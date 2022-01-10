Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Golf Courses in Mexico

Head south of the border to enjoy the sun on these premier courses.
A view of the 18th on the Desert Course at Cabo del Sol.

Golf in Mexico continues to improve seemingly every year, especially in Los Cabos, the country's most popular golf destination. Rancho San Lucas debuted in 2020, and renovations at The Cove Club in 2021 have upgraded that now-private facility as well.

Keep this list of Mexico's Top 25 golf courses handy whenever you're looking to travel south of the border for winter. The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of the GolfPass review community throughout the year. We use our Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's weighted subcategory averages.

Reviews from trusted and active reviewers are weighted heavier than inactive members. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2021 to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

  1. Cabo del Sol - Desert Course
    Puerto Los Cabos Golf Club - Nicklaus Course
  2. Puerto Los Cabos Golf Club
  3. TPC Danzante Bay
    The 18th hole at TPC Danzante Bay overlooks the entire resort.

  4. Estrella del Mar Golf Course
  5. Club Campestre San Jose
  6. Gran Coyote Golf Riviera Maya
  7. El Cameleon Mayakoba Golf Club
    Mexico's golf scene, at least from an American perspective, is a tale of two coasts. Both the east and west coasts are lined with luxurious golf resorts. It's the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez vs. the Caribbean Sea.

  8. Riviera Cancun Golf Club
  9. Moon Spa & Golf Club
  10. Puerto Cancun Golf Course
  11. Vista Vallarta - Nicklaus Course
    You'll be in the sand if your shot goes astray on nine at Vista Vallarta Golf Club's Nicklaus Course.

  12. The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto Penasco
  13. The Cove Club
  14. Vista Vallarta - Weiskopf Course
  15. The Greg Norman Course at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta
  16. Cabo Real
  17. El Tigre Club de Golf
  18. Quivira Golf Club
    The par-3 sixth hole at Quivira Golf Club plays to an oceanfront green cut from a mountainside.

  19. Cancun Country Club - El Tinto Golf Course
  20. Hard Rock Golf Club Riviera Maya
  21. Palmilla Golf Club
  22. The Links at Las Palomas Resort
  23. The Nicklaus Par Three Experience at Vidanta Riviera Maya
  24. Marina Vallarta Golf Course
    View of the 4th hole at the Marina Vallarta Golf Club.

  25. Riviera Maya Golf Club
Now Reading
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Golf Courses in Mexico
Search Near Me