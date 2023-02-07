Valentine's Day gifts for your lady golfer

A Personalized Headcover

Cuddle Clones designs highly detailed, custom headcovers of your favorite pet. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass

Personalized golf gear is all the rage these days. After caddying for a friend at an event, I was given a leather driver head cover with the Philadelphia 76rs logo and my initials stitched in the cover. I love Sixers basketball almost as much as I love golf and the thought meant much more to me than a glove or a dozen balls. That was over three years ago, and the cover has never left my bag. It remains one of the best gifts I have ever received, and I constantly get compliments on how unique it is.

Personalizing something for your lady's golf bag is a practical gift that can be as sentimental as you are willing to go. You could get a head cover created with a picture of the two of you, go the sports route or even have one custom-made by Cuddle Clones that looks like her favorite pet. Tapping into her sentimental side will make her think of you every time she pulls the club.

Guys, what's the golf gift you've bought your lady golfer? Gals, what's the best golf gift you've gotten? Let us know in the comments below.