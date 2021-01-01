Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Derbyshire

Swadlincote Family Golf Centre - N1Golf - Lake Course

Rating Snapshot

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 33
Length 2663 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 33 2663 yards
Yellow 33 2259 yards
Red (W) 33 2132 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lake Course
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 32.6/97 349 324 405 131 391 129 264 127 243 2363 2363
Yellow M: 31.3/94 342 314 391 124 363 110 254 126 235 2259 2259
Red W: 33.0/95 319 263 381 118 354 99 244 124 230 2132 2132
Handicap 3 4 1 9 2 8 6 7 5
Par 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 3 4 33 33

Course Details

Year Built 2018

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Sports

FootGolf

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Burton on Trent GC: #18 & clubhouse
Burton on Trent Golf Club
Burton on Trent, Derbyshire
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Branston GCC
View Tee Times
The Branston Golf & Country Club - Academy Course
Branston, East Staffordshire
Semi-Private
3.2380833333
12
Write Review
The Branston GCC - Championship
View Tee Times
The Branston Golf & Country Club - Championship Course
Branston, East Staffordshire
Semi-Private
4.2205882353
18
Write Review
Willesley Park GC: #18
Willesley Park Golf Club
Ashby-de-la-Zouch, North West Leicestershire
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Belmont GC & Driving Range
Belmont Golf Club & Driving Range
Needwood, East Staffordshire
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Breedon Priory GC: Clubhouse
Breedon Priory Golf Centre - Par-3 Course
Wilson, Breedon on the Hill
Public
4.0
1
Write Review
Breedon Priory GC - Academy
Breedon Priory Golf Centre - Academy Course
Wilson, Breedon on the Hill
Public
4.0
1
Write Review
Breedon Priory GC - Priory: #14
Breedon Priory Golf Centre - Priory Course
Wilson, Breedon on the Hill
Semi-Private
4.0
1
Write Review
The Pastures GC
The Pastures Golf Club
Mickleover, Derby
Semi-Private
4.0
2
Write Review
Broughton Heath GC: #5
Broughton Heath Golf Course
Church Broughton, South Derbyshire
Semi-Private
4.7142857143
2
Write Review
Sinfin GC: #1
Sinfin Golf Course
Sinfin, Derby
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Derby GC Sinfin: #14
Derby Golf Club Sinfin
Sinfin, Derby
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
