Weybrook Park Golf Club - East Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 35
Length 2856 yards
Slope 121
Rating 34.0
Book a Tee Time at
Weybrook Park Golf Club - East Course
Powered by GolfNow.co.uk
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|35
|2856 yards
|34.0
|121
|Yellow
|35
|2682 yards
|33.2
|116
|Red
|35
|2533 yards
|32.5
|112
|Red (W)
|35
|2533 yards
|34.9
|124
Scorecard for East Course 9 Holes
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 68.0/121
|173
|422
|184
|354
|494
|122
|326
|302
|479
|2856
|5712
|Yellow M: 66.4/116
|153
|411
|152
|332
|482
|115
|317
|284
|436
|2682
|5364
|Red M: 65.0/112 W: 69.8/124
|125
|390
|146
|314
|468
|106
|300
|271
|413
|2533
|5066
|Handicap
|12
|2
|6
|16
|4
|18
|8
|14
|10
|Par
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Golf shoes and shirts must be worn on the course. Shirts must have a collar and sleeves, without indiscreet slogans/logos. Turtle/roll neck shirts are acceptable. Jeans and trainers are NOT ALLOWED on the course.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Conference Facilities, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Basingstoke, Basingstoke and Deane
Semi-Private
4.7058823529
11
Sherfield on Loddon, Basingstoke and Deane
Semi-Private
3.3594647059
22
Sherfield on Loddon, Basingstoke and Deane
Semi-Private
3.5294117647
9
Kingsclere, Basingstoke and Deane
Private/Resort
Kingsclere, Basingstoke and Deane
Private/Resort
Kingsclere, Basingstoke and Deane
Private/Resort
Mortimer, West Berkshire
Resort
3.5634470588
111
Golf Packages
FROM $787 (USD)
LONDON, ENGLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Berystede Hotel in Ascot and 5 rounds of golf at Sunningdale New Course, Walton Heath, Sunningdale Old Course, St. Georges Hill, and Swinley Forest.
FROM $497 (USD)
WALES | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Y-Branwen in Harlech and Coldra Court in Celtic Manor and 5 rounds of golf at Aberdovey, Royal St. Davids, Pennard, Royal Porthcawl, and Celtic Manor 2010.
FROM $607 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Bayview Hotel in Bushmills and Burrendale Hotel in Newcastle and 5 rounds of golf at Portmarnock, Portstewart, Royal County Down, Ardglass, and Royal Portrush.
FROM $747 (USD)
SOUTHPORT | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Vincent Hotel in Southport and 5 rounds of golf at Hillside, Royal Liverpool, Formby, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, and Royal Birkdale.
FROM $547 (USD)
DUBLIN, IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at The Green Hotel in Dublin City and 5 rounds of golf at County Louth, The Island, Portmarnock, Royal Dublin, and K Club (Palmer North).
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout