Kumamoto Jonan Country Club - Main Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7229 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7229 yards
Blue 72 6783 yards
White 72 6330 yards
Green 72 5858 yards
Red 72 5436 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, BC, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

