When thousands of U.S. courses closed this spring in the early stages of the pandemic, it looked like the golf industry was in for a world of hurt. During this uncertain time, I thought this would be the death blow that sent dozens, if not a hundred or more, struggling courses into permanent closure.

Turns out, COVID-19 probably saved more courses than it decimated in 2020. Golf became the socially distanced sport of choice for millions of Americans looking to get outside and stay active. Once-empty tee sheets and driving ranges became packed. Booking a round turned into a competitive sport. Golf Datatech reported last month that rounds were up 10.8% this year compared to 2019 through October. The pandemic fueled the most unexpected golf boom.

Unfortunately, not all golf facilities enjoyed overwhelming success. Golf resorts struggled with unoccupied accommodations. Wedding and outing business tanked. Food and beverage operations went south with clubhouses closed and indoor dining suspended.

Despite these obstacles, it made no sense to close a course in 2020. Business was too brisk to just turn out the lights. Although I don't have any official data yet, I'd guess that fewer courses closed this year than any in the past decade, maybe longer.

Sadly, it's inevitable that some facilities succumb to market forces, either from poor management, crumbling infrastructure, too much competition or the simple fact that the land is too valuable to remain a golf course in many places.

A year-end tradition at Golf Advisor, we bid adieu to the 10 best courses to close in 2020. Some could still attempt a comeback under new owners, but for the majority, the last tee time came and went.