Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Golf Courses in Mexico

Golf in Mexico features some of the best resort courses in North America, especially in tourist destinations such as Cabo in the West and Cancun to the East.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of the GolfPass review community throughout the year. We use our Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2022 to be eligible for this year's list.

