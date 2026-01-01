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Glenview Golf Guide

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  • The Glen Club
    The Glen Club
    Glenview, Illinois
    The Glen Club, the home of the Illinois Golf Hall of Fame, is the centerpiece of a well-established community built up from the former site of the Glenview Naval Air Station. Tom Fazio sculpted the 7,170-yard course run by KemperSports, taking advantage of subtle elevation changes, lakes, streams and a view of the Chicago skyline in the distance.…

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