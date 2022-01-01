The first tournament at Phoenix Country Club was played way back in the second month of 1900, though back then golfers were looking at a lot of dirt and a rather old-school clubhouse interior, with décor inspired by the local tribes - and not a flat-screen in sight. It has also got some historical trivia: This is the place where Barry Goldwater served as club president before going on to become the U.S. Senator for Arizona, a post in which he was succeeded by John McCain.

There've been changes. In 2002, Tom Lehman and John Fought redesigned the course, bringing tree-lined fairways and water into play on five holes. The course provides a reprieve from more-deserty desert courses in this desert. Phoenix Country Club was the first home of the Phoenix Open, through 1986.

More recently, the Phoenix Country Club has hosted qualifiers for the U.S. Open (2003 and 2005), U.S. Women's Amateur (2003), and U.S. Women's Open (2004).