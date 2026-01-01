North Yorkshire Golf Guide
North Yorkshire Golf Courses
-
Wensleydale, PenninesPublic4.296296296314
-
Aldwark, HambletonResort4.1895167516177
-
Gilling East, RyedalePublic
-
Bedale, HambletonSemi-Private4.3910675381102
-
Bentham, CravenPrivate4.7131433866218
-
Catterick Garrison, RichmondshirePrivate3.91666666678
-
Redcar, Redcar and ClevelandSemi-Private5.03
-
Harrogate, HarrogatePublic
-
Drax, SelbyPrivate3.9175605536105
-
Easingwold, HambletonSemi-Private4.457013574722
-
Eggborough, SelbyPublic
-
Filey, ScarboroughSemi-Private4.432126696837
-
Filey, ScarboroughSemi-Private4.7620282822113
-
Wigginton, City of YorkSemi-Private4.3644769099202
-
Stockton-on-the-Forest, City of YorkSemi-Private4.65
-
Stockton-on-the-Forest, City of YorkSemi-Private3.754
-
York, City of YorkPrivate4.83333333333
-
Ganton, RyedalePrivate/Resort
-
Barnoldswick, PendlePrivate
-
Barnoldswick, PendlePrivate
-
Harrogate, HarrogatePrivate4.453221288530
-
York, City of YorkPrivate4.122994652456
-
Brotton, Redcar and ClevelandResort
-
Brotton, Redcar and ClevelandResort
-
Brotton, Redcar and ClevelandResort
-
Brotton, Redcar and ClevelandResort4.208023439356
-
Brotton, Redcar and ClevelandResort
-
Brotton, Redcar and ClevelandResort
-
Ilkley, City of BradfordPrivate5.03
-
Ingleby Barwick, Stockton-on-TeesPublic3.769919786163
-
Kirkbymoorside, RyedalePrivate4.8107561374159
-
Knaresborough, HarrogatePrivate4.220588235318
-
Malton, RyedalePrivate4.879699248120
-
Malton, RyedalePrivate4.970089730864
-
Malton, RyedalePrivate4.970089730864
-
Masham, HarrogatePrivate4.454337169754
-
Marton, HarrogateSemi-Private3.197478991634
-
Middlesbrough, ClevelandMunicipal3.977591036437
-
Harrogate, HarrogatePrivate4.071428571414
-
Pannal, HarrogatePrivate4.65
-
Askham Bryan, City of YorkPrivate4.2733347364172
-
Filey, ScarboroughResort
-
Ravenscar, StaintondaleResort1.01
-
Filey, ScarboroughPublic
-
Richmond, RichmondshirePrivate4.5801857585107
-
Ripon, HarrogatePrivate4.834365325125
-
Northallerton, HambletonPrivate4.5744809255357
-
Follifoot, HarrogateResort3.892156862727
-
Follifoot, HarrogateResort3.35294117658
-
Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Saltburn, Marske and New MarskePrivate4.85714285717
-
Flaxton, RyedaleResort4.6996217963106
-
Wistow, SelbyPublic4.3046282119229
-
Scarborough, ScarboroughSemi-Private4.221543162761
-
Scarborough, ScarboroughPrivate4.3447169149178
-
Brayton, SelbyPrivate4.76470588247
-
Settle, CravenSemi-Private
-
York, City of YorkPublic
-
Skipton, CravenSemi-Private4.531718569826
-
Scarborough, ScarboroughResort
-
Spofforth, HarrogatePublic
-
Stokesley, HambletonSemi-Private
-
Crockey Hill, City of YorkSemi-Private
-
Crockey Hill, City of YorkSemi-Private
-
Tadcaster, SelbySemi-Private1.5199600798168
-
Thornaby-on-Tees, Stockton-on-TeesPrivate4.637721755431
-
York, York City CentreSemi-Private4.817927170918
-
Thirsk, HambletonPrivate4.5202205882129
-
Thirsk, HambletonPrivate
-
Wensleydale, PenninesPublic
-
Whitby, ScarboroughResort4.025
-
Redcar, Redcar and ClevelandPrivate
-
Scarborough, North YorkshirePublic
-
Strensall, City of YorkPrivate4.433333333310
-
Towthorpe, City of YorkSemi-Private
Golf Courses Near North Yorkshire
-
Wetherby, City of LeedsSemi-Private3.740740740727
-
Scarcroft, City of LeedsSemi-Private4.565217391323
-
Wike, LeedsPublic
-
Leeds, City of LeedsPrivate4.600222884947
-
Leeds, City of LeedsPrivate4.710
-
Leeds, City of LeedsPrivate
-
Shadwell, City of LeedsSemi-Private4.539215686315
-
Shadwell, City of LeedsSemi-Private4.0840251922165
-
Shadwell, City of LeedsPublic
-
Allerthorpe, East Riding of YorkshireSemi-Private/Resort3.964459070364