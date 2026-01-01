Southbury Golf Guide
Southbury Golf Courses
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Southbury, ConnecticutPublic4.45
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Southbury, ConnecticutPublic/Resort3.7620049109208
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Southbury, ConnecticutPrivate3.28571428572
Golf Courses Near Southbury
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Oxford, ConnecticutPublic3.8772284585602
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Middlebury, ConnecticutPrivate
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Newtown, ConnecticutPrivate
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Naugatuck, ConnecticutPublic/Municipal3.8651238467189
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Brookfield, ConnecticutPublic3.01
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Waterbury, ConnecticutPublic/Municipal3.924242424212
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Waterbury, ConnecticutPrivate5.01
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Newtown, ConnecticutPrivate
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Watertown, ConnecticutPrivate
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Monroe, ConnecticutPublic4.422185876714
Southbury Golf Resorts
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Southbury, ConnecticutHeritage Hotel, Golf, Spa, Conference Center is situated equidistant from New York and Boston, offering the chance to explore the New England countryside’s forest, rivers and hills. This 163-room retreat features two golf courses; an indoor and outdoor heated, salt water swimming pool; athletic club and spa, 21 meeting rooms, plus multiple dining…
See Also
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