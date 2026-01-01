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Park City Golf Guide

Park City Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Park City

Park City Golf Resorts

  • Diamond Caverns Resort & Golf Club
    Diamond Caverns RV Resort & Golf
    Park City, Kentucky
    The Diamond Caverns RV Resort & Golf is family-friendly vacation spot with an 18-hole golf course, outdoor pool and 68 RV sites. Activities include badminton, volleyball, mini-golf, hiking trails, bocci ball, horseshoes and basketball. The course is a 5,410-yard par 70. The draw is Mammoth Cave National Park, home to one of the largest cave…

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