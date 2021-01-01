Glenview Golf Guide
Glenview Golf Courses
-
Glenview, IllinoisPublic/Municipal4.2064705882113
-
Glenview, IllinoisMunicipal3.971364705969
-
Glenview, IllinoisPrivate
-
Glenview, IllinoisSemi-Private/Resort3.38094285714
-
Glenview, IllinoisPrivate
Golf Courses Near Glenview
-
Northbrook, IllinoisPublic3.292994117671
-
Wilmette, IllinoisPublic4.0778941176120
-
Northfield, IllinoisPrivate
-
Morton Grove, IllinoisPublic3.5436705882149
-
Golf, IllinoisPrivate5.01
-
Northbrook, IllinoisPublic/Municipal3.772722
-
Winnetka, IllinoisPublic4.01
-
Winnetka, IllinoisPublic3.4743705882125
-
Skokie, IllinoisPublic4.28571428572
-
Wilmette, IllinoisPrivate
Glenview Golf Resorts
-
Glenview, IllinoisThe Glen Club, the home of the Illinois Golf Hall of Fame, is the centerpiece of a well-established community built up from the former site of the Glenview Naval Air Station. Tom Fazio sculpted the 7,170-yard course run by KemperSports, taking advantage of subtle elevation changes, lakes, streams and a view of the Chicago skyline in the distance.…
See Also
-
1 course | 149 reviews
-
1 course | 1 review
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
2 courses | 120 reviews
-
5 courses | 399 reviews
-
3 courses | 127 reviews
-
2 courses | 3 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 87 reviews
-
3 courses | 3 reviews