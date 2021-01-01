Clayton Golf Guide
Clayton Golf Courses
-
Clayton, GeorgiaResort2.879905882499
-
Clayton, GeorgiaPublic3.52
-
Clayton, GeorgiaPrivate/Resort4.80951428574
Golf Courses Near Clayton
-
Sky Valley, GeorgiaSemi-Private3.969164705970
-
Clarkesville, GeorgiaPrivate/Resort4.393933
-
Clarkesville, GeorgiaPublic3.9066470588226
-
Highlands, North CarolinaPrivate5.01
-
Toccoa, GeorgiaPublic5.01
-
Helen, GeorgiaSemi-Private3.5746666667177
-
Highlands, North CarolinaPrivate5.02
-
Hayesville, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.3407705882297
-
Franklin, North CarolinaPublic4.144388235314
-
Highlands, North CarolinaPrivate0.00
Clayton Golf Resorts
-
Clayton, GeorgiaKingwood Resort & Winery is a North Georgia resort community with its own winery and 18-hole golf course. Accommodations include a 48-room inn with guest rooms, plus 2 and 3-bedroom condominiums. Amenities include a winery with tasting room, spa, outdoor pool tennis courts and white water rafting. Kingswood Resort is near three Georgia state…
See Also
-
1 course | 70 reviews
-
2 courses | 259 reviews
-
1 course | 177 reviews
-
4 courses | 4 reviews
-
2 courses | 5 reviews
-
2 courses | 17 reviews
-
2 courses | 450 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 234 reviews
-
1 course | 25 reviews