Courses: 10 Reviews: 718

With an average of 310 sunny days per year, it's no wonder that Mesquite, Nevada is a great golf destination. Combine the great weather with the rugged setting, however, and there are numerous outdoor activities that will keep you busy off the course, including hiking, mountain biking and nature trails. Indoor activities include some terrific 24-hour casinos, including Eureka Casino Resort and CasaBlanca Resort. They have excellent spas, entertainment and, of course, golf.