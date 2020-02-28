Stokesley Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Par-3
Par 27
Length 1245 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|1245 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2008
Architect Bruce Weller (2008)
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "James Atthey Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Relaxed
Available SportsFootGolf, Disc Golf, Minigolf
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
