Derbyshire Golf Guide
Derbyshire Golf Courses
Alfreton, Amber ValleySemi-Private4.350323529422
Derby, DerbyPublic4.4058941176118
Ashbourne, Derbyshire DalesSemi-Private4.176470588212
Bakewell, Derbyshire DalesSemi-Private4.156882352917
Barlborough, BolsoverSemi-Private3.66666666674
Unstone, North East DerbyshirePublic
Brailsford, Derbyshire DalesSemi-Private2.743614
Morley, ErewashResort3.75294117659
Morley, ErewashResort4.336333333322
Church Broughton, South DerbyshireSemi-Private4.71428571432
Burton on Trent, DerbyshireSemi-Private
Buxton, High PeakSemi-Private4.531305882456
Buxton, High PeakSemi-Private4.92760
Chapel-en-le-Frith, High PeakSemi-Private4.550276470658
Chatsworth, Derbyshire DalesPrivate
Walton, ChesterfieldSemi-Private
Duffield, Amber ValleySemi-Private4.772466666721
Sinfin, DerbyPrivate
Stanton by Dale, ErewashSemi-Private
Glossop, High PeakSemi-Private3.287564705913
Dronfield, North East DerbyshireSemi-Private3.441571428612
Horsley, Amber ValleyResort4.648035294135
Quarndon, Amber ValleyPrivate4.52
Hope, High PeakSemi-Private
Matlock Moor, Derbyshire DalesSemi-Private4.414705882417
Risley, ErewashSemi-Private
Mickleover, DerbySemi-Private4.740323529439
Morley, ErewashResort4.089111764752
Morley, ErewashResort3.66666666672
New Mills, High PeakPrivate4.678547058834
Codnor, Amber ValleySemi-Private4.284317647135
Renishaw, North East DerbyshirePrivate4.63891666679
Ilkeston, ErewashPublic1.02
Shirland, North East DerbyshireSemi-Private3.349235294125
Bamford, High PeakSemi-Private
Sinfin, DerbyPublic
Chesterfield, ChesterfieldSemi-Private4.165558823545
Walton, ChesterfieldSemi-Private3.700976470614
Chesterfield, ChesterfieldPublic
Chesterfield, ChesterfieldPublic
Mickleover, DerbySemi-Private4.02
Sawley, ErewashSemi-Private5.01
Sawley, ErewashSemi-Private3.52
Golf Courses Near Derbyshire
Selston, AshfieldPublic
Huthwaite, AshfieldSemi-Private4.132352941210
Kirkby-in-Ashfield, AshfieldPrivate4.01
Sutton-in-Ashfield, AshfieldPrivate5.01
Hucknall, AshfieldSemi-Private2.19059
Bulwell, City of NottinghamSemi-Private2.644411764717
Sheffield, SheffieldPrivate2.839211764718
Mansfield Woodhouse, MansfieldPublic4.01
Dore, SheffieldPrivate
Bulwell, City of NottinghamPrivate3.725705882436
