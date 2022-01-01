Kumamoto Jonan Country Club - Main Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7229 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7229 yards
|Blue
|72
|6783 yards
|White
|72
|6330 yards
|Green
|72
|5858 yards
|Red
|72
|5436 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, BC, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
