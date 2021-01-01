Phoenix Golf Guide
Phoenix Golf Courses
Phoenix, ArizonaSemi-Private3.0422176471893
Phoenix, ArizonaResort3.8580823529792
Phoenix, ArizonaResort3.6143588235482
Phoenix, ArizonaResort3.79197058821373
Phoenix, ArizonaPublic/Municipal3.7576823529614
Phoenix, ArizonaPrivate2.7562189
Phoenix, ArizonaPublic/Municipal4.0216647059453
Phoenix, ArizonaPublic/Municipal4.129682352978
Phoenix, ArizonaPublic/Resort4.6377647059665
Phoenix, ArizonaPublic3.54242941181235
Phoenix, ArizonaPublic4.18839411761008
Phoenix, ArizonaResort4.5205352941950
Phoenix, ArizonaPrivate
Phoenix, ArizonaPublic/Resort4.5479705882629
Phoenix, ArizonaPublic/Municipal4.085352941275
Phoenix, ArizonaPublic/Municipal3.9765352941409
Phoenix, ArizonaPrivate
Phoenix, ArizonaPublic3.0605882353670
Phoenix, ArizonaPrivate
Phoenix, ArizonaPublic4.4846352941782
Phoenix, ArizonaPrivate
Phoenix, ArizonaPublic
Phoenix, ArizonaPublic/Resort4.48410588241657
Golf Courses Near Phoenix
Paradise Valley, ArizonaPrivate3.01
Paradise Valley, ArizonaResort4.4577294118630
Scottsdale, ArizonaResort4.4685529412838
Tempe, ArizonaPublic/Municipal4.0800588235589
Scottsdale, ArizonaResort4.2614647059560
Scottsdale, ArizonaPublic2.9794647059181
Scottsdale, ArizonaPrivate5.01
Scottsdale, ArizonaPublic3.5706823529469
Scottsdale, ArizonaResort4.3896705882663
Phoenix, ArizonaSemi-Private3.4453235294823
Phoenix Golf Resorts
Phoenix, ArizonaWild Horse Pass is a 2,700-acre development on the Gila River Indian tribal community grounds with two separate hotels that are a partner of the 36-hole Whirlwind Golf Club, home to the Devil's Claw and Cattail courses as well as a full practice facility. The Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass is a 500-room resort with a AAA Four Diamond Resort…
Phoenix, ArizonaArizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, is one of the most historic golf resort properties in the state, opening in 1929. It features a Frank Lloyd Wright architectural style and has hosted U.S. presidents over the years. The resort features 720 guest rooms, suites and villas, as well as eight swimming pools. Dining ranges from fine dining at…
Phoenix, ArizonaLocated just south of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Legoland Discovery Center and the city of Tempe, Arizona Grand is a AAA Four Diamond Resort and among the Phoenix-Scottsdale area's largest golf resorts with 744 total guest rooms. Set on 164 acres, the highlight of the property is the 18-hole golf course that winds into desert foothills of the…
Phoenix, ArizonaThe JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is among the largest golf resorts in Arizona with 865 guest rooms and suites. It is an amenity of the next door Wildfire Golf Club, home to two full-length, 18-hole golf courses designed by Nick Faldo and Arnold Palmer. The resort features five pool areas, including a lazy river and water slide, as…
Phoenix, ArizonaThe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort is located in Phoenix, north of downtown and in easy access to the golf courses of Paradise Valley and North Scottsdale. It is an amenity of nextdoor Lookout Mountain Golf Club. The resort is set on over 400 acres and adjacent to North Mountain Park, which is home to outdoor activities. The hotel has 584 guest…
Phoenix, ArizonaLegacy Golf Resort, operated by Shell Holidays, is located just south of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. This resort features the 18-hole Legacy Golf Club, designed by Gary Panks and home to a full practice facility and golf instruction and academy. The resort features 328 suites set in a Spanish mission-style theme and units feature…
