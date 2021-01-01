Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Hampshire

Weybrook Park Golf Club - East Course

About
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 35
Length 2856 yards
Slope 121
Rating 34.0
Weybrook Park Golf Club - East Course
Book a Tee Time
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 35 2856 yards 34.0 121
Yellow 35 2682 yards 33.2 116
Red 35 2533 yards 32.5 112
Red (W) 35 2533 yards 34.9 124
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 68.0/121 173 422 184 354 494 122 326 302 479 2856 5712
Yellow M: 66.4/116 153 411 152 332 482 115 317 284 436 2682 5364
Red M: 65.0/112 W: 69.8/124 125 390 146 314 468 106 300 271 413 2533 5066
Handicap 12 2 6 16 4 18 8 14 10
Par 3 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 35 70

Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Golf shoes and shirts must be worn on the course. Shirts must have a collar and sleeves, without indiscreet slogans/logos. Turtle/roll neck shirts are acceptable. Jeans and trainers are NOT ALLOWED on the course.

Bar, Restaurant

Clubhouse, Conference Facilities, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Weybrook Park GC: Aerial
Weybrook Park Golf Club - West Course
Basingstoke, Basingstoke and Deane
Semi-Private
4.7058823529
11
Write Review
Basingstoke GC
Basingstoke Golf Centre
Basingstoke, Basingstoke and Deane
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Basingstoke GC
Basingstoke Golf Club
Basingstoke, Basingstoke and Deane
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Wellington at Sherfield Oaks: #2
View Tee Times
Sherfield Oaks Golf Club - Wellington Course
Sherfield on Loddon, Basingstoke and Deane
Semi-Private
3.3594647059
22
Write Review
Bishopwood GC: #1
Bishopswood Golf Club
Tadley, Basingstoke and Deane
Semi-Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Waterloo at Sherfield Oaks: #14
Sherfield Oaks Golf Club - Waterloo Course
Sherfield on Loddon, Basingstoke and Deane
Semi-Private
3.5294117647
9
Write Review
Sandford Springs GC - Wood: #13
View Tee Times
Sandford Springs Golf Club - Wood Course
Kingsclere, Basingstoke and Deane
Private/Resort
4.3979117647
57
Write Review
Dummer GC
Dummer Golf Club
Dummer, Basingstoke and Deane
Semi-Private
4.4723823529
25
Write Review
Sandford Springs GC: Clubhouse
View Tee Times
Sandford Springs Golf Club - Park Course
Kingsclere, Basingstoke and Deane
Private/Resort
4.3979117647
57
Write Review
Sandford Springs GC - Lakes: #23
View Tee Times
Sandford Springs Golf Club - Lakes Course
Kingsclere, Basingstoke and Deane
Private/Resort
4.3979117647
57
Write Review
Tylney Park GC
Tylney Park Golf Club
Rotherwick, Hart
Semi-Private
3.7142857143
2
Write Review
Wokefield Park
View Tee Times
Wokefield Park Golf Club
Mortimer, West Berkshire
Resort
3.5634470588
111
Write Review
