Clayton Golf Guide
Clayton Golf Courses
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Clayton, GeorgiaResort4.1234739179162
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Clayton, GeorgiaPublic/Municipal3.66666666673
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Clayton, GeorgiaPrivate/Resort4.54
Golf Courses Near Clayton
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Sky Valley, GeorgiaSemi-Private4.945318972773
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Clarkesville, GeorgiaPrivate/Resort4.826839826834
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Clarkesville, GeorgiaPublic/Resort3.8675400291234
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Highlands, North CarolinaPrivate4.52
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Toccoa, GeorgiaPublic5.01
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Helen, GeorgiaSemi-Private3.4333333333208
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Highlands, North CarolinaPrivate5.02
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Hayesville, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.4858638633850
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Franklin, North CarolinaPublic3.133333333315
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Highlands, North CarolinaPrivate0.00
Clayton Golf Resorts
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Clayton, GeorgiaKingwood Resort & Winery is a North Georgia resort community with its own winery and 18-hole golf course. Accommodations include a 48-room inn with guest rooms, plus 2 and 3-bedroom condominiums. Amenities include a winery with tasting room, spa, outdoor pool tennis courts and white water rafting. Kingswood Resort is near three Georgia state…
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