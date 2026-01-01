Glenview Golf Guide
Glenview Golf Courses
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Glenview, IllinoisPublic/Municipal4.2398964011388
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Glenview, IllinoisMunicipal4.4150025536187
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Glenview, IllinoisPrivate
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Glenview, IllinoisSemi-Private/Resort3.16666666676
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Glenview, IllinoisPrivate
Golf Courses Near Glenview
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Northbrook, IllinoisPublic4.1109429066422
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Wilmette, IllinoisPublic4.2868060045381
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Northfield, IllinoisPrivate
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Morton Grove, IllinoisPublic3.7600385242496
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Golf, IllinoisPrivate5.01
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Northbrook, IllinoisPublic/Municipal4.519181585755
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Winnetka, IllinoisPublic3.60784313738
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Winnetka, IllinoisPublic4.2725483224201
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Skokie, IllinoisPublic4.176470588210
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Wilmette, IllinoisPrivate
Glenview Golf Resorts
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Glenview, IllinoisThe Glen Club, the home of the Illinois Golf Hall of Fame, is the centerpiece of a well-established community built up from the former site of the Glenview Naval Air Station. Tom Fazio sculpted the 7,170-yard course run by KemperSports, taking advantage of subtle elevation changes, lakes, streams and a view of the Chicago skyline in the distance.…
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