than another ranking of exclusive clubs like Royal Melbourne, Victoria Golf Club, Metropolitan Golf Club or Kingston Heath.
We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least three reviews and at least some public access to qualify. These are some of the best public golf courses in Australia.
We make our Golfers' Choice lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Australia -- or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Australian golf courses reviewed in 2025: 95
Reviews of Australian golf courses in 2025: 776
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed 776 reviews of Australian golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Top Hidden Gem public golf courses in Australia
-
Long Reef Golf Club
Green fee: $50-$87
What they're saying: "Long Reef Golf Club was such fun to play. Granted I got lucky with the weather as hardly any breeze and a nice temperature and can imagine it's a different animal if the wind blows. You can bash driver pretty much everywhere with a few shortish par 4's that tempt you with the opportunity of glory where strategic play is the obvious choice. Some of the views are amazing especially off the 16th tee which is as good a backdrop as there can be. Course was in decent nick and the greens were very good indeed. Friendly pro shop and good facilities. At $66 green fee for me it's amazing value for such a fun and enjoyable round. Can't recommend it enough" - GJenkins
-
Cape Schanck Golf Club
Green fee: $90-$185
What they're saying: "Played here for the first time and what a treat, the course was in superb condition with some magical holes especially the back 9 (we hit off of 10 to start). This is great value for $85. A must play when on the Peninsula." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Port Kembla Golf Club
Green fee: $43-$60
What they're saying: "Played Port Kembla for the first time and what a surprise how good it was. I have played most courses in Illawarra and must say it was as good as most of the others for less money. Will definitely play again." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Settlers Run Golf & Country Club
Green fee: $62-$89
What they're saying: "We are new to the Melbourne area and have played 8 courses in the area and this is the Winner. Great price, nice atmosphere and friendly staff. We had to park on the street but that was no issue." - Willbwatt
-
Korumburra Golf Club
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "A friend and I played the front nine holes at Korumburra. We are average weekend golfers and found the course relatively easy and only lost one ball between the two of us. The course is undulating. We walked it and it was a good workout. Spectacular scenery and lots of native birds including some spectacular black cockatoos. We are in our 60’s and thoroughly enjoyed the course. The back nine holes looked quite steep. Would probably recommend getting a cart." - GolfPass Reviewer
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Australia
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Australia

With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. To clarify, many of the best courses in Australia are private, and only allow public access to bucket-list chasing Americans and other foreigners. We've been lucky enough to play many of the best courses in Australia, Tasmania and King Island, so our choices are tough to get on for many golfers.
-
Brookwater Golf Club
Green fee: $120-$150
What they're saying: "What an experience to finally play Brookwater. The course is very challenging but so beautifully manicured and some of the holes felt like you were playing Augusta. Cant wait to play again. The food in the restaurant was first class." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Buninyong Golf Club
Green fee: $31-$40
What they're saying: "The online booking process worked seamlessly. The course was in very good condition. We enjoyed the picturesque layout. We weren’t too forced with people behind us or slowed down by people in front. Signage was very good. The fairways were in great condition. Love to play this course listening to the kookaburras in the trees. Thoroughly enjoyed the day. A challenging layout." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Windaroo Lakes Golf Club
Green fee: $38-$79
What they're saying: "Value for money, great course with good drainage. It's been a really wet week with some courses closed yet the Windaroo irrigation works great! Tough greens and a real challenge on some par 4s. Long par 5s that you need to drive 300 meters to reach in two shots...not me! Will be back!!!" - Ed2025
-
Springwood Country Club
Green fee: $19-$26
What they're saying: "The pro shop person was the most helpful guy. He welcomed us, gave us a map and went out of his way to get us playing even before we were meant to. The course was well maintained, challenging but within our ability. I will definitely be back to play again. The 19th hole was well stocked and the food were delicious. Great experience. " - wvlok75
-
Moss Vale Golf Club
Green fee: $43-$65
What they're saying: "Truly a hidden gem of a course. Really friendly pro shop and the course condition was exceptionally high. A mature parkland course which tested accuracy off the tee on numerous tee shots with a good variety of holes with lots of elevation change. The greens were excellent and super quick. Leaving yourself below the hole was a must but even then subtle breaks challenged every putt. Stand out hole for me was the par 5 4th hole with an elevated tee hitting down to a sweeping dog leg fairway with the approach over a hazard to a green in front of the clubhouse. The clubhouse was closed for renovation but there is a separate dormie house which included a really nice patio overlooking the course." - G Jenkins