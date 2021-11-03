Want to live on The Old Course At St. Andrews? A rare opportunity just became available.

The Kohler-owned Hamilton Grand building has an apartment on the market. The price is steep but the location is almost impossible to beat.
Tim Gavrich
The red sandstone Hamilton Grand (right) is one of St. Andrews' iconic building, and therefore one of the most recognizable in golf.

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland - If you could have a home anywhere in the world, where would you choose?

Chances are, if you're reading this, St. Andrews, Scotland is pretty high on your list.

Owning a home in the Auld Grey Toon is a dream rich in details for many golfers: the chance to amble down its narrow streets, between centuries-old stone buildings, heading for the Links Trust courses with a golf bag slung over the shoulder. A round or two on The Old Course and a drink amongst caddies and visitors in the Dunvegan or another cozy pub are in order. Toddle back home through town, get up, do it again tomorrow.

Of all the residential addresses in St. Andrews, the most coveted is arguably 21 Golf Place. That's the Hamilton Grand, the reddish Dumfries sandstone edifice that lords over the 18th green of The Old Course and appears in every town-facing photo and video of the golf course. Its neighbor: the grey clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient.

The Hamilton Grand was originally a hotel, opened in 1895. A luxury property even back then, it was the first hotel in Scotland with hot and cold running water. It also was the first to install an elevator.

Requisitioned for pilots' lodgings during World War II, the building eventually was taken over by the University of St. Andrews and used for half a century as a dormitory (lucky students!). It changed hands in the early 2000s and ultimately fell into disrepair until Herb Kohler bought it in 2009.

Kohler, who had bought the nearby Old Course Hotel in 2004, had the Hamilton Grand's common areas restored to their historic grandeur while converting its rooms into 27 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments.

A unit in the building, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom Apartment 26, just came on the market. It has a list price of £2,829,000, or just over $3,864,000 (as of the exchange rate at press time). Views from this particular apartment are aimed over the town of St. Andrews, rather than The Old Course itself. Still, the location is exceptional and the building's Communal Terrace, open to all residents, offers an all-time-great view over the links west and north toward Carnoustie.

It's a steep price, but between the incomparable location and other perks of ownership - golf privileges at the St. Andrews courses, including the inland Duke's layout, plus the ability to charge food and beverage from The Old Course Hotel bars and restaurants to the apartment account - there's an awful lot to like for the avid golfer with the means to consider it.

To see the real estate listing for Apartment 26 at the Hamilton Grand, click here.

Seven Lakes Ranch - Greg Norman
Articles
1 Min Read
Shark Shack: Greg Norman selling his Colorado ranch for $40 million
May 14, 2020
The 11,900-acre property includes a lodge, cottages and saloon.
By Jason Scott Deegan

GolfPass LivingGolfPass News
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island - Round Three
Articles
1 Min Read
Dressing up for work is a Cool Golf Thing
October 29, 2021
These folks are in the Halloween spirit.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
U.S. Amateur Championship
Articles
5 Min Read
What the USGA and R&A's simplified new Rules of Amateur Status mean for you
October 27, 2021
Sponsorships, higher prize limits and the ability to win money in certain amateur golf tournaments feature among several significant changes.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
tee-box-confusion.jpeg
Articles
2 Min Read
Tee marker madness
October 26, 2021
Golf courses are adding more different sets of tees in the name of equitable play. Is it getting excessive?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
cool-golf-things-gcsaa-championship 2.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
This championship four-peat is a Cool Golf Thing
October 22, 2021
Green grass and low scores forever.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Hyundai Tournament of Champions - Round One
Articles
4 Min Read
‘Double-dip’ La Nina forecast for winter 2021-22 could have significant effects on golf travel
October 18, 2021
Slight cooling of Pacific Ocean waters increases likelihood of abnormal weather in major golf destinations.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
cgt-greenkeepers-revenge.png
Articles
1 Min Read
Greenkeeper's Revenge is a Cool Golf Thing
October 15, 2021
As if golf wasn't already tough enough...
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
City park Todd Schoeder.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
This historic muni's $46 million remodel is earning high praise in 2021
October 21, 2021
Denverites are playing - and apparently really enjoying - their reborn, historic municipal course.
By Brandon Tucker
Comedy Gives Back Presents: The Inaugural Comedy Gives Back Celebrity Golf Classic
Articles
1 Min Read
Laughing on the links is a Cool Golf Thing
October 8, 2021
Members of a lonely profession recently came together for a good cause.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
SBS Tournament of Champions - Round Three
Articles
2 Min Read
Secrets from the world of Golf Travel: November 2021
November 2, 2021
The latest news regarding pandemic golf travel and some interesting upgrades at two under-the-radar golf resorts.
By GolfPass Staff
Princeville Makai - hole 3
Articles
5 Min Read
Kauai: Hawaii's lush golf playground
October 6, 2021
Kauai has fewer than half the courses of Oahu, Maui and the Big Island, but the quality is top notch.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Want to live on The Old Course At St. Andrews? A rare opportunity just became available.
Search Near Me