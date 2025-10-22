Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Golf Channel revives Big Break for 2026

Big Break will return for its 24th season at Horseshoe Bay in Texas.
After a decade-long wait, golf fans are finally getting what the wished for ... a Big Break reboot.

The popular Golf Channel series returns in August 2026. The 24th season, “Big Break x Good Good,” will take place at Horseshoe Bay Resort west of Austin, Texas. The series winner will receive a sponsor exemption into the PGA Tour’s Good Good Championship to be held next November at Omni Barton Creek in Austin. Both resorts rank among the best in Texas and should look great on TV for the two events.

“Bringing back ‘Big Break’ in partnership with Good Good Golf is as good as it gets,” said Tom Knapp, EVP and general manager, Golf Channel. “‘Big Break’ is a Golf Channel institution which defined golf reality entertainment for 23 seasons. Good Good Golf is creating today’s version of golf entertainment and has redefined what ‘reality’ content really is. These two golf contents brands will be a very powerful combination.”

A look back at the history of Big Break

big-break-where-are-they-now-lead.jpg

Dating back to its 2003 debut, Big Break has entertained several generations of golf fans, pitting highly-skilled golfers against each other in a variety of skills challenges, including two signature tests – the popular “Glass Break” and “Flop Wall”. Until its final season in 2015, Big Break awarded aspiring professional golfers exemption into select events across professional golf, including the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Champions. The show introduced a host of future professionals:

  • Tony Finau (Big Break Disney Golf)
  • George Bryan & Wesley Bryan (Big Break The Palm Beaches)
  • Ryann O’Toole (Big Break Sandals Resort)
  • Matt Every (Big Break Mesquite)
  • Richy Werenski (Big Break The Palm Beaches)
  • Kristy McPherson (Big Break VI: Trump National)
  • Tommy “Two Gloves” Gainey (Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe)
  • Gerina Mendoza (Big Break Prince Edward Island)

It also featured characters viewers could love or hate, personalities like Kip Henley and Don Donatello, who squared off in Big Break II: Las Vegas. Members of Good Good Golf will be featured throughout the 2026 series with Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh two of the 12 competitors. Matt Scharff will co-host the season alongside Big Break alum Blair O’Neal. Good Good's Garrett Clark and Bubbie Broders will serve as non-playing team captains.

GolfPass will play a prominent role in the comeback, too. GolfPass Executive Producers Chris Graham and Kevin Schultz will lead production; Graham was a longtime producer during the “Big Break” original run. GolfPass members also can stream all past Big Break seasons to revive their love of golf's most successful reality series. Click here to watch them now.

What to know about Horseshoe Bay, the show venue

Horseshoe Bay Resort - Ram Rock Hole 4
Horseshoe Bay Resort's Ram Rock Course features an island green on hole no. 4.

Horseshoe Bay joins a host of other illustrious golf resorts that have hosted Big Break. Scroll through the carousel below to jog your memory. It was also held in Scotland at the Old Course at St. Andrews and Carnoustie and in Ireland at the K Club.

Horseshoe Bay is an excellent choice to revive the series. It's a sprawling vacation getaway that checks all the boxes, a beautiful property with multiple golf courses home to wonderful views and a lakeside setting that will add to the eye candy. Plenty of holes showcase the beautiful elevation changes in the rolling Texas Hill Country and views of Lake LBJ.

Horseshoe Bay Resort: Mining golf gold in the Texas Hill Country

Click the photo above to read about my impressions of Horseshoe Bay from a 2022 visit when I played four of its five golf courses. Summit Rock is the private country club that's the best playing experience and hardest challenge. It recently debuted a stunning new clubhouse. Apple Rock and Ram Rock are really good resort courses. Slick Rock is the easiest of the four, except for its legendary "Million Dollar" hole, a par 4 at no. 14 that plays over a man-made waterfall, which is pictured below in the GolfPass golf package to the resort. Maybe watching will inspire a few viewers to visit.

What was your favorite season of Big Break? Who were your favorite heroes and villains? Let us know in the comments below.

