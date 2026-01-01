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Clayton Golf Guide

Clayton Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Clayton

Clayton Golf Resorts

  • Kingwood Golf Club & Resort
    Kingwood Resort & Winery
    Clayton, Georgia
    Kingwood Resort & Winery is a North Georgia resort community with its own winery and 18-hole golf course. Accommodations include a 48-room inn with guest rooms, plus 2 and 3-bedroom condominiums. Amenities include a winery with tasting room, spa, outdoor pool tennis courts and white water rafting. Kingswood Resort is near three Georgia state…

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