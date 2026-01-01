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Young Harris Golf Guide

Young Harris Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Young Harris

Young Harris Golf Resorts

  • Brasstown Valley Resort
    Brasstown Valley Resort and Spa
    Young Harris, Georgia
    Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa opened in 1995 and is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, about a two hour's drive from the Atlanta and Chattanooga markets. This resort property features accommodations updated in 2016 and include 102 guest rooms and suites and 8 four-bedroom private log cottages fully equipped. Brasstown Valley also opened horse…

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