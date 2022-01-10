Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Golf Courses in Mexico

Golf in Mexico continues to improve seemingly every year, especially in Los Cabos, the country's most popular golf destination. Rancho San Lucas debuted in 2020, and renovations at The Cove Club in 2021 have upgraded that now-private facility as well.

Keep this list of Mexico's Top 25 golf courses handy whenever you're looking to travel south of the border for winter. The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of the GolfPass review community throughout the year. We use our Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's weighted subcategory averages.

Reviews from trusted and active reviewers are weighted heavier than inactive members. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2021 to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.