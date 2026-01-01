Young Harris Golf Guide
Young Harris Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Young Harris
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Hayesville, North CarolinaSemi-Private3.7307141071358
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Hayesville, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.4858638633850
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Blairsville, GeorgiaPublic4.4461206897464
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Blairsville, GeorgiaPublic3.7194570136236
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Clayton, GeorgiaPrivate/Resort4.54
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Helen, GeorgiaSemi-Private3.4333333333208
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Clayton, GeorgiaPublic/Municipal3.66666666673
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Franklin, North CarolinaResort4.19047619054
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Mineral Bluff, GeorgiaSemi-Private/Resort4.666666666712
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Clayton, GeorgiaResort4.1234739179162
Young Harris Golf Resorts
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Young Harris, GeorgiaBrasstown Valley Resort & Spa opened in 1995 and is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, about a two hour's drive from the Atlanta and Chattanooga markets. This resort property features accommodations updated in 2016 and include 102 guest rooms and suites and 8 four-bedroom private log cottages fully equipped. Brasstown Valley also opened horse…
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