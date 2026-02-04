Best 10 Hidden Gem Public Golf Courses in Australia - Golfers' Choice 2026

Australia's most famous courses are mostly unattainable for both locals and most visiting golfers.

They're prestigious and expensive. That fact helps to explain why we release a list of the Top 10 Hidden Gem Public Golf Courses from Australia every January/February instead of a true "best-of" list. It's more useful to everyday golfers than another ranking of exclusive clubs like Royal Melbourne, Victoria Golf Club, Metropolitan Golf Club or Kingston Heath.

We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least three reviews and at least some public access to qualify. These are some of the best public golf courses in Australia.

We make our Golfers' Choice lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Australia -- or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Australian golf courses reviewed in 2025: 95

Reviews of Australian golf courses in 2025: 776

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed 776 reviews of Australian golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.