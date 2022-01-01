Home / Courses / USA / Arizona / Phoenix

Phoenix Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Learn more about becoming a member at
Phoenix Country Club
Membership Inquiry

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 6848 yards
Slope 135
Rating 73.2

The first tournament at Phoenix Country Club was played way back in the second month of 1900, though back then golfers were looking at a lot of dirt and a rather old-school clubhouse interior, with décor inspired by the local tribes - and not a flat-screen in sight. It has also got some historical trivia: This is the place where Barry Goldwater served as club president before going on to become the U.S. Senator for Arizona, a post in which he was succeeded by John McCain.

There've been changes. In 2002, Tom Lehman and John Fought redesigned the course, bringing tree-lined fairways and water into play on five holes. The course provides a reprieve from more-deserty desert courses in this desert. Phoenix Country Club was the first home of the Phoenix Open, through 1986.

More recently, the Phoenix Country Club has hosted qualifiers for the U.S. Open (2003 and 2005), U.S. Women's Amateur (2003), and U.S. Women's Open (2004).

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 71 6848 yards 73.2 135
Black/White 71 6612 yards 72.1 132
White 71 6394 yards 71.0 129
Blue/White 71 5965 yards 68.9 125
Blue 71 5746 yards 67.6 123
Blue (W) 71 5668 yards 73.1 125
Blue/Green (W) 71 5313 yards 70.6 121
Green (W) 71 5086 yards 69.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Phoenix
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.2/135 511 164 457 405 306 425 571 203 401 3443 460 444 339 194 413 178 354 411 527 3320 6763
Black/White M: 72.1/132 511 164 427 383 306 406 571 203 381 3352 445 417 339 194 389 178 354 388 527 3231 6583
White M: 71.0/129 W: 76.8/132 493 142 427 383 288 406 547 177 381 3244 445 417 319 181 389 147 330 388 512 3128 6372
White/Blue M: 68.9/125 493 142 380 349 288 342 499 177 316 2986 387 365 319 181 364 147 330 339 512 2944 5930
Blue M: 67.6/123 W: 73.1/125 455 125 380 349 240 342 488 168 316 2863 387 365 298 168 364 132 299 339 479 2831 5694
Blue/Green W: 70.6/121 423 125 356 304 240 298 426 168 316 2656 359 335 298 168 301 132 299 339 452 2683 5339
Green M: 65.0/117 W: 69.2/119 423 106 356 304 214 298 426 141 274 2542 359 335 272 142 301 116 272 315 452 2564 5106
Handicap 13 15 1 5 17 3 7 11 9 2 4 16 12 8 10 18 6 14
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 35 71
Handicap (W) 5 15 1 9 13 7 3 17 11 2 8 10 18 6 16 14 12 4

Course Details

Year Built 1919
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens TiffEagle Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Harry Collis (1919) Tom Lehman (2002) John Fought (2002) Gary Panks

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS No
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Banquet Facilities

Available Sports

Fitness

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Encanto GC
View Tee Times
Encanto Golf Course
Phoenix, Arizona
Public/Municipal
4.1061529412
684
Write Review
Encanto Nine GC: #8
View Tee Times
Encanto Nine Golf Course
Phoenix, Arizona
Public/Municipal
4.4251176471
145
Write Review
Adobe at Arizona Biltmore GC: #11
View Tee Times
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Adobe Course
Phoenix, Arizona
Resort
3.6588882353
1027
Write Review
Palo Verde GC
View Tee Times
Palo Verde Golf Course
Phoenix, Arizona
Public/Municipal
4.0172470588
156
Write Review
Links at Arizona Biltmore GC: #15
View Tee Times
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Links Course
Phoenix, Arizona
Resort
3.3573352941
592
Write Review
Papago GC
View Tee Times
Papago Golf Course
Phoenix, Arizona
Public/Municipal
3.3742058824
516
Write Review
Arizona CC
The Arizona Country Club
Phoenix, Arizona
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Paradise Valley CC
Paradise Valley Country Club
Paradise Valley, Arizona
Private
3.0
2
Write Review
Mountain Shadows GC: #7
View Tee Times
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Paradise Valley, Arizona
Resort
4.6826117647
826
Write Review
Rolling Hills GC: #18
View Tee Times
Rolling Hills Golf Course
Tempe, Arizona
Public/Municipal
4.1688882353
966
Write Review
The Legacy GC: #14, #15
View Tee Times
The Legacy Golf Club
Phoenix, Arizona
Public/Resort
4.4929588235
2657
Write Review
The Phoenician - Canyon/Oasis: #12, #13, #14, #15
View Tee Times
The Phoenician Golf Club
Scottsdale, Arizona
Resort
4.3854294118
1033
Write Review
Golf Packages
the-phoenician-9.jpg
The Phoenician Golf Around Package
FROM $207 (USD)
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at the Scottsdale Marriott Old Town and 3 rounds of golf at The Phoenician Golf Club, Westin Kierland Golf Club & Papago Golf Course.
Camelback Golf Club – Ambiente course
Camelback Golf Getaway Package
FROM $237 (USD)
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at Camelback Golf Club – Ambiente & Padre courses.
Whirlwind Golf Club - Devil’s Claw
Bet On Great Arizona Golf Package
FROM $157 (USD)
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at your choice of Gila River Hotel & Casino - Wild Horse Pass or Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel And Casino and 3 rounds of golf at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club, Whirlwind Golf Club (Cattail or Devil's Claw Course) & Longbow Golf Club.
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Phoenix Golf Around Package
FROM $157 (USD)
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort and 3 rounds of golf at Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Whirlwind Golf Club (Devil’s Claw or Cattail Course) & Golf Club of Estrella.
Quintero Golf Club
Phoenix Buddies Trip Adventure Package
FROM $167 (USD)
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort and 4 rounds of golf at Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Quintero Golf Club, Papago Golf Course, & The Phoenician Golf Club.
Featured Content
Pacific Dunes - views
Photo Galleries
April 2022: Photos of the Month
we-ko-pa-15-phoenix-scottsdale-hero.jpeg
Articles
‘Desert golf’ vs. ‘golf in the desert’: A first-timer’s look at Phoenix-Scottsdale
Golf Course - snow storm
Photo Galleries
November 2021: GolfPass Photos of the Month
MountainShadows_07C_10-16-Edit-Edit.jpg
Articles
This architect's video manifesto is a Cool Golf Thing
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me