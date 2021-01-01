Swadlincote Family Golf Centre - N1Golf - Lake Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 33
Length 2663 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|33
|2663 yards
|Yellow
|33
|2259 yards
|Red (W)
|33
|2132 yards
Scorecard for Lake Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 32.6/97
|349
|324
|405
|131
|391
|129
|264
|127
|243
|2363
|2363
|Yellow M: 31.3/94
|342
|314
|391
|124
|363
|110
|254
|126
|235
|2259
|2259
|Red W: 33.0/95
|319
|263
|381
|118
|354
|99
|244
|124
|230
|2132
|2132
|Handicap
|3
|4
|1
|9
|2
|8
|6
|7
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|33
|33
Course Details
Year Built 2018
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available SportsFootGolf
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Branston, East Staffordshire
Semi-Private
3.2380833333
12
Branston, East Staffordshire
Semi-Private
4.2205882353
18
Wilson, Breedon on the Hill
Semi-Private
Church Broughton, South Derbyshire
Semi-Private
4.7142857143
2
Golf Packages
FROM $747 (USD)
SOUTHPORT | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Vincent Hotel in Southport and 5 rounds of golf at Hillside, Royal Liverpool, Formby, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, and Royal Birkdale.
FROM $787 (USD)
LONDON, ENGLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Berystede Hotel in Ascot and 5 rounds of golf at Sunningdale New Course, Walton Heath, Sunningdale Old Course, St. Georges Hill, and Swinley Forest.
FROM $497 (USD)
WALES | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Y-Branwen in Harlech and Coldra Court in Celtic Manor and 5 rounds of golf at Aberdovey, Royal St. Davids, Pennard, Royal Porthcawl, and Celtic Manor 2010.
FROM $607 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Bayview Hotel in Bushmills and Burrendale Hotel in Newcastle and 5 rounds of golf at Portmarnock, Portstewart, Royal County Down, Ardglass, and Royal Portrush.
FROM $547 (USD)
DUBLIN, IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at The Green Hotel in Dublin City and 5 rounds of golf at County Louth, The Island, Portmarnock, Royal Dublin, and K Club (Palmer North).
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout