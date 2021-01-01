Pococke Golf Course
About
Holes 12
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 61
Length 3419 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Pococke Golf Club
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White (18-hole)
|61
|3419 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Snacks, Grill
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available SportsFootGolf
Reviews
Course Layout