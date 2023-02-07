Valentine's Day gifts for your lady golfer

Valentine's Day tends to sneak up on most guys, even though they should know it's coming.
Once again, February 14th is closing fast. Are you ready to impress the lady golfer in your life? There’s only so many kinds of chocolate you can gift before it gets old.
Golf and a day celebrating love certainly go hand in hand if you both enjoy the game. Here are five ideas to put a sentimental spin on a gift for the lady golfer in your life.
-
A Personalized Headcover
Personalized golf gear is all the rage these days. After caddying for a friend at an event, I was given a leather driver head cover with the Philadelphia 76rs logo and my initials stitched in the cover. I love Sixers basketball almost as much as I love golf and the thought meant much more to me than a glove or a dozen balls. That was over three years ago, and the cover has never left my bag. It remains one of the best gifts I have ever received, and I constantly get compliments on how unique it is.
Personalizing something for your lady's golf bag is a practical gift that can be as sentimental as you are willing to go. You could get a head cover created with a picture of the two of you, go the sports route or even have one custom-made by Cuddle Clones that looks like her favorite pet. Tapping into her sentimental side will make her think of you every time she pulls the club.
-
Golf Wines
If you are planning a homecooked meal, a high-quality bottle of wine is an excellent gift to pair it with. Wine is an elegant and timeless gift. A handful of well-known professional golfers have gotten into the wine business over the years.
Located in the Helderberg region of Stellenbosch, South Africa, Ernie Els Wines was created in 2005 with a focus on Cabernet Sauvignon. Their website features nine unique wines ranging from their classic Cabernet Sauvignon to a Chenin Blank. The Kerr Cellars were founded by professional golfer and Sommelier Cristie Kerr in 2013. It is known as a boutique winery with product made in California's Napa Valley and Sonoma County. The cellar features six wines appealing to those who prefer a white with a Sauvignon Blanc and those who reach for a high-dollar red with their Reserve Red. If you are looking for more wines, Luke Donald, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Nick Faldo and Greg Norman all have cellars of their own.
-
Golf Jewelry
Jewelry is a timeless and common Valentine’s gift. Instead of another necklace with a heart on it, reach for jewelry your girl can use while she’s golfing. While the market for golf specific jewelry isn’t large, it’s continuing to grow and there are a couple companies leading the charge.
Hot Girl Pearls is a company creating cooling jewelry for hot climates. The bracelets and necklaces are meant to be frozen and worn on the course, like a frozen towel, to keep you cool. This is a unique twist on a common gift that is practical if you live in a climate that warrants it.
Calliope is another brand breaking the barrier between golf and jewelry with a ballmaker bracelet. The “Lucky Locket” places a ball-marker on a magnet locked inside a stylish leather bracelet. As female golfer, I can vouch for the lack of pockets in all women’s golf clothing. I have lost too many ball-markers to count over the years and this is an excellent solution.
Blingo Ball Marks are used by a number of LPGA Tour pros, and can be bought with a hat clip that attaches to the bill of a cap or visor. They were created by Charlotte Daughan, now the director of Direct-to-Consumer Product & Benefits at GolfPass.
-
Weekend Resort Getaway
On the topic of quality time, golf resorts are a luxurious way to escape from reality. Gifting a weekend trip is not only romantic but takes experiencing a new golf course together to another level. There are hundreds of golf resorts around the country with amenities to please any couple. While this is on the more expensive side of our ideas, gifting travel and making memories is one of the best ways to say, “I love you.” Golf followed by a couples massage could really impress.
-
Golf, then Dinner
Falling in love and creating a strong relationship relies on quality time. To me, spending the day with someone I love means more than any material gift ever would. Golf is a game that will allow you to spend that quality time you seek. This Valentine's Day, you can skip the gifting and go out for a fun 9- or 18-hole round paired with a nice dinner. This will make for a lovey day and allow time for just the two of you. Just make sure the course and the dinner live up to a special experience, even if it means busting the budget a little.