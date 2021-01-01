Burrow Par-3 Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 54
Length 1943 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|54
|1943 yards
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout