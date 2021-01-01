Stepaside Golf Centre
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Par-3
Par 54
Length 2382 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|54
|2382 yards
Scorecard for Par 3
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Men M: 53.2/103
|155
|93
|105
|100
|95
|126
|145
|115
|180
|1114
|158
|97
|102
|152
|155
|142
|150
|170
|142
|1268
|2382
|Ladies W: 54.3/105
|155
|93
|105
|100
|95
|126
|145
|115
|180
|1114
|158
|97
|102
|152
|155
|142
|150
|170
|142
|1268
|2382
|Handicap
|3
|17
|5
|15
|13
|11
|7
|9
|1
|2
|18
|8
|6
|10
|16
|14
|12
|4
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout