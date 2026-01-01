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Whittier Golf Guide

Whittier Golf Courses

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Whittier Golf Resorts

  • Smoky Mountain CC: #1
    Smoky Mountain Country Club
    Whittier, North Carolina
    The Smoky Mountain Country Club offers two- and three-bedroom luxury condos and three-bedroom rental homes for a stay and play in the mountains of western North Carolina. All club amenities are available to guests - a heated pool, two lighted tennis courts, fitness room, locker rooms, dry sauna and the Persimmon Grille. The 6,100-yard course by…

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