Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Golf Courses in Mexico

These premier courses await sun seekers south of the border.
Shots on the ground can run into the par-3 third green at Solmar Golf Links.

Golf in Mexico features some of the best resort courses in North America, especially in tourist destinations such as Cabo in the West and Cancun to the East.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of the GolfPass review community throughout the year. We use our Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2022 to be eligible for this year's list.

  1. Solmar Golf Links

    Baja California Sur

  2. Puerto Los Cabos Golf Club

    Los Cabos

  3. TPC Danzante Bay

    Baja California Sur

    View of the 7th hole at TPC Danzante Bay.

  4. Vista Vallarta - Nicklaus Course

    Jalisco

  5. Vista Vallarta - Weiskopf Course

    Jalisco

  6. El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Club

    Quintana Roo

  7. Club Campestre San Jose

    Baja California Sur

  8. Puerto Cancun Golf Course

    Quintana Roo

  9. Cabo Real Golf Club

    Baja California

  10. Riviera Cancun Golf Club

    Quintana Roo

  11. One&Only Palmilla Golf Club

    Baja California

  12. Moon Spa & Golf Club

    Quintana Roo

    The Riviera Maya south of Cancun is loaded with great golf, including the Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort.

  13. The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto Penasco

    Sonora

  14. The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta

    Nayarit

  15. The Greg Norman Course at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta

    Nayarit

  16. Cabo del Sol - The Desert Golf Course

    Baja California

  17. The Links at Las Palomas Resort Golf Club

    Sonora

  18. Cancun Country Club - El Tinto Golf Course

    Quintana Roo

  19. Riviera Maya Golf Club

    Tulum

  20. Hard Rock Golf Club Riviera Maya

    Quintana Roo

  21. El Tigre Club de Golf

    Nayarit

  22. Marina Vallarta Golf Course

    Jalisco

  23. Quivira Golf Club

    Los Cabos

    The par-3 seventh hole at the Quivira Golf Club plays to oceanfront green cut from a mountainside.

  24. Vidanta Golf Acapulco

    Guerrero

  25. Cabo San Lucas Country Club

    Baja California

