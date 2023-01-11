Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 10 Hidden Gems in Australia

Our annual community of reviewers reveals its first ranking of golf courses in Australia.
Aerial view from Murwillumbah Golf Club.

Golfers' Choice has its sights set on expansion. We're proud to bring golfers our first ranking of golf courses in Australia based on our community of reviewers.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of the GolfPass review community throughout the year. We use our Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2022 to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

  1. Ramada Kooralbyn Valley Resort

    Queensland

  2. Murwillumbah Golf Club

    New South Wales

  3. Cranbourne Golf Club

    Victoria

  4. Lakelands Golf Club

    Queensland

  5. Richmond Golf Club

    New South Wales

  6. Royal Pines Resort

    Queensland

  7. Gailes Golf Club

    Queensland

  8. Wollongong Golf Club

    New South Wales

  9. McLeod Country Golf Club

    Queensland

  10. Links Hope Island Golf Course

    Queensland

